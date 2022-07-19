 Skip to content
(MSN)   After two Hispanic families sue a NY man for 5 years of constant racial harassment. The nearby city defends their police department's response to the situation pointing out they've arrested the guy 30 times. What? You want them to PROSECUTE him too?   (msn.com) divider line
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police do the booking. DA does the charges.

The assholes mother worked as a court clerk for 30 years so she has connections.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Our firm is proud to represent Ana and Jason DeLeon and Ariela and Walter Gehring in this important lawsuit," attorney Brian Cohen told Patch.

Here's the Patch article.

It's much better and more informative. MSN is just leaching off a better article, IMHO.  Is the Patch off the list for FARK?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Also, I should have noted that the Patch article has some NSFW printed language.

If you work anywhere where reading an article with the F word is a violation of something or other, change jobs. It's an employee market for now. Act fast.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i can't wait for the racists to show up and assert that no, racist harassment and abuse for years on end shouldn't be a crime.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I can see why nothing ever was done.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I read the comments and am completely unsurprised that the main comment, and the one with the most support, is slamming the article for tarnishing the harasser's "good" name.

That article, yikes. Those people are something else. I can't stand my neighbor -- they knowingly opened packages sent to me that were misdelivered to their house -- but the last thing I want is to live that kind of life where it's just yelling and anger and hate all the time.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pretty much summed it up here.

patch.comView Full Size


The guy is giving one of the officers called to the complaint a hug.  Sue them into oblivion.
 
AeAe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At a certain point just have him beat up. Or kill him.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Dunaway's should all be in jail. A-holes the lot of them.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see that the mother, at least, was Dunaway with.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've only been arrested once and that is when I accidentally gained access to the special weapon cache at the Airbase in Aviano Italy.

How the literal fark do you get arrested 30 times? I mean two main forces drive me to not get arrested.

1) I try to treat others how I want to be treated.

2) I farking hate cops and will go miles out of my way to not interact with them.  Doing something that can get my ass arrested would mean I'd have to deal with those subhuman pieces of coward shiat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Even after reading the Patch article I can't tell if anyone ever prosecuted these people. I suspect no.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I've only been arrested once and that is when I accidentally gained access to the special weapon cache at the Airbase in Aviano Italy.

How the literal fark do you get arrested 30 times? I mean two main forces drive me to not get arrested.

1) I try to treat others how I want to be treated.

2) I farking hate cops and will go miles out of my way to not interact with them.  Doing something that can get my ass arrested would mean I'd have to deal with those subhuman pieces of coward shiat.


You in the cell: Thanks for not gunning me down on sight.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Mussolini of Mamaroneck
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is subby on they period?
 
vrax
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Freeze peach!!  Whargarble!!!
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

As a rule, small town police don't go hard on this kind of thing.

Not because it isn't against the law or because they don't have time ...
 
WyDave
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Best line the Patch article: "According to her obituary, Maria Louise Dunaway [the recently deceased matriarch of this tribe of racists] was born in Italy."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

As a rule, small town police don't go hard on this kind of thing.

Not because it isn't against the law or because they don't have time ...


Even if there's not something specifically against yelling ethnic slurs at your neighbor, there HAS to be something on the books about improperly disposing of human waste.
 
