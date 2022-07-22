 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Anti-police Trumpers harass Fanone after he leaves the J6 hearing   (mediaite.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, Comedy, Assault, Battery, current CNN analystMichael Fanone, Former D.C. Metro Police Officer, Question, Thursday night's primetime hearing, Humor  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have sent a poet
Youtube RHBPnmXBm0g
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RHBPnmXBm0g]


I should clarify. This is not in response to the harrassment of Michael Fanone.

Watch the video to the very end.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"He hit me with his pole" he screamed

*Somewhere in the distance*

"Thaaaattttssss whattttt sheeee saiiid"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The HBO doc goes into detail about what happened to Fanone.  He was dragged out of the tunnel, beaten and someone held a taser to the base of his skull for 30 seconds.  He has permanent neurological damage.  IMO, he should have a pass to punch anyone who gets in his face with this shiat.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: "He hit me with his pole" he screamed

*Somewhere in the distance*

"Thaaaattttssss whattttt sheeee saiiid"



I read that in Bender's voice.
 
dracos31
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Put a bullet in them and bet on jury nullification.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd like to see that, but that site caused a meltdown.  It kept refreshing itself over and over and I couldn't click the video.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That guy that got knocked down was being a little over dramatic, couldn't tell who knocked him down though. Who has the time to harass people like that.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: phimuskapsi: "He hit me with his pole" he screamed

*Somewhere in the distance*

"Thaaaattttssss whattttt sheeee saiiid"


I read that in Bender's voice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: I'd like to see that, but that site caused a meltdown.  It kept refreshing itself over and over and I couldn't click the video.


Conveniently it is an article about a tweet
https://twitter.com/wsteaks/status/1550321332482719745?t=qtJJuzSlFx5VCk8hWv70kg&s=19
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: John the Magnificent: phimuskapsi: "He hit me with his pole" he screamed

*Somewhere in the distance*

"Thaaaattttssss whattttt sheeee saiiid"


I read that in Bender's voice.

[Fark user image 500x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


FTA: "Watch above via ABC News' Will Steakin."

Will Steakin is the name of my...
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 287x215] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 220x153] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 400x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That whiny dude is used to getting poked with poles as well as boners slapping his face.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farking crisis actors!  It always projection.  Always.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those pathetic, whiny, child-like screams summarizes MAGA too perfectly.

There's a reason you parent children, you don't let them call the shots in the household.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look, I'm not saying it's right but I get it. They're music was f'n awful.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: That guy that got knocked down was being a little over dramatic, couldn't tell who knocked him down though. Who has the time to harass people like that.


I can't quite tell if banner dude pushed (not hard if he did) or if screech just tripped and pulled the banner with him. Either way, he can fark off with zero sympathy from me.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
with the anguish of a community theater troupe dying in a fire

Geez, how many community theater troupes has this guy sat by and listened to burn?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.


Republican types tried to infiltrate both the hippie movement and punks.
They also try to pop up in any pop culture type of group, whether its video games or movies or music.
You can't let them get a foothold.
Otherwise you've got a neo-Nazi problem.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next time the cult riots I really hope we're able to take out more of the Trumpers.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: gunga galunga: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/RHBPnmXBm0g]

I should clarify. This is not in response to the harrassment of Michael Fanone.

Watch the video to the very end.


Funny how quickly he turns to the police
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Those pathetic, whiny, child-like screams summarizes MAGA too perfectly.

There's a reason you parent children, you don't let them call the shots in the household.


I do love the DC police just sort of staring at him like "you know we saw that, right?"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Zizzowop: That guy that got knocked down was being a little over dramatic, couldn't tell who knocked him down though. Who has the time to harass people like that.

I can't quite tell if banner dude pushed (not hard if he did) or if screech just tripped and pulled the banner with him. Either way, he can fark off with zero sympathy from me.


He was trying to block those harassing aholes and poked the fat guy with no balance who was more focused on harassing the guy than his surroundings and proximity to that wall.
Would have been better if he cried for his mommy
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn he has more patience than me, that one woman needs a punch to the face. That is some dramatic acting there on that part but damn what a bunch of morons.

I do like how he called Hawley a biatch, that was pretty funny.
 
Two16
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.


Your friend, eh?

You're known by the company you keep.

Sever from the fascist.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Next time the cult riots I really hope we're able to take out more of the Trumpers.


Hmm... that's an odd filter.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Noticeably F.A.T.: Zizzowop: That guy that got knocked down was being a little over dramatic, couldn't tell who knocked him down though. Who has the time to harass people like that.

I can't quite tell if banner dude pushed (not hard if he did) or if screech just tripped and pulled the banner with him. Either way, he can fark off with zero sympathy from me.

He was trying to block those harassing aholes and poked the fat guy with no balance who was more focused on harassing the guy than his surroundings and proximity to that wall.
Would have been better if he cried for his mommy


It sure looks like he poked whiney, but pookums is just far enough out of frame that I wouldn't swear that he's not causing the banner to move as he falls rather than the other way 'round.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Wadded Beef: Those pathetic, whiny, child-like screams summarizes MAGA too perfectly.

There's a reason you parent children, you don't let them call the shots in the household.

I do love the DC police just sort of staring at him like "you know we saw that, right?"


The look in the lady cops eyes said "you realize I am not filling out paperwork because you are a clumsy asshole"

Maybe I read too much into that.....
 
dracos31
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Two16: cryptozoophiliac: My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.

