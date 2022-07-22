 Skip to content
(NBC News)   That guy who put his sister in a coma for two years won't be serving a day in jail   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Death, Coma, initial court appearance, Daniel Palmer, Nevada, U.S. state, West Virginia man, last week  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How convenient.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the plot for a future American Horror Story.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
West Virginia justice... sometimes it has a place. This would be one of those times.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.


His sister said he was "just mean."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size


subby got me
well played
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: How convenient.


cdn.ttgtmedia.comView Full Size



I'm guessing he didn't want to face hard time in jail and killed himself.

Grumpy cat good.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: OdradekRex: How convenient.

[cdn.ttgtmedia.com image 500x375]


I'm guessing he didn't want to face hard time in jail and killed himself.

Grumpy cat good.


The piece of shiat who held three girls prisoner for ten years of rape and torture didn't last a month in prison before offing himself.

Sometimes, the cruelest scumbags are the bigggest cowards.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.


It's West Virginia, so all of the above, for the same relative reasons.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting question. If someone dies in prison, is there a wake and funeral?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

His sister said he was "just mean."


He was probably just an ahole who likes to cause pain.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: fnordfocus: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

His sister said he was "just mean."

He was probably just an ahole who likes to cause pain.


We'll have to wait for the NBC Dateline episode to see what kind of asshole he really was I guess.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.


Which one did the officers use when killing him?

I'm going with sex.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says he was "uncooperative" during booking.  I guess he must have slipped in the shower later or something.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

His sister said he was "just mean."


Seems like kind of an understatement.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Interesting question. If someone dies in prison, is there a wake and funeral?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.


I assume most murders of the domestic type have one reason:
Tied of their shiat.

But, that's just me.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by being uncooperative
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a relative took care of business?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

Which one did the officers use when killing him?

I'm going with sex.


According to TFA, he was noncompliant during the intake process, so my guess is they used pressure point techniques and those can result in rapid loss of consciousness.  At his age, his health probably was not so great and we have an oops situation.

Difference here is that no one is going to complain.

But subby is right, he went from booking to infirmary to hospital to morgue.  Not even time to get a bunk assignment.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: didn't last a month in prison before offing himself.

Sometimes, the cruelest scumbags are the bigggest cowards.


Or prison was too boring after having so much power and fun for years? The dopamine drop must have been killer.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: So, a relative took care of business?


In West Virginia?

I'm going to say yes.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't spend a day in jail? Sounds like he spent the remainder of his short ass life there. I for one am glad glad glad glad glad!
y.yarn.coView Full Size


My taxes can go towards much better causes than keeping than paying for his imprisonment.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.


your three-item list lacks control (as in personal or political power) and thrill as two additional major reasons.

Pogroms in the Pale of Settlement are examples of control, and there are examples of serial killers that weren't motivated by sex, money, or revenge.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he Epstein himself??
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.


That sounds like an episode of Jerry Springer.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

It's West Virginia, so all of the above, for the same relative reasons.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline makes it sound like he beat his sister because she woke up after 2 years in a coma.
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Headline makes it sound like he beat his sister because she woke up after 2 years in a coma.


I think he would have, sooner or later.
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: West Virginia justice... sometimes it has a place. This would be one of those times.


Um..... he dead.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

p51d007: Did he Epstein himself??


i kind of doubt it.

1: 'police said he 'was "uncooperative" while in custody'

_____????

2: and then after a medical examination he was sent to a real hospital where he later died.
=
pretty sure police speak of "uncooperative"  is to say, they beat the chit out of him for reasons.
and that he then had a medical examination for no given reason after "being uncooperative" to me at least suggest the reason was the police's response to not being obeyed.

where he later died, for no stated reasons is kind of why i figure it's not suicide.
Had he not been considered at risk and so not put on watch, then his death is something the jail/police would not leave so ambiguous if they could so easily just say he killed himself in a way that leave them 100% off the hook for it.


more or less if the police could have easy and quickly explained how they had nothing at all to do with it, then they would have.
and instead what we got is a very ambiguous situaiotn where someone was uncooperative with the police and later needed a medical examination that led them to be sent to a real hospital.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PvtStash: p51d007: Did he Epstein himself??

i kind of doubt it.

