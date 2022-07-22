 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Putin taunts NATO again, forces Royal Navy to scramble submarine hunter warship to intercept Russian submarines in North Sea off of Norway. British warship said they were easy to track as they were coal-fired (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Anti-submarine warfare, Falklands War, Submarine, Russian cruise missile submarines, Britain's submarine hunter HMS Portland, Type 23 frigate, Royal Navy, Navy  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool, so now we know the Russian submarines aren't really a big threat either.
Smooth move vova
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Col fired submarine?  Sounds like a asphyxiation problem waiting to happen.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the scale of who's the dumbest: Sun or Daily Fail?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blyat..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 850x637]


let me guess, they have to open the screen door to let the smoke out right?
 
pd2001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since this is the Sun, I now doubt the existence of submarines, Russia, the UK, and the rest of the universe.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Coal fired submarine?  That'd be the Abdül Hamid,built in England in 1880 for the Ottoman Navy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pd2001: and the rest of the universe.


No, the universe does exist, I mean, those recent James Webb telescope photos were incredible.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Coal fired submarine?  That'd be the Abdül Hamid,built in England in 1880 for the Ottoman Navy.


Suckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkers!
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point I'm convinced that in a conventional conflict, if Russia invaded a member country they would be turned into ashes.

We aren't even giving Ukraine the really good weapons and they are still counterattacking successfully.

Unfortunately, though Russia is a clown show, China actually has updated tech and the manufacturing base to sustain a protracted war. They are the pacing threat now.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*pokes with stick* C'mon, Putin...start a nuclear war...
 
