(Daily Boulder)   One of the elusive pedophiles QAnon keeps talking about was just found at church   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
78
78 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just as Jesus intended.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like it's a family affair.  I'm sure they're pretty typical Christians.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to The Herald, Kippen met a 15-year-old girl at a youth group in 2017


Kippen: "How is it a crime to meet a 15-year old at a youth group? That's where you're supposed to meet youths. Duh."
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🚩🚩🚩Youth Pastor 🚩🚩🚩
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sounds like it's a family affair.  I'm sure they're pretty typical Christians.


Every single one of my friends who was raised going to church was groomed and molested there.

I didn't go to church. Neither did my husband. Neither of us were molested as children.

I'm pretty sure that's not a coincidence.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: 🚩🚩🚩Youth Pastor 🚩🚩🚩


How Duggar
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Prosecutors allege that "the caller was concerned because it appeared the leaders of the church, which included the defendant's father, were attempting to handle the situation without involving law enforcement."

The Power of Christ compelled them.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Projection isn't just a technique to display moving pictures on a screen, it's also a life skill
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A youth pastor should never be allowed to be alone with a child ever.

I know too many people who when they were younger were sexually abused and/or groomed by their youth pastor.

My former father-in-law. My ex-wife. A cousin. I'm sure there's others that haven't said anything.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you get one of those Bibles with a glossary it explains that youth pastor means child rapist.
 
Daeva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Prosecutors allege that "the caller was concerned because it appeared the leaders of the church, which included the defendant's father, were attempting to handle the situation without involving law enforcement."

The Power of Christ compelled them.


They were probably trying to coerce (force really) the girl to marry him, because for some farked up reason its ok to statutory the hell out of a kid as long as you marry them after getting caught in most states.

Seriously google it.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youth Pastor == Pedophile

Every damn time.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation is a confession.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QAnon said it was a place of comfort in Washington, so we assssumed it was a pizza parlor on Capitol Hill.

But it was really a church basement in Arlington, Washington.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just surprised that the victim was a girl.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that church has a nice basement...Maybe with a pizza oven...And an Androchrome lab...
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The psychological term is reaction formation. When you are outwardly loud in opposing things like homosexuality, pedophilia, gambling, or drinking, because those are all things you're doing and you're trying to hide it. I knew a guy who is a psychologist in louisiana. Rabidly anti-abortion and anti-gay. The most closeted and self-loathing human being I've ever known in my entire life. He became the worst kind of maga trumpster....
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qanon was started on child pornographer websites for this very purpose.

Scratch a qanoner, find a pedophile.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always projection with MAGA / Republicans...

They "hatez teh gheyz!" they're gay.

They wanna "lock'em up for breakin' the lawz" they're breaking the law.

They scream constantly about wanting to jail / stone "those durty child groomers, traffickers, and child rapists" they're grooming, trafficking, and raping kids.
 
unpainted huffhines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can this be? I thought only gay people were pedophiles?

That's what Fox News told me.
 
Incontinental_Drift [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: A youth pastor should never be allowed to be alone with a child ever.

I know too many people who when they were younger were sexually abused and/or groomed by their youth pastor.

My former father-in-law. My ex-wife. A cousin. I'm sure there's others that haven't said anything.


When our kids were younger my wife was involved in her church's religious educational program.  There were strict guidelines in place about making sure adults were never alone with minors.   Of course, this is one of those liberal churches (Unitarian Universalist), so they may be run differently from the MAGA churches.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "the caller was concerned because it appeared the leaders of the church, which included the defendant's father, were attempting to handle the situation without involving law enforcement."

Father of the year. He's just following the biblical guidance of Lot where he offered up his virgin daughters to be raped by a mob rather than a couple of angels.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 766x731]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wing youth pastor Pastor

You said pedophile four times.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youth pastor was right in his job title. Just how big of a red flag do you need?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: FTFA: "the caller was concerned because it appeared the leaders of the church, which included the defendant's father, were attempting to handle the situation without involving law enforcement."

Father of the year. He's just following the biblical guidance of Lot where he offered up his virgin daughters to be raped by a mob rather than a couple of angels.


Shotgun weddings have been a thing since forever, just here it's being used to screw the kid over mainly.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evergreen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Evergreen:

[Fark user image image 425x572]


They're the same thing.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x335]


Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Just as Jesus intended.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did any of the sickos try to achuly this yet?

I think predators like to try to legitimize the molestation of older children by changing the term from pedophilia to something else.

15 is still a kid, and if you are an adult that wants to fark a 15 year old, get mental help before you become an actual predator.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Antifa did it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
he should get life in prison for the child rape, but he should get the chair for the denim jacket
 
danvon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Kippen, a fervent Trump defender, was 22 at the time"

22? This guy is 22?

Did this happen 20 years ago, and it's just being reported?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Right-wing youth pastor Pastor

You said pedophile four times.


He's been pastor-ized...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tony Stark! No!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
15, 16, 17 = jailbait. pretty sure paedophile is the sickeningly young children. just saying. it was not all that long ago in history that 15, 16, 17 yr olds would marry. probably still do in some states. just saying.

/he says "just sayin' " an awful lot
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's where they keep the youth ministry so yeah.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Did any of the sickos try to achuly this yet?

I think predators like to try to legitimize the molestation of older children by changing the term from pedophilia to something else.

15 is still a kid, and if you are an adult that wants to fark a 15 year old, get mental help before you become an actual predator.


Hey look above!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Add it to the list.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 15, 16, 17 = jailbait. pretty sure paedophile is the sickeningly young children. just saying. it was not all that long ago in history that 15, 16, 17 yr olds would marry. probably still do in some states. just saying.

/he says "just sayin' " an awful lot


"She said the relationship quickly grew to be sexual in nature and that Kippen repeatedly urged her to not tell anyone about their relationship until she turned 16 years old, which is the legal age of consent in Washington."

so wrong, on so many levels...
 
Denjiro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skinink: "Prosecutors allege that "the caller was concerned because it appeared the leaders of the church, which included the defendant's father, were attempting to handle the situation without involving law enforcement."

The Power of Christ compelled them.


God Wills It from Kingdom of Heaven
Youtube K3dbd2YyeN0
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm going to be teaching a martial arts class with a friend on Church property. In addition to abuse identification training there are strict guidelines in place like "never be alone with a minor", archiving of all classes so parents can view, and mandatory reporter status for the instructors.

And since I'm not a Christian much less a member of the particular Church I would be happy to report anything hinky involving clergy
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maga youth pastor sounds like a disease
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: so wrong, on so many levels...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
