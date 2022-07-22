 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia claims it destroyed four HIMARS launchers in Ukraine, along with the Death Star, thirteen Unicorns, the concept of romantic love, the color blue, and next week's episode of Blyaat the Caat   (aljazeera.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, Russia, Dnieper River, Artillery, Kiev, World War II, M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System, Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they probably did.
But the fact the russians are getting down to dumb bombs and aging warehouse relics shows exactly what point of the conflict they're in....
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moscow has accused the West of dragging out the conflict by supplying Kyiv with more arms and said the supply of longer-range weapons justifies Russia's attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory, beyond the eastern Donbas region, for its own protection.

Really, Russia? You're really going with "How dare you help that poor country resist us"?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When the war is over, it would be fun to fact check which of Ukrain and Russia's statements were false haha!
 
Vern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 480x640] [View Full Size image _x_]


I want to watch this show.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh no, those were the last four of those systems we had to give!!!

*checks under sofa cushions*

Wait a sec, plenty more where that came from.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreenSun: When the war is over, it would be fun to fact check which of Ukrain and Russia's statements were false haha!


No need to wait, it's already Russia leading falsehood counts by a country mile, from "We are engaging the nazis only," to "only a few dozen soldiers are dead," weeks into a conflict that had thousands of confirmed Russian deaths.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sure, OK.  The US can make more.  What can you make more of?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even if they did, we can sell the Ukraine more launchers.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm so thankful Purple was spared. So regal, so royal, plus...Prince.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I did not hit her, I did not.  Oh HIMARS.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can someone please just end Putin.  The world is a horrible place we can do better, rape in India, religion killing people in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. South Africa is just bad, etc.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is Blyaat the cat just Russian-dubbed re-runs of Eek! The Cat?
 
danvon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The following guidance has served me well. "Never believe something is true about Russia until the Kremlin denies it."

I see no reason to deviate from that.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I misread the title, I thought subby said "Death Star Unicron" and my mind exploded.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Oh no, those were the last four of those systems we had to give!!!

*checks under sofa cushions*

Wait a sec, plenty more where that came from.


Yeah.  I get the feeling that American/NATO supplied HIMARS and other indirect heavy weapons systems provided to Ukraine are partly to get a feel for how these systems function in real combat against the most powerful and capable opponent they've ever been used against, before then evaluating cost to effect before figuring out what to provide in greater numbers.

If less than two-dozen HIMARS have been this devastating to Russia, I could see several dozen such systems being provided if they feel that the Ukrainians can operate them without the risk of them falling directly into Russian hands.  At the same time, if some other systems are equally effective at even lower costs or reduced vulnerability to counterfire, I could see those being chosen instead.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GreenSun: When the war is over, it would be fun to fact check which of Ukrain and Russia's statements were false haha!


Sounds boring...

1. False
2. False
3. False
.
.
.
15,973. False
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GreenSun: When the war is over, it would be fun to fact check which of Ukrain and Russia's statements were false haha!


I'm going to hazard a guess that very few of Russia's statements are true beyond those which are basically obvious.

As for Ukraine, tt would not surprise me if a lot of the BOOM! videos where the footage cuts off shortly after the detonation weren't as deadly or mission-killing as implied, and it would not surprise me if there were situations where kill-counts were exaggerated, but I'm betting that their claims are much less dishonest.  As the underdogs in this they have little incentive to outright lie.  Exaggerate their effects somewhat, maybe, as everyone loves it when the otherwise-innocent underdog hits back in defense harder than anyone expected, but not fundamentally mendacious like the Russians.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Really, Russia? You're really going with "How dare you help that poor country resist us"?


It's been in the playbook since at least the 15th century, most famously applied to Finland in 1939
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Is Blyaat the cat just Russian-dubbed re-runs of Eek! The Cat?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Moscow has accused the West of dragging out the conflict by supplying Kyiv with more arms and said the supply of longer-range weapons justifies Russia's attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory, beyond the eastern Donbas region, for its own protection.

Really, Russia? You're really going with "How dare you help that poor country resist us"?


Yep.  I'd argue Russia's dragging it out by starting it and not stopping it.

I hope Russia collapses completely by the time this is over.  Let other nations pick over their bones.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, there was some op-ed recently that criticized the west providing essentially samples to Ukraine, because Ukrainian quartermasters were basically unable to support the provided vehicles and weapons systems due to the logistical nightmate that is involved with a proliferation of disparate systems.  This op-ed cited what happened to the Nazis due to Austrian, Polish, French, and other countries' captured war materiel and their subsequent attempts at reuse in later operations.

The problem with this analogy is that when the Nazis captured foreign machines, they had sources for neither spares nor replacement machines of the same series.  They might not have even had field manuals, so simple but critical maintenance that would vastly extend the service lives without major parts replacement wouldn't have been performed.  Even things as basic as oil and hydraulic fluid changes on-schedule, or refraining from overshooting artillery barrels to reduce long-term wear, might have been ignorant to the individual soldiers or units operating captured materiel.  In contrast I expect that systems provided to Ukraine come with manuals, and we've had reports of some Ukrainians going abroad to get training before returning to train others.  That doesn't mean that there won't be breakages, and that there won't be headaches among logistics to keep systems maintained and repaired, but when the supplier is willing to assist then it becomes a lot easier than stumbling in blind.

