(KCRG)   We're no longer safe in caves   (kcrg.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. With everyone talking about repatriating to their places of origin, this was my one escape.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Sawyer are you and Huck Finn ok?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather be saved by a cave than caved by a safe.

/ what?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grassley's thoughts and prayers right on cue, I see.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maquoketa will be my next daughter's name.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he seemed like such a well adjusted and friendly fellow.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Buckwheat Dead and America Mourns - SNL
Youtube zaDToc8CsOE
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Grassley's thoughts and prayers right on cue, I see.


Don't be glib.  He's closely monitoring the situation.  CLOSELY.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in the state. Per our governor, Kim Reynolds, 'Thoughts and Prayers!'
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were we ever?
 
jlee4677
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The killer was from Nebraska, when will Iowa close our borders to keep those people from attacking our citizens.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've noped the fark out of campgrounds because there was some creepy farker creeping around.  Meth is in the sticks, yo.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well there goes plan b.
 
gorrck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here - this is my hometown.  I grew up going out to those caves all year long.  In the summer the caves were cool and refreshing.  In the winter, the caves were cool, but not cold.  I learned to like bats from seeing them roost on the ceiling.  I've camped there.  I've hiked there.  I've come home with an extra 10 lbs of mud on my clothes from there.  We'd roast hot dogs over a fire of twigs until the inside was charred black and the inside still mostly frozen.  It is a stunningly beautiful and serene place.  It's my happy place since childhood.  That's all gone now.  Today's senseless and preventable gun violence will always loom now in my memories of this park.

This broke me today.

/Fark this shooter
//Fark the NRA
///Fark Grassley, Reynolds and the rest of the GOP "Thoughts and Prayers" crowd
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: We've noped the fark out of campgrounds because there was some creepy farker creeping around.  Meth is in the sticks, yo.


It's the main reason we stopped backpacking.

How pleasant to be 10 miles from anywhere and wake up in your tent at 3 am with motherfarkers tromping through your off-trail campsite, saying "Nothing to see here."

Then there were the wastes-of-space strutting around with 9mm on their hips, throwing beer cans everywhere and threatening the neighboring campsite's dog.

And people ask why I have no hobbies.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This park is about 20 miles from my house. I've been there with my kids. Apparently they were all camping together. Not sure what set it off. The first reports were of an "active shooter," so I wasn't sure if that meant there was still shooting going on, or the shooter was a hiker. I guess that's more of an "outdoorsy shooter." "I enjoy kayaking, cycling and shooting people."
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gorrck: Subby here - this is my hometown.  I grew up going out to those caves all year long.  In the summer the caves were cool and refreshing.  In the winter, the caves were cool, but not cold.  I learned to like bats from seeing them roost on the ceiling.  I've camped there.  I've hiked there.  I've come home with an extra 10 lbs of mud on my clothes from there.  We'd roast hot dogs over a fire of twigs until the inside was charred black and the inside still mostly frozen.  It is a stunningly beautiful and serene place.  It's my happy place since childhood.  That's all gone now.  Today's senseless and preventable gun violence will always loom now in my memories of this park.

This broke me today.

/Fark this shooter
//Fark the NRA
///Fark Grassley, Reynolds and the rest of the GOP "Thoughts and Prayers" crowd


If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.
 
gorrck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.

This broke me today.

/Fark this shooter
//Fark the NRA
///Fark Grassley, Reynolds and the rest of the GOP "Thoughts and Prayers" crowd

If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.


My understanding was that the indigenous populations did have a somewhat robust trade network established and that warfare was not endemic in that area.   Maybe that was more on the western side of the state.
 
jlee4677
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.

My understanding was that the indigenous populations did have a somewhat robust trade network established and that warfare was not endemic in that area.   Maybe that was more on the western side of the state.

This broke me today.

/Fark this shooter
//Fark the NRA
///Fark Grassley, Reynolds and the rest of the GOP "Thoughts and Prayers" crowd

If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.

My understanding was that the indigenous populations did have a somewhat robust trade network established and that warfare was not endemic in that area.   Maybe that was more on the western side of the state.


