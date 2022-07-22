 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Tiny violin time: Even the wealthy are struggling these days and living paycheck-to-paycheck   (cbsnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 614x408]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's almost like, for many people, their spending tends to increase proportionately to their income. Although, very often, "proportionality" as it relates to spending level doesn't actually mean that it is governed or limited in any way by the actual income amount.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll be that guy.

Even $250k per year isn't enough to join the really rich club. You'd need at least an order of magnitude more to even think about getting in.

Should you be living paycheck to paycheck? No, but you don't have mega yachts and private planes either. They live a more comfortable version of the same lifestyle as the $100 per year person.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you have assets you can sell, you are not struggling. You just bought too much sh*t.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they tried cutting back on avocado toast and Starbucks?
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Has ANYONE ever heard of a SAVINGS account?  Good lord!  Stop spending everything you
make.
But but but...I have to have a new iPhone every year, new tattoos/piercings, go out to eat every
night, go clubbing, clothes, cars etc.
Save some back!  Stop charging everything on a credit card.

Indeed, roughly 20% of BofA clients with annual incomes of more than $250,000 spent 15% above what they deposit into their accounts, according to the report.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost like, for many people, their spending tends to increase proportionately to their income. Although, very often, "proportionality" as it relates to spending level doesn't actually mean that it is governed or limited in any way by the actual income amount.


Zero debt is the only worthwhile goal. It got me a 12 month vacation. Course I farked it all up by making it a 15 month vacation so now I have some new debt but... fark it, so worth it. :)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 614x408]


Man those aren't amounts to cry about 🙄
 
Dafatone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rich people have wealth, not income. Income's for poors.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JamesSirBensonMum: Have they tried cutting back on avocado toast and Starbucks?


Or getting a small place? Cheaper car? And getting rid of HULU?
 
Thenixon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Families earning $250,000 aren't the enemy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rich= having a large amount in the bank at one time

Wealthy= having passive income that continues to grow while you are scrolling Fark.

/or 4chan
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know how unless people are living far beyond their means. Here in NYC, I see many, many, many people feeling like they NEED to live in Manhattan and spending 2-3x as much to do so rather than living in the outerboros.

I think people feel they NEED to spend gobs of money to live some lifestyle when in reality, they could be living like someone who earns half as much and saving or investing a full 50% or more of their earning.

Tl;Dr - Most people are dumb with money. That's the same for high income earners and low ones.

There's always room to save half of what you earn. Just imagine you're actually making half of what you earn and modify your living style to match.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this is BS. people making a decent living are spending foolishly. the wealthy don't need to work. they have people collecting their rents and making their investments for them. as always.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can teach any rich person to live on only $100 a month.

All it's gonna cost them is $50,000 per lesson.

Step right up!
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hand-to-mouth on a higher plateau
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet they own refrigerators too.
 
adamatari
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thenixon: Families earning $250,000 aren't the enemy.


It depends. When they vote for republicans to keep their taxes low, and vote for nimby laws to keep affordable housing from being built in their suburb, and vote on "the economy" while rights are being shredded...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

adamatari: Thenixon: Families earning $250,000 aren't the enemy.

It depends. When they vote for republicans to keep their taxes low, and vote for nimby laws to keep affordable housing from being built in their suburb, and vote on "the economy" while rights are being shredded...


💯
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 614x408]


I've been conditioned to come looking for my "sad woodcut rich people" image whenever I see a headline like that.
(wipes tear from my eye)
thank you
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.

I have no sympathy for people who make that much f*cking money and can't invest or even manage it properly.

None.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A greater share of Americans who earn more than $250,000 annually are spending all of what they bring in,

snip

Bank of America economists tapped anonymized client data to look at customers' deposit accounts in the first quarter of 2022, zeroing in on inflows of cash, like income and other deposits, as well as outflows, such as credit card payments.

I wish there was more into about the methodology.  These are deposit accounts.  If you're only looking at deposit accounts, you're only going to see net pay.  You're not going to see pre-tax deductions like 401k and HSA contributions.  Some companies will also have payroll deposit 529 contributions.

You can be "living paycheck to paycheck" in your deposit account and saving a lot of money.  I save 21% of my gross income and spend most every dollar that comes into my checking account.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the millionaire class doesn't grasp is that they're on the chopping block, too, and not from those below them but from those above them - the billionaires.  Since the end goal is (and always has been) a return to feudalism there is no room for anyone in between the overlords and the serfs.