Plus depending on how fielded systems work, Ukraine and its suppliers might end up settling on particular systems to the exclusion of others that might be available.  This then simplifies the supply chain issues because of those say, six systems, if two continue to remain in service, then supplies for those two are easily distributed to where they're needed.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: Come to think of it, there was some op-ed recently that criticized the west providing essentially samples to Ukraine, because Ukrainian quartermasters were basically unable to support the provided vehicles and weapons systems due to the logistical nightmate that is involved with a proliferation of disparate systems.  This op-ed cited what happened to the Nazis due to Austrian, Polish, French, and other countries' captured war materiel and their subsequent attempts at reuse in later operations.

The problem with this analogy is that when the Nazis captured foreign machines, they had sources for neither spares nor replacement machines of the same series.  They might not have even had field manuals, so simple but critical maintenance that would vastly extend the service lives without major parts replacement wouldn't have been performed.  Even things as basic as oil and hydraulic fluid changes on-schedule, or refraining from overshooting artillery barrels to reduce long-term wear, might have been ignorant to the individual soldiers or units operating captured materiel.  In contrast I expect that systems provided to Ukraine come with manuals, and we've had reports of some Ukrainians going abroad to get training before returning to train others.  That doesn't mean that there won't be breakages, and that there won't be headaches among logistics to keep systems maintained and repaired, but when the supplier is willing to assist then it becomes a lot easier than stumbling in blind.

Plus depending on how fielded systems work, Ukraine and its suppliers might end up settling on particular systems to the exclusion of others that might be available.  This then simplifies the supply chain issues because of those say, six systems, if two continue to remain in service, then supplies for those two are easily distributed to where they're needed.


Based on your description of that op-ed, I'm guessing the author is a pro-Putin shill who just wanted an excuse to say that Ukrainians are Nazis.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: Target Builder: Oh no, those were the last four of those systems we had to give!!!

*checks under sofa cushions*

Wait a sec, plenty more where that came from.

Yeah.  I get the feeling that American/NATO supplied HIMARS and other indirect heavy weapons systems provided to Ukraine are partly to get a feel for how these systems function in real combat against the most powerful and capable opponent they've ever been used against, before then evaluating cost to effect before figuring out what to provide in greater numbers.

If less than two-dozen HIMARS have been this devastating to Russia, I could see several dozen such systems being provided if they feel that the Ukrainians can operate them without the risk of them falling directly into Russian hands.  At the same time, if some other systems are equally effective at even lower costs or reduced vulnerability to counterfire, I could see those being chosen instead.


We have 540 of them and they were only a paltry $5.6M each with a full ammo load, so yeah it's pretty much like finding change under the cushion to hand a few over =)
We're going to replace the ammo with better stuff in 2024 anyways, might as well put it to good use blowing up a bunch of high value assets of the Russians.
 
Vern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Is Blyaat the cat just Russian-dubbed re-runs of Eek! The Cat?


Well, Fritz the Cat would probably suit a Russian cat better. But I was thinking more of a Garfield situation:

Comrade Josef: I can't wait to eat my borscht for dinner!
/Discovers borscht is gone
Comrade Josef: Have you seen my borscht Comrade Caat?
Comrade Caat: (sitting in front of empty bowl) Blyat!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: Target Builder: Oh no, those were the last four of those systems we had to give!!!

*checks under sofa cushions*

Wait a sec, plenty more where that came from.

Yeah.  I get the feeling that American/NATO supplied HIMARS and other indirect heavy weapons systems provided to Ukraine are partly to get a feel for how these systems function in real combat against the most powerful and capable opponent they've ever been used against, before then evaluating cost to effect before figuring out what to provide in greater numbers.

If less than two-dozen HIMARS have been this devastating to Russia, I could see several dozen such systems being provided if they feel that the Ukrainians can operate them without the risk of them falling directly into Russian hands.  At the same time, if some other systems are equally effective at even lower costs or reduced vulnerability to counterfire, I could see those being chosen instead.


Personally, I think that one reason that we've given them in batches of four is because they are big, heavy farking things which are hard to transport.  I suspect we will give them something like 4 a month for the next 12 months.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: TWX: Target Builder: Oh no, those were the last four of those systems we had to give!!!

*checks under sofa cushions*

Wait a sec, plenty more where that came from.

Yeah.  I get the feeling that American/NATO supplied HIMARS and other indirect heavy weapons systems provided to Ukraine are partly to get a feel for how these systems function in real combat against the most powerful and capable opponent they've ever been used against, before then evaluating cost to effect before figuring out what to provide in greater numbers.

If less than two-dozen HIMARS have been this devastating to Russia, I could see several dozen such systems being provided if they feel that the Ukrainians can operate them without the risk of them falling directly into Russian hands.  At the same time, if some other systems are equally effective at even lower costs or reduced vulnerability to counterfire, I could see those being chosen instead.

We have 540 of them and they were only a paltry $5.6M each with a full ammo load, so yeah it's pretty much like finding change under the cushion to hand a few over =)
We're going to replace the ammo with better stuff in 2024 anyways, might as well put it to good use blowing up a bunch of high value assets of the Russians.


My wife used to work at a defense contractor.  Refurbishing long-in-the-tooth weapons was a major profit center for the company, and old propellant grains and other incendiaries would end up in a carefully constructed burn-pile.

Making new probably does cost a bit more than r&r, but it probably actually yields less profit to the contractor.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.