We get news reports every couple years of people dying falling off rocks there but this is new.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now why isn't his face plastered all over Fox news?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
shiat, subby; you think caves were ever safe? Remember that story from a few years back where the guy in Utah was exploring a tight crevasse in a cave and they couldn't get him out and he died? And how they were never able to retrieve his body and instead filled the cave with concrete so it wouldn't happen to anyone else? I had nightmares for weeks!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.

My understanding was that the indigenous populations did have a somewhat robust trade network established and that warfare was not endemic in that area.   Maybe that was more on the western side of the state.

This broke me today.

/Fark this shooter
//Fark the NRA
///Fark Grassley, Reynolds and the rest of the GOP "Thoughts and Prayers" crowd

If it makes you feel any better, humans have been getting killed there hundreds of years (at least) before the invention of firearms.

My understanding was that the indigenous populations did have a somewhat robust trade network established and that warfare was not endemic in that area.   Maybe that was more on the western side of the state.


I was just being glib.

It was a thought I had the other day as I was walking in the oldest part of the city I live in, "I bet someone has died on every square meter of this sidewalk."

But for as long as that cave area has had human activity, those three aren't the first to meet a violent end there.

That's just math.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if there are different motives for spelunkicide than for other murders. The cthonic elements are, well, elemental in unique ways. Robertson Davies made a big deal about Jungian analysis and caves in one of his novels. (The Batman movies as well, with their obvious psychoanalyses of Batman and Gotham). And since 9/11, the American and British obsessions with caves in Afghanistan and Pakistan adds another layer of meaning that could influence crimogenic ideation, either through PTSD or media generated compulsions.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: shiat, subby; you think caves were ever safe? Remember that story from a few years back where the guy in Utah was exploring a tight crevasse in a cave and they couldn't get him out and he died? And how they were never able to retrieve his body and instead filled the cave with concrete so it wouldn't happen to anyone else? I had nightmares for weeks!


Maybe someone on city council owned a concrete quarry? It would've been cheaper to wait a month and then poke the body with a stick. ...Or add some Indiana Jones spikes and pits, stick a golden head on a little podium behind him, and market it as the most literal tourist trap in the Tri-State Area.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We don't know if this was a robbery of unrelated people or a lover's quarrel or anything but that the shooter's out of the picture.  But subby, no one was in the caves.  That's just the park name
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: noitsnot: We've noped the fark out of campgrounds because there was some creepy farker creeping around.  Meth is in the sticks, yo.

It's the main reason we stopped backpacking.

How pleasant to be 10 miles from anywhere and wake up in your tent at 3 am with motherfarkers tromping through your off-trail campsite, saying "Nothing to see here."

Then there were the wastes-of-space strutting around with 9mm on their hips, throwing beer cans everywhere and threatening the neighboring campsite's dog.

And people ask why I have no hobbies.


I've heard parts of the Appalachian Trail are like that all the time.

Always wanted to hike some of that trail, but might have to be selective.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Figures, my book drops next week. "Caves - The Solution to America's Gun Violence Problem".

I guess we'll never know how to solve it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: shiat, subby; you think caves were ever safe? Remember that story from a few years back where the guy in Utah was exploring a tight crevasse in a cave and they couldn't get him out and he died? And how they were never able to retrieve his body and instead filled the cave with concrete so it wouldn't happen to anyone else? I had nightmares for weeks!


Little bit of classic internet for you
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every cave is a grave.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DNRTA...
manbearpig ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I've heard parts of the Appalachian Trail are like that all the time.

Always wanted to hike some of that trail, but might have to be selective.

It's the main reason we stopped backpacking.

How pleasant to be 10 miles from anywhere and wake up in your tent at 3 am with motherfarkers tromping through your off-trail campsite, saying "Nothing to see here."

Then there were the wastes-of-space strutting around with 9mm on their hips, throwing beer cans everywhere and threatening the neighboring campsite's dog.

And people ask why I have no hobbies.

I've heard parts of the Appalachian Trail are like that all the time.

Always wanted to hike some of that trail, but might have to be selective.


Pick campgrounds that have a fee and are family friendly, or backcountry camp way the fark off trail.

Free forest service campgrounds are not your friends here.  They attract sketchy losers.
 
