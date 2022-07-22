 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Unluckiest guy EVER gets hit with both COVID, monkeypox   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Infection, Infectious disease, Virus, New York City, Influenza, San Francisco Giants, Computer virus, severe case of influenza  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 2:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno subby. The guy who just happened to be at both atomic bomb drops in Japan might have a thought on that.
 
dkimball
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he doesn't live in Detroit for the trifecta
 
vsavatar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was he screwing a monkey while eating a bat?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Was he screwing a monkey while eating a bat?


And that's not easy to do when you have to hold those little bat legs apart.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He got somewhat lucky if he got monkeypox.

/allegedly
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So he shall be patient zero when monkey covid spreads.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark some monkeypox. I'm just not doing it. That shiat needs to go the way of the murder hornets.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mrs. Swimo laughed like hell since the first time I mentioned monkeypox. I can't even talk about it anymore. Sad thing, her older sister, a rabid Trumper anti-vaxer holy roller, also laughed upon hearing of monkeypox. The woman is credits shy of being a doctor. Scares the shiat out of me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was in Kindergarten, I came down with  chicken pox and pneumonia at the same time...that was a lovely combination.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: He got somewhat lucky if he got monkeypox.

/allegedly


No no, a thousand times no, this misinformation needs to stop. It spreads through direct contact -of any kind- or shared clothing or bedding of any kind for some time afterwards - yes, using that blanket on the couch that a previous guest used the night before can be enough, like a smallpox blanket, because it's in the smallpox family, it's just a far less dangerous virus in said family. Sex is especially likely to spread it, because, obviously, there's a whole lot of direct contact involved in that case, but that's it. It's not an STD.

The longer people keep thinking it's an STD and not something that spreads by normal means, the more preventable infections of it we're going to get... and we're at 1000+ cases and climbing, so we're running out of time before we start getting covid-level infection numbers.
 
shootsright
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Was he screwing a monkey while eating a bat?


Rule 34
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I dunno subby. The guy who just happened to be at both atomic bomb drops in Japan might have a thought on that.


I present

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Was he screwing a monkey while eating a bat?


How YOU doin'?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

trerro: talkertopc: He got somewhat lucky if he got monkeypox.

/allegedly

No no, a thousand times no, this misinformation needs to stop. It spreads through direct contact -of any kind- or shared clothing or bedding of any kind for some time afterwards - yes, using that blanket on the couch that a previous guest used the night before can be enough, like a smallpox blanket, because it's in the smallpox family, it's just a far less dangerous virus in said family. Sex is especially likely to spread it, because, obviously, there's a whole lot of direct contact involved in that case, but that's it. It's not an STD.

The longer people keep thinking it's an STD and not something that spreads by normal means, the more preventable infections of it we're going to get... and we're at 1000+ cases and climbing, so we're running out of time before we start getting covid-level infection numbers.


I am curious how this may spread among the youth with high school football and other sports starting up soon.

let alone elementary kids with how they like to share things.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No, he is not particularly unlucky. He belligerently ignored well published health advice, repeatedly.

This person is dumb.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Surprised he didn't catch Polio like that poor guy in NY the other day...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mask that rascal?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: vsavatar: Was he screwing a monkey while eating a bat?

And that's not easy to do when you have to hold those little bat legs apart.


Not to mention finding the little bat cli---

On second thought...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So they can now share RNA?

Let's all hope This doesn't become a thing
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

trerro: talkertopc: He got somewhat lucky if he got monkeypox.

/allegedly

No no, a thousand times no, this misinformation needs to stop. It spreads through direct contact -of any kind- or shared clothing or bedding of any kind for some time afterwards - yes, using that blanket on the couch that a previous guest used the night before can be enough, like a smallpox blanket, because it's in the smallpox family, it's just a far less dangerous virus in said family. Sex is especially likely to spread it, because, obviously, there's a whole lot of direct contact involved in that case, but that's it. It's not an STD.

The longer people keep thinking it's an STD and not something that spreads by normal means, the more preventable infections of it we're going to get... and we're at 1000+ cases and climbing, so we're running out of time before we start getting covid-level infection numbers.


That's why I added allegedly at the end.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vsavatar: Was he screwing a monkey while eating a bat?


Maybe a little Randy Marsh action

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the mutation America deserves, but not the one it needs right now.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.