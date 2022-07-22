 Skip to content
(Vice)   Anomaly Resolution department looking for the best of the best   (vice.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When problems at home seem unsolvable, look to the skies.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First order of business will be to determine a slogan

Possibly, "Welcome To Earf"
 
Theeng
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How is it strange that the DoD would put some more resources into investigating/evaluating potential threats subby?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All the green chicks i want, you say?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anomalous materials, you say?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SCP-001 - YOU Are The Anomaly
Youtube ozj-ZZMXP0c
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The newly-created All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) will study "transmedium" UFOs that fly between space, the air, and under the water.

Isn't.... land the only thing between space, the air and underwater? And if it's on land it's not flying. so it's not a ufo.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet they find a lot of streetlights.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So the department is responsible for, like, 4096×7 images?

Or private mode in my browser?
 
Veloram
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Federal Bureau of Control?
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So is this S.W.O.R.D. or S.H.I.E.L.D?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is what we're wasting our money on.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've seen enough debunking videos on these. They're either lens flare, dust, stars, or much more commonly simply birds. One of the blurry blobs even had a bit of a pulse to it, because it was a bird flapping its wings.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Theeng: How is it strange that the DoD would put some more resources into investigating/evaluating potential threats subby?


I'm positive they already do that.

If they want to look for aliens flying around making crop circles, they might as well also set up divisions to study ESP, ghosts, and the Loch Ness Monster.
 