1: 'police said he 'was "uncooperative" while in custody'

_____????

2: and then after a medical examination he was sent to a real hospital where he later died.
=
pretty sure police speak of "uncooperative"  is to say, they beat the chit out of him for reasons.
and that he then had a medical examination for no given reason after "being uncooperative" to me at least suggest the reason was the police's response to not being obeyed.

where he later died, for no stated reasons is kind of why i figure it's not suicide.
Had he not been considered at risk and so not put on watch, then his death is something the jail/police would not leave so ambiguous if they could so easily just say he killed himself in a way that leave them 100% off the hook for it.


more or less if the police could have easy and quickly explained how they had nothing at all to do with it, then they would have.
and instead what we got is a very ambiguous situaiotn where someone was uncooperative with the police and later needed a medical examination that led them to be sent to a real hospital.


Translation: The woman's brother/cousin/uncle/other male relative(s) were cops, and had been waiting for confirmation that this douchebag was in fact the asshat who beat their relative almost to death. Once he was in their custody, they made sure he got what they felt he deserved.

And in this instance, nobody is going to care enough to do the investigation that really needs to be done, because it's really no better than if the guy was a black man who was shot in the back in the street; but here we are.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
when I was a supple young schoolboy there was The Glass Car Co on Rt.23 in Butler NJ USA. turns out the owner sold and resold pricey collector cars to multiple buyers and never delivered the goods. when the cops came to put on the jewelry they found his hot dinner half eaten. time passed, police nailed him in Upstate New York. on the long ride back to NJ they stopped for an overnight. he died in his sleep.
 
ClintBartonWannabe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could have been worse, HE could have lapsed into a coma.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How much you want to bet he's reading them the Karma Sutra?

ministrytodaymag-secure-charismamedia.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: LarryDan43: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

Which one did the officers use when killing him?

I'm going with sex.

According to TFA, he was noncompliant during the intake process, so my guess is they used pressure point techniques and those can result in rapid loss of consciousness.  At his age, his health probably was not so great and we have an oops situation.

Difference here is that no one is going to complain.

But subby is right, he went from booking to infirmary to hospital to morgue.  Not even time to get a bunk assignment.


Did you see his arrest photo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: How much you want to bet he's reading them the Karma Sutra?

[ministrytodaymag-secure-charismamedia.netdna-ssl.com image 618x341]


opps....wrong post.

LOL
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: LarryDan43: Thoreny: Folks kill other people for one of three basic reasons: sex, money, revenge. Wonder which one was the reason why he tried to kill his sister.

Which one did the officers use when killing him?

I'm going with sex.

According to TFA, he was noncompliant during the intake process, so my guess is they used pressure point techniques and those can result in rapid loss of consciousness.  At his age, his health probably was not so great and we have an oops situation.

Difference here is that no one is going to complain.

But subby is right, he went from booking to infirmary to hospital to morgue.  Not even time to get a bunk assignment.


Not a bad guess at all. As much as nobody will miss him or complain, I'd put down $5 on a bet that he was murdered by the cops.
 
godxam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vsavatar: It says he was "uncooperative" during booking.  I guess he must have slipped in the shower later or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
👏👏👏
 
paulleah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Morrissey song.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Please let it be, yes!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guy looked bad in pictures.
Real bad.
Might have been dead then.
 
patrick767
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby is bad and should feel bad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jmr61: Did you see his arrest photo?


I know never to judge a book by it's cover but that photo right there, made me think he had some really horrible mental issues going on. I can only assume she was right, he was mean, but probably due to mental illness.

or meth.

one or the other, maybe both.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not suicide? So someone delivered a taste of his own medicine?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Not suicide? So someone delivered a taste of his own medicine?


Odds are he was in poor health, the realization he was going to go to jail/prison, and his un-cooperativeness and possibly guilt, killed him.

Saved the taxpayers some money and prevented anyone from being selected for jury duty for the trial.

Win, win.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On one hand, who would be so dumb as to offically say he was uncooperative, then taken to hospital, there may be more to this

On the other West Virginia
 
