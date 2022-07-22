 Skip to content
(The Hill) NewsFlash Steve Bannon goes shopping for orange button-downs
386
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he already knows how to make terlet wine.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: [Fark user image 288x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not remotely believable; Bannon's tears tend to ignite if they catch the light like that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentence can be from 30 days to a year, on each count. I say he serves 30 days total.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now take away his passport. Would not put it past him to try and flee.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adios muchacho.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp womp
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I can safely predict he will not have any showering issues.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the punishment for this?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going away, and the Eeyores now have to spend their entire weekend moving their goalposts, so it's a win-win.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DTs might kill him.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a Federal crime, yes?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Now take away his passport. Would not put it past him to try and flee.


Over a 30 day slap on the wrist?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's contemptible.

And guilty, too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: The DTs might kill him.


And the world would become a better place.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Mr. "I want to dismantle the American state" becomes a ward of the state for a long time.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god. Something happened
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: So what is the punishment for this?


Thirty days in the hole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Representative in Congress:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect he gets the minimum sentence, then wears this like a badge of honor for the rest of f**king eternity.

Oh, and he'll easily make back whatever fine he has to pay by fundraising off his "bravery" and "stigginit" to the howler monkey crowd.

/yes, I'm feeling very pessimistic today
//why do you ask?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday's news was that he didn't present a defense and today this ? Why even go on trial... WHY EVEN RECRUIT A JURY? Waste of everyone's time.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: So what is the punishment for this?


30 days of watching The View
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The slap is to make the veins pop up, so you can open them more easily.

Wait, that's for injections. Never mind.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about farking time. Start jailing all those treasonous farkers
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: Yesterday's news was that he didn't present a defense and today this ? Why even go on trial... WHY EVEN RECRUIT A JURY? Waste of everyone's time.


Wasting time is the point
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the jury came back with the verdict, why didn't he just claim that he won the case, but there was fraud in the jury room?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A clear message to the others ... two years seems like a good place to start.

/naively hopeful.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: The DTs might kill him.


Nawhhh.  He's resourceful.  He'll get in with a crew that makes toilet bowl gin.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next step is to appeal this ruling right?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentence him to Gitmo.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Sentence can be from 30 days to a year, on each count. I say he serves 30 days total.


Possible, but I don't think so. He's got prior felony convictions which he was pardoned for, and there's a lot of evidence - and the prosecutors introduced some of it at this trial IIRC - that Bannon was VERY willfully violating the law on this. This is a pattern of contempt for the law. The judge probably won't give him the max, but I expect he's not going to give him the minimum either.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jail until he complies, then 6 months to think about it.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: scottydoesntknow: Now take away his passport. Would not put it past him to try and flee.

Over a 30 day slap on the wrist?


30 day minimum, 1 year maximum.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a start. Now get the rest of them
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, something happened.

Wait for the appeals.  Or the final slap on the wrist sentence.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll drink himself to death while going through the appeal process.

A tenner in a camp for political prisoners would do him good.  Just saying.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Now take away his passport. Would not put it past him to try and flee.


No passport needed for seditious conspiratorvich!

themoviedb.orgView Full Size
 
callmeox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mokmo: Yesterday's news was that he didn't present a defense and today this ? Why even go on trial... WHY EVEN RECRUIT A JURY? Waste of everyone's time.


"the judge eliminated all defense options in error" is an appeal strategy
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: I think I can safely predict he will not have any showering issues.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: So what is the punishment for this?


He has to write "I'm sorry" on the blackboard 100 times.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prison doctor might want to prepare a Alcohol drip, because he'll be in some DT withdrawals.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: He's going away, and the Eeyores now have to spend their entire weekend moving their goalposts, so it's a win-win.


I'll only be happy now if he gets shivved in prison for stealing Bubba's pudding.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be incarcerated while he appeals.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: So what is the punishment for this?


30 days to 2 years, up to $200K fine.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: 4seasons85!: So what is the punishment for this?

Thirty days in the hole.


And a slice of Humble Pie?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentencing in October. Perhaps he'll supply his documents by then.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: My Representative in Congress:
[Fark user image 293x284]


Mine, as well.
 