Your friend, eh?

You're known by the company you keep.

Sever from the fascist.


I just never understood this.
We see all the time here people saying "my such-and-such friend is a Trumper", and I ask...WHY?!?!?
Why would you be friends with someone whose entire political worldview is that you are in league with a global pedophile ring and deserve to be rounded up? How do you maintain any sort of relationship with someone who basically wants you dead? If I wanted that, I would have stayed with my ex-wife.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: ctighe2353: Noticeably F.A.T.: Zizzowop: That guy that got knocked down was being a little over dramatic, couldn't tell who knocked him down though. Who has the time to harass people like that.

I can't quite tell if banner dude pushed (not hard if he did) or if screech just tripped and pulled the banner with him. Either way, he can fark off with zero sympathy from me.

He was trying to block those harassing aholes and poked the fat guy with no balance who was more focused on harassing the guy than his surroundings and proximity to that wall.
Would have been better if he cried for his mommy

It sure looks like he poked whiney, but pookums is just far enough out of frame that I wouldn't swear that he's not causing the banner to move as he falls rather than the other way 'round.


My guess, bannerman stepped in front, whiney turd tried to sidestep the banner and because he was filming on his phone failed to see the low ledge to his left and fell over it during said sidestepping attempt. Then whiney turd proceeded to crisis act his "assault". At least that is what I am seeing in the video.
 
dadio86
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I absolutely LOVE when trash is at its trashiest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's when the confrontation - posted to Twitter by ABC News' Will Steakin - turned comical, as the man "fell" and cried out with the anguish of a community theater troupe dying in a fire.

I have a new Hero of the Day, they guy wit the anti-Trump sign, and a new Hero of the Week:  the guy who wrote that analogy.

I saw just such an incident during the protests here in Ottawa". Some dim shiat on a mobility scooter stood up and then fell down. Then some agent provacateur shouted she was being trampled by the police horses.

The horses never went near he or any one. The police were very professional and cautious and if anything the protestors were harassing the horses attempting to push the police back.

If that woman needed a mobiitity device, she should have stayed seated. Fell might better be a euphemism for threw herself down.

The choreogaphy was more obvious than the Traditional Ride of the Mounties.

The Right seems to have inherited the tactics of Old Left commie agitators. I wouldn't be surprised if they inherited the Old Left agitators avec. Bugs Bunny couldn't have done better.

The agitators were lucky the horses didn't step on them, but I guess they were well-trained not to throw themselves under horses. The suffragettes could have used some of those lessons.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dipshiat trips over the wall and begins his crisis actor wail, Fanone casually walks back, to check up on him I assume, and in my perfect daydream world, Fanone would start just stomping on the guy, High Fidelity style, to give him something to scream about.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: ProcrastinationStation: I'd like to see that, but that site caused a meltdown.  It kept refreshing itself over and over and I couldn't click the video.

Conveniently it is an article about a tweet
https://twitter.com/wsteaks/status/1550321332482719745?t=qtJJuzSlFx5VCk8hWv70kg&s=19


saw that.  Couldn't even click through to that.

Thanks for the assist!  That soccer fall at the end was gold.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Zizzowop: That guy that got knocked down was being a little over dramatic, couldn't tell who knocked him down though. Who has the time to harass people like that.

I can't quite tell if banner dude pushed (not hard if he did) or if screech just tripped and pulled the banner with him. Either way, he can fark off with zero sympathy from me.


It appears that the guy was trying to dodge and tripped on the low wall, and then threw himself over soccer style and started howling.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Two16: cryptozoophiliac: My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.

Your friend, eh?

You're known by the company you keep.

Sever from the fascist.


One of the guys I go hunting with is a die-hard Trumpanzee. He's a decent guy, but he just, doesn't, get, it.

See, the logic is that, as Trump was able to get away without being prosecuted for the literal hundreds of Felonies he's committed over the last 5 or 6 decades means that he cannot be a criminal. When I've asked him about Fat Donny actually being put in trial for the bank frauds, the insurance frauds, the section 8 scams, the charity frauds and the like he's all but openly admitted to committing in the various ghost-written books he's had written for him, it means that he couldn't possibly be guilty of anything.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Two16: cryptozoophiliac: My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.

Your friend, eh?

You're known by the company you keep.

Sever from the fascist.


It's my natural instinct. The only thing is, he's all about whatever the latest is. Right now, "Trump sucks". He's actually oddly receptive to counter arguments. He doesn't actually care that much; it's just entertainment.
 
whitroth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A few months ago I had an argument with a strumpet. Later, I realized the question I should have asked... and it's the one these arseholes should have been asked: where were you on Jan 6th?

Because if the answer is "at the capital", then the proper response is to dial 911, and tell them that someone the FBI is looking for is standing in front of you.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Two16: cryptozoophiliac: My friend cheerfully believes that the MAGAT crew are the real heirs to the hippy "Peace & Love" movement and the punk rebellion.

/Yes, he's an idiot, and yes, people have no problem with cognitive dissonance.

Your friend, eh?

You're known by the company you keep.

Sever from the fascist.


Agreed. I don't know if it will help solve the underlying problem, and maybe it doesn't matter. I'd like to think that some people will decide they value company of friends/family over their ideological bent and perhaps come back around to polite society. Until then, you gotta cut some ties even though doing so is difficult.
 
