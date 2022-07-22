 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Hi, I'm Kate McClure. You may remember me from GoFundMe scams such 'Philadelphia Highway Homeless Vet'   (masslive.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Fraud, Katelyn McClure, Mark D'Amico, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, federal prison, former boyfriend, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., federal judge  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She deserves a lot more than a year in prison, but OK.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, but those gas prices. Soooo sexy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn forgot about her, but just a year? I should start running a scam.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in exchange for getting found out she has to pay it back and spend only a year in prison?

We seriously need to change how fraud like this is treated in America, especially massive corporate fraud.  Make it farking hurt their wallets to even think of it.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Bobbit Jr.?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: She deserves a lot more than a year in prison, but OK.


From the article it looks like she will get more, this was just the feds. There are state charges also.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No relation.  Stop calling me.  I don't know her.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 850x650]

Yeah, but those gas prices. Soooo sexy.


I've seen lower.

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.


I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: She deserves a lot more than a year in prison, but OK.


Yeah, it's not as if she tried to overthrow the government. Then she might get a whole 60 days.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My goodness attractive white women getting time. What has this world come to?

/please tell me the trump admin getting federal time
 
Bslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

groppet: Damn forgot about her, but just a year? I should start running a scam.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.


Like the guys in War Dogs losing everything because they wouldn't pay for cardboard boxes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I called bs on this story when it first broke. She also struck me as a con artist. "I have nothing left. Here, take my last $20 rich entitled lady." It would've been a bit more plausible if she had said he at least asked if she wanted to earn it the hard way.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.


He filed a lawsuit to get some of the money.

These are not bright people.  "LOL, the homeless guy somehow got a lawyer to sue us."

And speaking of not bright people, those who donated to the pay it forward pool.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.


You either change-out your face-man often enough that no one face-man has enough information to bring you down, or you bring your face-man in deeply enough that there's no option for immunity even if turning state's evidence.  And for the latter, if you can you work as an anonymous backer taking a portion of the revenue without being named anywhere, so that the trail leads to the face-man as the fall-guy, not to yourself.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

groppet: Damn forgot about her, but just a year? I should start running a scam.


This, what's the minimal chance you would get caught and then the minimal chance you would lose and get actual jail time, and even if you do, will only be a few months against the millions you can make being a fraudster and never working again in your life?

There's no deterrence in the system for crimes like this, really, no one thinks they'll get caught anyway.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Theeng: So in exchange for getting found out she has to pay it back and spend only a year in prison?

We seriously need to change how fraud like this is treated in America, especially massive corporate fraud.  Make it farking hurt their wallets to even think of it.


It looks like the homeless guy is taking up the pipe the hardest.

Welcome to America. We eat our own.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hammettman: cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.

He filed a lawsuit to get some of the money.

These are not bright people.  "LOL, the homeless guy somehow got a lawyer to sue us."

And speaking of not bright people, those who donated to the pay it forward pool.


If a lawyer sees real money in it then the disposition of the client wouldn't matter so long as the claims could stand-up and the client doesn't have enough other skeletons in the closet to make everything fall apart.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 850x650]

Yeah, but those gas prices. Soooo sexy.

I've seen lower.

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 800x640]


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.

You either change-out your face-man often enough that no one face-man has enough information to bring you down, or you bring your face-man in deeply enough that there's no option for immunity even if turning state's evidence.  And for the latter, if you can you work as an anonymous backer taking a portion of the revenue without being named anywhere, so that the trail leads to the face-man as the fall-guy, not to yourself.


Clearly if I ever want to run a good scam I should hire a bunch of farkers.

Maybe we should start the Church of Drew
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
John Bobbitt Jr?  Seems legit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mrtraveler01: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 850x650]

Yeah, but those gas prices. Soooo sexy.

I've seen lower.

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 800x640]

[tse2.mm.bing.net image 474x400]


I remember taking a road trip from Arizona to California where gas was $0.88 a gallon in New Mexico.  For those that are wondering why a trip from AZ to CA would entail NM, we lived in the White Mountains, which lay on the eastern border of AZ.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: groppet: Damn forgot about her, but just a year? I should start running a scam.

This, what's the minimal chance you would get caught and then the minimal chance you would lose and get actual jail time, and even if you do, will only be a few months against the millions you can make being a fraudster and never working again in your life?

There's no deterrence in the system for crimes like this, really, no one thinks they'll get caught anyway.


Whenever I see the show American Greed I am always amazed at the small amount of time most con artists get, they can wipe out a pension fund and ruin the lives of hundreds of people and all they get is a few years and have to pay back the money they stole , like that will happen.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cfreak: TWX: cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.

You either change-out your face-man often enough that no one face-man has enough information to bring you down, or you bring your face-man in deeply enough that there's no option for immunity even if turning state's evidence.  And for the latter, if you can you work as an anonymous backer taking a portion of the revenue without being named anywhere, so that the trail leads to the face-man as the fall-guy, not to yourself.

Clearly if I ever want to run a good scam I should hire a bunch of farkers.

Maybe we should start the Church of Drew


Too many are already paying $10/month.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: cfreak: TWX: cfreak: dark brew: Another good scam unraveled by greed.  Everyone knows you gotta disappear the accomplice as soon as the national attention dies down.

I mean if they had just given him a quarter of the money they probably wouldn't have been caught.

You either change-out your face-man often enough that no one face-man has enough information to bring you down, or you bring your face-man in deeply enough that there's no option for immunity even if turning state's evidence.  And for the latter, if you can you work as an anonymous backer taking a portion of the revenue without being named anywhere, so that the trail leads to the face-man as the fall-guy, not to yourself.

Clearly if I ever want to run a good scam I should hire a bunch of farkers.

Maybe we should start the Church of Drew

Too many are already paying $10/month.


Wait a minute....
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Undone by greed. It was free cheddar and you know the guy was looking at how much you were raking in. Give him 100K. You're still way ahead.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she had physically taken the money, she'd have gotten much longer, anywhere from 2 to 20 years.

But since she tricked people instead, it's seen as less a big deal.

The system is rigged this way for a reason (and no, it's not a good thing).
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Undone by greed. It was free cheddar and you know the guy was looking at how much you were raking in. Give him 100K. You're still way ahead.


After some research, he expected half. So 200K, and it sounds like they had a deal - for the original 10K, but then they raised 400K and greed kicked in.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: If she had physically taken the money, she'd have gotten much longer, anywhere from 2 to 20 years.

But since she tricked people instead, it's seen as less a big deal.

The system is rigged this way for a reason (and no, it's not a good thing).


And if she'd set it up where legally she was his employee, and was being paid a salary and a commission by him, she might've avoided charges altogether.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: She deserves a lot more than a year in prison, but OK.


I think the year is just for the wire fraud.

McClure also awaits sentencing in Burlington, where she pleaded guilty to theft by deception in April 2019.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Theeng: So in exchange for getting found out she has to pay it back and spend only a year in prison?

We seriously need to change how fraud like this is treated in America, especially massive corporate fraud.  Make it farking hurt their wallets to even think of it.

It looks like the homeless guy is taking up the pipe the hardest.

Welcome to America. We eat our own.



Five years rehab/probation is worse than prison? We'll see what the feds give him.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 850x650]

Yeah, but those gas prices. Soooo sexy.


Yeah, for that I could afford to pump her a little extra, IYKWIM.

What I mean is douse her with additional high-octane petrol before setting her on fire.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I faked saving a guy who looks vaguely like rasputin, and all I got was this crappy tshirt"
 
