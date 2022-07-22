 Skip to content
(MSN)   Cattle theft charges for the top elected official in Loving County, Texas prosecutors face a few hurdles as the defendant and his family members have a tight grip on the local government, serving as judge, clerk, county attorney and constable   (msn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're elected officials in Texas.  Of COURSE they're criminals.  It's practically required for holding office in Texas.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're elected officials in Texas.  Of COURSE they're criminals.  It's practically required for holding office in Texas.


Hi. You're state is worse.
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds lovey-dovey to me...
 
Shryke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?


That would be all Democrat cities.
 
Shryke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shryke: Marcus Aurelius: They're elected officials in Texas.  Of COURSE they're criminals.  It's practically required for holding office in Texas.

Hi. You're state is worse.

Hi. You're state is worse.


Ugh. "Your".
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?


Twice as many brain cells as residents too!

/It's on the town sign.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They used to put you to death for that shiat.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shryke: Shryke: Marcus Aurelius: They're elected officials in Texas.  Of COURSE they're criminals.  It's practically required for holding office in Texas.

Hi. You're state is worse.

Ugh. "Your".

Hi. You're state is worse.

Ugh. "Your".


Your state's education system is clearly not great

Also didn't I see this show on Hulu
 
Murkanen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What the cinnamon toast fark is with the shoddy level of trolling in this thread?
 
neapoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shryke: Marcus Aurelius: They're elected officials in Texas.  Of COURSE they're criminals.  It's practically required for holding office in Texas.

Hi. You're state is worse.

Hi. You're state is worse.


Washington state runs mile wide circles around Texas. Many other states in the union do the same. Cry as hard as you need - we got your back.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
JFC which one is Boss Hogg?
 
Greil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Murkanen: What the cinnamon toast fark is with the shoddy level of trolling in this thread?


the classy ones are in the bannon thread, I suppose.
 
Theeng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the grift and corruption.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In stealing the cow, they committed election fraud by forcing the cow to vote in a county it didn't officially reside in.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Problem?  I believe in Texas it's traditional to just grab the cattle rustler and string 'em up.
 
fireside68
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Murkanen: What the cinnamon toast fark is with the shoddy level of trolling in this thread?


I ain't even playing, just blocking that foolishness.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was the theft used for monetary gain or for more of a romantic reason?
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can't wait for Loving vs Texas! (Loving loses.)

People joke around about inbreeding, but this county has 47 residents? What a dull dusty boring shiathole it must be.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shryke: ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?

That would be all Democrat cities.

That would be all Democrat cities.


You may want to check what the vote tallies in Loving County was in 2020 before you make too big of an arse of yourself. OOPS too late!


Hint it went about 90+% for TFG** source https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-elections/texas-president-results

Fark user image
 
Unda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?


111 registered voters in 2020, 66 of which voted; and a census population of 64.
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?


Yes
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Problem?  I believe in Texas it's traditional to just grab the cattle rustler and string 'em up.


Sure, that's standard in Cut and Shoot, Texas (a real town), other towns do some fancy paperwork first.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Can't wait for Loving vs Texas! (Loving loses.)

People joke around about inbreeding, but this county has 47 residents? What a dull dusty boring shiathole it must be.


57 per the article.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: But Jones' supporters say he was set up. "There's no question about that," said Steve Simonsen, who is the Loving County attorney and married to a cousin of Jones'. "If you're a special ranger and you're really interested in stopping rustling, you don't sneak out in the middle of the night and unload a bunch of cattle that you secretly microchipped," Simonsen said.

Isn't that kinda exactly what you do if you're a special ranger really interested in stopping rustling?  I truly want to know what this person thinks the proper process here is.  Go to the town square at noon on Tuesday and ring a bell asking for all rustlers to bring out their rustled?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Can't wait for Loving vs Texas! (Loving loses.)

People joke around about inbreeding, but this county has 47 residents? What a dull dusty boring shiathole it must be.


From what I've read it's some gerrymandering scheme. Most of the people registered there don't actually live there, just own property.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're elected officials in Texas.  Of COURSE they're criminals.  It's practically required for holding office in Texas.


No town really wants to go into Foster Care with the AG Ken Paxton taking it over to baby sit.  But there you are.  You can hear the shredders going all night long from two counties over.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murkanen: What the cinnamon toast fark is with the shoddy level of trolling in this thread?


Back in my day trolling meant something.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?


