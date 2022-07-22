 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Next up: Declaring Super Soakers are "air rifles"   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about pointed sticks?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: What about pointed sticks?


Pointed sticks are fine- the atl atl is what needs regulation.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can shoot bb's too so you could put someone's eye out.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's so unreasonable to ask that people who want to play with water guns use water guns that shoot, you know, water.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: What about pointed sticks?


Pointed stick? Oh, oh, oh. We want to learn how to defend ourselves against pointed sticks, do we? Getting all high and mighty, eh? Fresh fruit not good enough for you eh? Well I'll tell you something my lad. When you're walking home tonight and some homicidal maniac comes after you with a bunch of loganberries, don't come crying to me! Now, the passion fruit. When your assailant lunges at you with a passion fruit...

/Not strictly contextual, but...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not a super soaker.  That's clearly an air gun.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about your pool toys.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how it begins.  Pop Tart guns are gonna be next, just you wait and see.

gray-kfda-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the NYPD can suck on my Autococker. And both of my Tippmans.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, cops will do anything to avoid confronting people with actual guns.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bead Blaster sounds like an anal sex toy.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the gun nutters are upset because the legal definition perfectly describes the weapon.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city is safe again... but for how long?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me and the neighbor kid figured out how to make a red rider shoot AA batteries.  For Subby's benefit, that was also not a super soaker
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toy guns are easy to ban but real guns are protected. Something seems wrong about this.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Because it's so unreasonable to ask that people who want to play with water guns use water guns that shoot, you know, water.


Might as well ban those too since they can be filled with gasoline and turned into a flame thrower.

Or piss. It's usually piss.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This how pocket knives became switchblades in NYC.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Now the gun nutters are upset because the legal definition perfectly describes the weapon.


I was about to quote George Carlin "they're banning toy guns....BUT THEY ARE GONNA KEEP THE F*CKING REAL ONES!!!!", but after I RTFA...

This.

/I guess I did quote George Carlin after all
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG those are so cool. Why the fark could we have not had something like that when I was young.

You'll shoot your eye out!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tweet right below that puts this in context. The NYPD killed a kid with a toy water bead gun earlier.
Fark user image
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NERF falls under the same definition?  Genuine question, curious as I was not aware of the NY prohibition on air rifles.  No skin in the game, don't/won't live there.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware Subby
effectiviology.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Me and the neighbor kid figured out how to make a red rider shoot AA batteries.  For Subby's benefit, that was also not a super soaker


You might be spending too much time with the neighbor kid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: This is how it begins.  Pop Tart guns are gonna be next, just you wait and see.

external-preview.redd.it


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: That is not a super soaker.  That's clearly an air gun.


SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.co
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: OMG those are so cool. Why the fark could we have not had something like that when I was young.

You'll shoot your eye out!



Since you're an adult, you can shoot your eye out AND get 3rd degree burns.

Hot glue gun! (A response to Michael Reeves)
Youtube cTXCRcKk1dI
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they don't want you to know is that people are using beads filled with holy water to hunt vampires. I knew things were bad, but I didn't realize the vampires had infiltrated the NYPD!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Now the gun nutters are upset because the legal definition perfectly describes the weapon.


By their  reinterpreted definition a  a spit ball and straw is an air rifle.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like someone in the Tweety thread said I guess NYC roofers have to use hammers, no nail guns allowed.

/f*cking moron cops
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Me and the neighbor kid figured out how to make a red rider shoot AA batteries.  For Subby's benefit, that was also not a super soaker


Were you two Flyers fans by any chance?
 
mpirooz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe start by not  making "toys" look like weapons of war. Cops probably don't like that for obvious reasons.

Most industries get completely dismantled if they are marketing adult-oriented products to children. I don't think the weapon this "toy" is mimicking is child-friendly.

Grow the fark up, America.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saborlas: Man, cops will do anything to avoid confronting people with actual guns.


Yeah, complying with the myriad of federal rulings coming out of hyperconservative courts tends to lead to that.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the world are air rifles illegal in NYC? Like pellet guns and bb guns?  Seriously?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The tweet right below that puts this in context. The NYPD killed a kid with a toy water bead gun earlier.
[Fark user image image 850x1310]


To be fair they will kill kids who aren't holding anything.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should consider not raising our kids with the idea that guns are toys?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check the barrel. If it's smoothbore then it's not an air rifle.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a week after the Supreme Court told NYC to stop violating the 2nd Amendment.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This infringes on my bear arms.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tbh I just don't understand what's fun about shooting other people and/or being shot. Guns are weapons for the weak and cowardly.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can come and take it from my cod, dead hands!
media-amazon.com
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Bead Blaster sounds like an anal sex toy.


It shoots too many beads, they take forever to remove.
Fark user image

/and jebus help you if you forget the lube
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Why in the world are air rifles illegal in NYC? Like pellet guns and bb guns?  Seriously?


You libs wanted a ban on ARs and now that you have it you ask why it was done?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IAmRight: Tbh I just don't understand what's fun about shooting other people and/or being shot. Guns are weapons for the weak and cowardly.


Not as cowardly as being afraid of an orange plastic toy.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Check the barrel. If it's smoothbore then it's not an air rifle.


Are you questioning the judgment of your betters, citizen?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: They can come and take it from my cod, dead hands!
[media-amazon.com image 850x850]


Cold*

Listen, I'm only a mouse typing on a phone, and-
Fark user image

Hey, give that back!
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Because it's so unreasonable to ask that people who want to play with water guns use water guns that shoot, you know, water.


It does shoot, you know, water. 

What do you think an air rifle shoots?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.