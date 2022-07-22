 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC) Weeners P.E.I.-N.S. ferry evacuated after fire, causing dyslexic Farkers a good giggle or two   (cbc.ca) divider line
26
    More: Weeners, Prince Edward Island, Northumberland Ferries Limited, Confederation Bridge, Marine Atlantic, MylesMacDonald, MV Holiday Island, Virginia Clark-Druhanof Dartmouth, Shaun MacLaughlinof Westville  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man... I'd love to move to Nova Scotia, around Yarmouth.  *sigh*
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently I'm dyslexic because I saw it the other way until I finished the headline and re-looked.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince Edward Isle to Nova Scotia?

Thanks high school pointless facts I remember!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sniep?? Is that similar to a snipe?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, the guy in the Home Depot bathroom wearing a tutu claimed to be a penis fairy too...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PenIsland.com

/they sold pens, really
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great headline.  Bravo!
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Prince Edward Isle to Nova Scotia?

Thanks high school pointless facts I remember!


Or facts you don't remember.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PEI is a cool place. Although we took a bus from N.S. and spent a weekend there. The bus didn't catch fire.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Man... I'd love to move to Nova Scotia, around Yarmouth.  *sigh*


But can you get the P.E.I.-N.S. in Yarmouth?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA  the "Captain took necessary precautions and dropped both anchors and directed the ship onto a soft shoal outside the harbour entrance"

so he both ran the boat aground and dropped anchor?

And he still was blocking the channel?

"The rest of Friday's crossings were cancelled because MV Holiday Island was blocking the path for the company's other vessel..."

/something seems off
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they were rescued by a fishing boat with a bunch of fresh mussels and white sauce.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.
Can't resolve it properly.
Thanks subby.
😞
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Sniep?? Is that similar to a snipe?


Yep, except it has a huge PEINS.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LOL
 
englaja
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: LOL


I LLO'D.
 
petec
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Peter von Nostrand: Sniep?? Is that similar to a snipe?

Yep, except it has a huge PEINS.


did ya ever here of the oo oo bird?

it's balls are longer than its legs, everytime it lands, it goes oo oo, oo oo
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

englaja: Johnny_Canuck: LOL

I LLO'D.


I too LOL
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do they still sell replica penises at the gift shop on the PEI-NS ferry
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Do they still sell replica penises at the gift shop on the PEI-NS ferry


They rent them out
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

petec: FTA  the "Captain took necessary precautions and dropped both anchors and directed the ship onto a soft shoal outside the harbour entrance"

so he both ran the boat aground and dropped anchor?

And he still was blocking the channel?

"The rest of Friday's crossings were cancelled because MV Holiday Island was blocking the path for the company's other vessel..."

/something seems off


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hopefully they were rescued by a fishing boat with a bunch of fresh mussels and white sauce.


That's what she said
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Peter von Nostrand: Sniep?? Is that similar to a snipe?

Yep, except it has a huge PEINS.


That's not what she said
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.