Yup.  That's briefly mentioned here, so this is technically a FOLLOWUP.

What isn't mentioned is that the population of this county is nearly nil (although that's hinted at because they couldn't empanel a jury because there weren't enough people who live in the county who aren't relatives of the cattle rustler), and that the county is worth a farkton because there's farkton of oil on it.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They LoJacked cows to catch them
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because of the drought lots of cattle are being harvested now (or soon) because it's too expensive to keep them around.  Prices will go down when all those cows hit the market at the same time.

Best get a judgement now at higher prices if these thieves can actually pay.
 
maldinero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Possum croons:

They stopped loving themselves today.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ProdigalSigh: FTA: But Jones' supporters say he was set up. "There's no question about that," said Steve Simonsen, who is the Loving County attorney and married to a cousin of Jones'. "If you're a special ranger and you're really interested in stopping rustling, you don't sneak out in the middle of the night and unload a bunch of cattle that you secretly microchipped," Simonsen said.

Isn't that kinda exactly what you do if you're a special ranger really interested in stopping rustling?  I truly want to know what this person thinks the proper process here is.  Go to the town square at noon on Tuesday and ring a bell asking for all rustlers to bring out their rustled?


"Olly olly oxen free" is the traditional harkening.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murkanen: What the cinnamon toast fark is with the shoddy level of trolling in this thread?


It's Friday. People started drinking early.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What in the cinnamon toast fark is with the shoddy level of photography in this article?
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shryke: ImpendingCynic: Isn't this that county with twice as many registers voters as residents?

That would be all Democrat cities.

That would be all Democrat cities.


Derp harder little bot
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is a hilarious story. Obviously some people have decided that the Jones family has to go. So they are going after the family patriarch. This is small-scale Texas politics, with microchips making it even smaller.

Loving County is supposedly the most wealthy county per capita in the USA.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now the Deacon was a preacher who had fallen hard from grace
He owned the bar and a string of quarter horses that he'd race
Yea, Deacon he could drink and curse, though he still quoted sacred verse
He was sheriff, judge; he owned the hearse, a man you did not anger
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Because of the drought lots of cattle are being harvested now (or soon) because it's too expensive to keep them around.  Prices will go down when all those cows hit the market at the same time.

Best get a judgement now at higher prices if these thieves can actually pay.

Best get a judgement now at higher prices if these thieves can actually pay.


I'm gonna go ahead and assume you're an expert, so, honestly, what the hell are you talking about?

Are people just letting cattle roam free during the drought so as not to have to feed them and then whatever survives gets "reclaimed" from the "wild" when the opportunity presents?  Like you don't brand it so it's not yours until it survives and then you reclaim it?

But this seems like a pretend "escaped" steer was taken in by its not owner, or something?

I assume this is related to that whole Bureau of Land Management thing with the Bundys?

I would love to take an online CCT (Critical Cattle Theory) class.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is a hilarious story. Obviously some people have decided that the Jones family has to go. So they are going after the family patriarch. This is small-scale Texas politics, with microchips making it even smaller.

Loving County is supposedly the most wealthy county per capita in the USA.

Loving County is supposedly the most wealthy county per capita in the USA.


From US News and World Reports June 11, 2022:

According to the latest five-year estimates, a total of 49 counties had median household incomes that were above $100,000. Of the 15 counties with the highest incomes, five are located in Virginia or Maryland, near the nation's capital. Four counties are located in California - all in the San Francisco Bay Area - and another four are in New Jersey or New York.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great site for a nuclear or chemical waste dump.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: WastrelWay: This is a hilarious story. Obviously some people have decided that the Jones family has to go. So they are going after the family patriarch. This is small-scale Texas politics, with microchips making it even smaller.

Loving County is supposedly the most wealthy county per capita in the USA.

From US News and World Reports June 11, 2022:

According to the latest five-year estimates, a total of 49 counties had median household incomes that were above $100,000. Of the 15 counties with the highest incomes, five are located in Virginia or Maryland, near the nation's capital. Four counties are located in California - all in the San Francisco Bay Area - and another four are in New Jersey or New York.


Loving's population might be too small to be counted on these lists.  Seriously, it's very near zero, but the county is worth a bunch from the tax dollars on the (mostly automated) oil pump in the county.
 
dywed88
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So there aren't enough people living in the county who aren't related to the guy to empanel a grand jury? Pretty good evidence that that county should not exist.
 
