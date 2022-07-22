 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Study says deep-brain stimulation can help reduce alcohol cravings and consumption. Drunk Subby will hoist a few to this find   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Alcoholic beverage, Traumatic brain injury, deep brain stimulation, Brain, severe alcohol use disorder, Basal ganglia, Neuroanatomy, pilot study  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
all six experienced a decline in the euphoric sensation associated with alcohol, which translated to reduced alcohol intake among all, and a sustained reduction in alcohol consumption among five of them.

Naltrexone/The Sinclair Method also work this way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naltrexone/The Sinclair Method also work this way.

Naltrexone/The Sinclair Method also work this way.


Sex does the same for me. But, ladies Don't believe me when I tell them I need it.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a classic case of researchers doing because the can. Not because they should. Leave me & my scotch alone damn it.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that's no fun.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Naltrexone/The Sinclair Method also work this way.


Being forced to watch any station owned by Sinclair lowers enjoyment of EVERYTHING.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And here I thought deep brain stimulation, which may or may not be related to chix going home with me, was the whole reason I drank so much.

/ the more you know
// usually from experience
/// it is so much better to learn from someone else's experience.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I realized I was an alcoholic shortly before 2020 and had to quit drinking.  And to paraphrase the dude from Airplane, I picked a hell of a decade to quit.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What deep brain stimulation may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The treatment involves surgically implanting electrodes into the brain, as well as a battery pack that powers them under the collarbone. For this study, researchers targeted the nucleus accumbens, a structure that plays an important role in the reward system."

Could just use a shock collar.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So many farkers are drinkers, proving there's no deep brain stimulation to be found here.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does this "deep brain stimulation" give you friends and a la k of boredom, as well as fixing all the stuff on the news?
 
pheed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
WHUT'S THAT NOW???
 
moike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can you imagine them trying this with your average FARKer?  A neurosurgeon with a hair-thin copper lead getting more and more frustrated as they repeatedly try to stab the last functioning braincell in a FARKers skull like they're trying to skewer the last olive in the jar.
 
pheed
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Damn.  I should have written:  "WHAR BOOZE, WHAR?"


Damn.  I should have written:  "WHAR BOOZE, WHAR?"
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Dr. Butt, who was not involved in the study..."

Methinks this guy should be a proctologist
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Woah there. You may offend the NuFark Woke Brigade. I'm gonna need you to check your drunken privilege.


Woah there. You may offend the NuFark Woke Brigade. I'm gonna need you to check your drunken privilege.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't experience euphoria, I guess I need to try harder.
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey nobodies saying you have to.

For now.


Hey nobodies saying you have to.

For now.
 
