(CNN)   You might want to sit down for this, but it sorta looks like there might be some Americans out there -- no more than a few, I'm sure -- who are having some problems paying their bills. I wonder if they've maybe considered getting a second job?   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
these the ones that don't want to work? for pauper wages?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they should get in their car, drive 100s of miles to another state, and start again with nothing in their pockets.  I hear the less you have, the easier it is.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cut back on the avocado toast.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mentat: Cut back on the avocado toast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a recession, just buy more money
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: these the ones that don't want to work? for pauper wages?


At some point you might realize you're spending more to work than you're being paid.  Life's expensive in the West, and billionaires are greedy farks who don't like sharing more than they need to keep their slave class alive and minimally productive.  And even then they only worry about keeping enough of us alive.  Individually we can starve to death or drop from exhaustion as long as there's someone desperate enough in line to replace us when we do.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey Mon!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I promised myself I would never ever ever ever work in the food industry again.

so I'll just keep my day job and be poor.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is a very insightful article written by those with keen journalistic skills that can bring the often overlooked issues of the day to the people in a manner accessible to all. And not a thinly veiled hit piece designed to stir up political sentiments that drive viewership and clicks.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: Mentat: Cut back on the avocado toast.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


By Grabthar's Hammer, what a savings.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Getting stories like this has to be the journalism version of getting benched.  Or maybe Paul nuked fish in the break room one too many dang times.  Goddammit, Paul.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They could just ask their parents to sell some stocks to tide them over.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: vudukungfu: these the ones that don't want to work? for pauper wages?

At some point you might realize you're spending more to work than you're being paid.  Life's expensive in the West, and billionaires are greedy farks who don't like sharing more than they need to keep their slave class alive and minimally productive.  And even then they only worry about keeping enough of us alive.  Individually we can starve to death or drop from exhaustion as long as there's someone desperate enough in line to replace us when we do.


Owning slaves had a big cost in caring for them. Today's corporations are probing how low that cost can actually be because if they don't provide it themselves, they have a degree of deniability.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"An old English judge once said: 'Necessitous men are not free men.' Liberty requires opportunity to make a living -- a living decent according to the standard of the time, a living which gives man not only enough to live by, but something to live for.

For too many of us the political equality we once had won was meaningless in the face of economic inequality. A small group had concentrated into their own hands an almost complete control over other people's property, other people's money, other people's labor, other people's lives. For too many of us life was no longer free; liberty no longer real; men could no longer follow the pursuit of happiness.

[...]

The royalists of the economic order have conceded that political freedom was the business of the Government, but they have maintained that economic slavery was nobody's business. They granted that the Government could protect the citizen in his right to vote, but they denied that the Government could do anything to protect the citizen in his right to work and his right to live.

Today we stand committed to the proposition that freedom is no half-and-half affair. If the average citizen is guaranteed equal opportunity in the polling place, he must have equal opportunity in the market place." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt (1936 Democratic National Convention)

https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/june-27-1936-democratic-national-convention
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the government will be there to save those poor companies that this will affect.

That way they'll still have money to sue you and garnish your wage.
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm sure this is a very insightful article written by those with keen journalistic skills that can bring the often overlooked issues of the day to the people in a manner accessible to all. And not a thinly veiled hit piece designed to stir up political sentiments that drive viewership and clicks.


Credit card receipts are up soo....

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just cut back on frivolous expenses like Starbucks and air conditioning and health care.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
23 days late on rent fml
 
olorin604
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everything went downhill when the socialist commie pinkos got rid of the company store.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Recession reporting is a lagging indicator.  People not paying bills is a good indicator of an impending economic crisis report - a few months after the actual crisis began.

Homeless camps with campers and newer car models will tell you what's going on in your cities and states.

But wait, unemployment is only 3.5ish percent!!!
What will that tell us?  It's a wage/ expense problem.  There's rent / mortgage crisis.    And a medical bill crisis.  But also maybe you have a college loan crisis.

And now you have people who can get a job but are not able to pay bills OR they can just not have a job and not pay bills.  This is what we're dealing with right now.  The current economic status through a lot of the US is very different from those in recentish history.
So yes, when you see interest rate hikes and higher inflation rates and fuel costs you understand those are among a smorgasbord of actions and results of adjustments based on historical success.  But in the current situation, some people think it's a huge f*cking mistake and it's only going to get worse.  I really don't know, myself.  I didn't sleep in a Holiday Inn last night.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "An old English judge once said: 'Necessitous men are not free men.' Liberty requires opportunity to make a living -- a living decent according to the standard of the time, a living which gives man not only enough to live by, but something to live for.

For too many of us the political equality we once had won was meaningless in the face of economic inequality. A small group had concentrated into their own hands an almost complete control over other people's property, other people's money, other people's labor, other people's lives. For too many of us life was no longer free; liberty no longer real; men could no longer follow the pursuit of happiness.

[...]

The royalists of the economic order have conceded that political freedom was the business of the Government, but they have maintained that economic slavery was nobody's business. They granted that the Government could protect the citizen in his right to vote, but they denied that the Government could do anything to protect the citizen in his right to work and his right to live.

Today we stand committed to the proposition that freedom is no half-and-half affair. If the average citizen is guaranteed equal opportunity in the polling place, he must have equal opportunity in the market place." -- Franklin D. Roosevelt (1936 Democratic National Convention)

https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/june-27-1936-democratic-national-convention


I guess FDR didn't read JS Mill's On Socialism and On Political Economy, wherein he advances some arguments against government interference (although nothing as baldly shiatty as Bentham, who is corrected in Mill's On Liberty. It is not really monarchists, but utilitarians to hew closely to Bentham and omit Mill's conditional arguments, who say that government has no place ensuring that poverty is no impediment to liberty. It's not the fault of Keynes and his British economics. It's the fault of Milton Friedman and his repubican (lowercase-r and captial-r)) bullshiatting.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Grocery stores, rent, healthcare, the basics...

thisisfine.jpeg
 