Just as we saw the middle class exterminated over the last fifty years, the next fifty will see the upper classes ground into the gutter in due order.  There simply isn't enough room at the top to let a bunch of tiny, insignificant millionaires into the Big Boys Club, sorry - and the only other seats are in the gutter with the rest of the peasants.

In the end the only thing even vaguely resembling a "middle class" between the Lords and the Serfs will be the Thug class - those malignant, hate-filled orcs who get off on hurting others will continue to be employed to serve as protection for the new global oligarchs in exchange not for the scraps from their masters' tables (as we've been told so far) but rather just for the privilege of being allowed to abuse the peasants at will.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These people are also likely paying mortgages.  Mortgages are viewed by some as a savings vehicle.  I don't, but it is true that you "own" the portion of your mortgage payment that goes to principal.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: Has ANYONE ever heard of a SAVINGS account?  Good lord!  Stop spending everything you
make.
But but but...I have to have a new iPhone every year, new tattoos/piercings, go out to eat every
night, go clubbing, clothes, cars etc.
Save some back!  Stop charging everything on a credit card.

Indeed, roughly 20% of BofA clients with annual incomes of more than $250,000 spent 15% above what they deposit into their accounts, according to the report.


A savings account?  Lol.  yeah, that 0.2% interest is just sooooo enticing.

Nobody making $250K per year is going broke because of iPhones, restaurants and tattoos.  It's probably their $5K per month mortgage that is causing financial problems.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: There's always room to save half of what you earn.


For that you get a funny.

I guess if I didn't buy any clothes or booze, didn't travel to see family, didn't get a new camera, and didn't replace my wife's 1999 Saturn we could have saved a decent amount this year, but we'd still be spending over half our income this year on silly things like housing, food, gas, car insurance, and the like.
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Save the Rich (Official Video) by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube ej7dfPL7Kho
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is that the Fed pushed down rates so low and held them low for so long that nobody was able to get a decent return on any kind of fixed-income assets.  The stock market became the only game in town, by design.  We haven't had a capable Fed chief since Volker, everyone since has been beholden to Wall Street at the expense of Main Street.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: Has ANYONE ever heard of a SAVINGS account?


Nobody who is good with money would have much in a savings account.

Money in checking for liquidity, the rest should be invested based on how soon you might need the money.

Savings accounts are about the worst short of "under the mattress"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Flushing It All Away: There's always room to save half of what you earn.

For that you get a funny.

I guess if I didn't buy any clothes or booze, didn't travel to see family, didn't get a new camera, and didn't replace my wife's 1999 Saturn we could have saved a decent amount this year, but we'd still be spending over half our income this year on silly things like housing, food, gas, car insurance, and the like.


Actually most people should be able to save 25% percent of gross.  But. That makes life boring. And people don't like boring.  But. 25% gross should add up to a million dollars in only 12 years. (Compound.  Two income household.  One car. No kids. In good health) under age 45.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything is way more expensive now.  My parents bought a house for $22,000 when they were 23 years old in California, you cant do that anymore.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 800x450]


It's sad to see a Rolls with such tacky 10$ wheels. Jfc.
 
payattention
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I'll be that guy.

Even $250k per year isn't enough to join the really rich club. You'd need at least an order of magnitude more to even think about getting in.

Should you be living paycheck to paycheck? No, but you don't have mega yachts and private planes either. They live a more comfortable version of the same lifestyle as the $100 per year person.


Making less than one million a year is not even remotely rich. The issue is that these are the people that want things to stay as they are because they (falsely) feel that they can become one of those millionaires. So, rather than address the massive inequity in our society, they would rather keep things the same so that they don't have to lose their 'place' in our socioeconomic order. As if the one percent was not enough of a problem...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Flushing It All Away: There's always room to save half of what you earn.

For that you get a funny.

I guess if I didn't buy any clothes or booze, didn't travel to see family, didn't get a new camera, and didn't replace my wife's 1999 Saturn we could have saved a decent amount this year, but we'd still be spending over half our income this year on silly things like housing, food, gas, car insurance, and the like.


I guarantee someone is out there in a similar situation making half of what you do.

How do you imagine they make do? Maybe they don't replace that 1999 Saturn, of if they do, they buy a $1600 2002 Honda Civic. They probably don't travel to see family or buy a new camera ... they'll see them over video and use an iPhone6 from 2015.

Maybe they have roommates? I'm sure being married with roommates isn't desirable, but I live in NYC ... most people I know have roommates. It's how they can afford rent that's averaging well into the $40-50k a year range. Bonus is there's yet another person to split this pesky utilities with.

