(Daily Star)   Now you've done it Vladimir Putin with your Ukraine war, you're ruining stag and hen dos for war-wary Brits as they ditch their favorite destinations (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
Greylight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
... and why should anyone be concerned with people travelling domestic instead of international during the seventh wave of a pandemic to get drunk and frolic?

JFC people.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the ancient art of hen-do:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The concept of British people having sex is just so disturbing to me that that's enough Internet for today.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Richard Attenborough:  "During Spring and Summer, Eastern Europe is typically teeming with stags and hens so the drop in bookings is a cruel, devastating blow."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Greylight: ... and why should anyone be concerned with people travelling domestic instead of international during the seventh wave of a pandemic to get drunk and frolic?

JFC people.


And when would be appropriate to restart travelling? Hint, COVID is never going away now. It's part of life now.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: The concept of British people having sex is just so disturbing to me that that's enough Internet for today.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If most of Europe knew that a war was all it took to keep drunken Brits from coming and fighting and
throwing up all over their towns, they would have wars all the time...


/That country needs a farking intervention..
 
dericwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Richard Attenborough:  "During Spring and Summer, Eastern Europe is typically teeming with stags and hens so the drop in bookings is a cruel, devastating blow."

[Fark user image 425x252]


DAVID Attenborough.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As an American, can somebody translate that for me?  We definitely are two countries separated by a common language...
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hard to believe we are the Puritans isn't it?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: As an American, can somebody translate that for me?  We definitely are two countries separated by...


...the Atlantic Ocean
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ftfm
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: WhippingBoi: The concept of British people having sex is just so disturbing to me that that's enough Internet for today.

[Fark user image image 410x270]


'Ere wot's all this, then? Fancy a rogering after I chuff me Bertie? Then a bit of dogging and some rumpy pumpy?
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
static.langimg.comView Full Size

What a forbidden hen Doo may look like
 
pdieten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: As an American, can somebody translate that for me?  We definitely are two countries separated by a common language...


You needed help translating "stag and hen parties" into "bachelor and bachelorette parties"?

It's like if Americans stopped going to Vegas for parties.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: As an American, can somebody translate that for me?  We definitely are two countries separated by a common language...


Ukraine had up until recently the best deals on sex workers/tourism.  Being cut off from that is considered a great tragedy by Star readers and a means by the Publishers to encourage the idea of forcing another Munich on Ukraine

/except that it isn't the 1930s and England only controls an increasingly irrelevant island
//but some ignore that.  Especially Star readers and publishers
///didn't help that they kicked out all the East European workers out of the UK.  Do you want a Brit stripper for your bachelor party?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dericwater: RasIanI: Richard Attenborough:  "During Spring and Summer, Eastern Europe is typically teeming with stags and hens so the drop in bookings is a cruel, devastating blow."

[Fark user image 425x252]

DAVID Attenborough.


My bad - lol - thanks. Alcohol is a helluva drug
 