Domestic live-in roommates can also be on the same auto insurance policy.

The point you're making is that you are choosing to willingly spend more to have a standard of living that you can defend. My point is that your standard of living is a personal choice.

For most of my 20s, I had 5 roommates (6 of us) and we shared a 1.5bdrm apartment. 2 in the bedroom, 2 in the nook, 2 in the living room.

Wasn't a fabulous life, but paying $400 in rent to live in NYC while my peers were paying 5x that was an immense savings that gave me the ability to save for a down payment on my current apartment.

Life is full of choices. Live however you want, no judgement from me, but own those choices and the consequences therein.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Everything is way more expensive now.  My parents bought a house for $22,000 when they were 23 years old in California, you cant do that anymore.


But that took a life to happen.  Everything, everything, went up 25 cents in a matter of months
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

payattention: EvilEgg: I'll be that guy.

Even $250k per year isn't enough to join the really rich club. You'd need at least an order of magnitude more to even think about getting in.

Should you be living paycheck to paycheck? No, but you don't have mega yachts and private planes either. They live a more comfortable version of the same lifestyle as the $100 per year person.

Making less than one million a year is not even remotely rich. The issue is that these are the people that want things to stay as they are because they (falsely) feel that they can become one of those millionaires. So, rather than address the massive inequity in our society, they would rather keep things the same so that they don't have to lose their 'place' in our socioeconomic order. As if the one percent was not enough of a problem...


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Everything is way more expensive now.  My parents bought a house for $22,000 when they were 23 years old in California, you cant do that anymore.


I just found this baby in Barstow for $34,000!
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: DigitalDirt: Everything is way more expensive now.  My parents bought a house for $22,000 when they were 23 years old in California, you cant do that anymore.

I just found this baby in Barstow for $34,000!
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x389]


You can't live there, that's bat country!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: DigitalDirt: Everything is way more expensive now.  My parents bought a house for $22,000 when they were 23 years old in California, you cant do that anymore.

I just found this baby in Barstow for $34,000!
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x389]


How many gang members live 3 blocks down?
We need to treat gangs like terrorists.  Off to Gitmo.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

adamatari: Thenixon: Families earning $250,000 aren't the enemy.

It depends. When they vote for republicans to keep their taxes low, and vote for nimby laws to keep affordable housing from being built in their suburb, and vote on "the economy" while rights are being shredded...


Yes, but.

https://abcnews.go.com/Elections/exit-polls-2020-us-presidential-election-results-analysis

$200k+ was a dead split. 44% to trump 44% to biden. The "$100k+" polls miss a huge variations in the percentages...100-199k was a huge dump demographic, 58-41.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
F**k 'em. If I was earning that kind of money I'd be putting half of it away every year and still living very high off the hog.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Your crocodile tears are being ignored, just like they always are...and $250k/year isn't rich, you're not rich enough for the truly wealthy to piss on you if you were on fire...
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: Has ANYONE ever heard of a SAVINGS account?  Good lord!  Stop spending everything you
make.
But but but...I have to have a new iPhone every year, new tattoos/piercings, go out to eat every
night, go clubbing, clothes, cars etc.
Save some back!  Stop charging everything on a credit card.

Indeed, roughly 20% of BofA clients with annual incomes of more than $250,000 spent 15% above what they deposit into their accounts, according to the report.


cdn2.lamag.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean, I get that it's technically good for the economy if everyone spends everything, because it's velocity-of-money means the same dollar is re-spent multiple times over a duration.

But on the other hand it's patently stupid to let one's spending habits grow at the same rate as one moves up the economic ladder, because it becomes very, very easy for one to start assuming luxuries are now base necessities.  And I don't mean things like refrigerators either.

My own income has gone up quite a bit lately as I've changed employers and then seen promotion within my new employer, but I'm not spending a whole lot more than I had before.  I haven't taken on any new recurring expenses, I haven't changed my hobby spending habits, I haven't changed to more luxurious versions of the sorts of things that I need to regularly buy anyway.  I have had to spend a bit more on account of the kiddo growing, but I'm trying to be thrifty generally.

There are some big-budget things that I do want to spend money on.  I want to replace the broken HVAC for my workshop.  I want to do an exterior foam insulation and refinishing on the house.  I want to get a couple of power tools.  But even with cash on-hand to just do these things I'm still budgeting for them as future purchases because that's what I've prior always had to do.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 614x408]


I remember a time when half of Fark didn't think those caricatures were all barely scraping by because local cost of living.
 
