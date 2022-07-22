 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Move over sunburn, the affliction of the summer is 'hell's itch'
43
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had that before. First time was in 2007 after a trip to Florida. I applied SPF 50 but failed to regularly reapply it. Absolute agony.

Any touch on your skin would "reverberate" a few moments later with an intense awful pain/itching sensation.

I ran a freezing cold shower and started contorting my body to get the stream of cold water to whack the mole of each new itch. In that moment, I finally truly understood the meaning of the verb "writhe". But as soon as I got out, the pain returned - worse than before.

With mine I realized that it was the delayed effect of feeling every droplet of water, each one "reverberating". It was so bad that I threw up from the pain.

I've read that people have committed suicide from it. Stupid, obviously, but I understand.

So anyways, I wear a long shirt, jeans and a big floppy sun hat to the beach now and I don't care if people calls me crazy for it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Any touch on your skin would "reverberate" a few moments later with an intense awful pain/itching sensation.


And by "your" I mean mine.  It's time for lunch 🙄
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ice ice, baby
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hell's itch" -- also known as "after only one time with your mother, subby"
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a grown ass adult actually write a whole news article about their skin itching and peeling after a sunburn?!
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move over sunburn, it's <checks notes> the aftermath of a sunburn with a scary biblical name!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunburnt nipples are hell on earth
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Klinger leaves the PA system on by accident, too.

Colonel Potter sure took a powerful sleeping pill.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl-F "drank myself into oblivion" 0/0.
Huh. Seems like it would have been worth a shot.

References in medical journals tend to cite Reddit posts or other online accounts.

That would not exactly fill me with confidence in the journal article.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barely related, but the last time I was stung by a bee, my arm swelled up for three weeks and itched like hell. The skin was too sensitive to touch, so there was no relief from it. Not enjoyable.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had anything like that and I spent years as a competition swimmer who sunburned with the greatest of ease; I had to wear a t-shirt in the warm-up pool so as not to burn before my events and have many a "fond" memory of zinc oxide application.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had it once, about 15 years ago. Wife sprayed me down with foille spray and that helped. Never had it before or since, which was really odd.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... Sounds extremely close to the rash I had that was my first cancer symptom. It was an all body rash that flared more in the places that didn't get sun, but really covered almost everything at one point. And fire ants is a great description. I didn't itch, I burned. Some nights, it was too bad to sleep.

The dermatologist said that my lipids were farked up in some way, and I was basically "leaking" moisture, not something that could be handled by diet. I couldn't eat my way healthier.

Even though it sounds like a slightly different situation, I'll post what worked for me, it might work for you guys if you get something similar.

Basically, I had to moisturize, but like super-moisturize. He prescribed a cortisone cream, but the biggest fix was getting Cetaphil cream (Not lotion. Lotions contain alcohol to help make the lotion dry up after rubbing in, that just adds to the issue). Take a shower, but not too hot. Get out and just pat off the major moisture, don't wipe yourself dry. Now, apply that Cetaphil everywhere, rub it in as well as possible, and wait until it's soaked in enough to get dressed.

That was it. The Cetaphil immediately after a shower, twice a day at the beginning. It got everything under control. if I hadn't had the cancer, the rash probably would have gone away in a few weeks. It really worked best to just have the wife help me apply the stuff, but YMMV.

Hope this helps anyone who runs into a similar issue.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that anything like "swamp ass"?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello melanoma
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell's Itch, it's the name of Samantha Fox's return tour.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Did a grown ass adult actually write a whole news article about their skin itching and peeling after a sunburn?!


Yes. This is so completely lame there are no words. When I was in junior high I had a huge blister that covered nearly my entire back after a day at the beach. I settled into a chair when I got to band class and the whole thing popped. I had a feeling of relief that I will always remember.

Right now, it's hot time summer in the city back of my neck getting burned and gritty
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I've had that before. First time was in 2007 after a trip to Florida. I applied SPF 50 but failed to regularly reapply it. Absolute agony.

Any touch on your skin would "reverberate" a few moments later with an intense awful pain/itching sensation.

I ran a freezing cold shower and started contorting my body to get the stream of cold water to whack the mole of each new itch. In that moment, I finally truly understood the meaning of the verb "writhe". But as soon as I got out, the pain returned - worse than before.

With mine I realized that it was the delayed effect of feeling every droplet of water, each one "reverberating". It was so bad that I threw up from the pain.

I've read that people have committed suicide from it. Stupid, obviously, but I understand.

So anyways, I wear a long shirt, jeans and a big floppy sun hat to the beach now and I don't care if people calls me crazy for it.


Columbia PFG clothing (or the equivalent from other manufacturers) will protect you from the sun and keep you cool. It's even more comfortable than short sleeves. Don't forget sunscreen on the face, even with a hat, especially at the beach to handle reflected sunlight.

Source: I'm a caucasian of Irish/English ancestry living in Florida.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: I've never had anything like that and I spent years as a competition swimmer who sunburned with the greatest of ease; I had to wear a t-shirt in the warm-up pool so as not to burn before my events and have many a "fond" memory of zinc oxide application.


Did your skin peel after the sunburn?

I've always believed this itch came from the top layer of the skin being so damaged it dried out and cracked into millions of sharp flakes of dried up skin that then start poking you all at once.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had it kick in on the return flight from Hawaii. Cursed not getting screened but I am too self-conscious of my body to have somebody slater it on for the hard to reach areas out back
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally every time I've burned this happens, I'm a little surprised to find it's not as common as it is for me. It will drive you bat shiat crazy cause it itches like hell and almost anything you do makes it just itch worse and longer. Needless to say I've gotten pretty ocd over sunburn protection.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: Hello melanoma


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone with a cave fish complexion who's spent their whole life in Arizona, the pain is terrible but what's worse is the next week of people saying inane things like:

"Looks like you got some sun!"
"Shoulda worn sunscreen!"
"Does it hurt?"
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Menthol shaving foam. Spread over affected areas.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Hello melanoma


Username checks out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That guy used a lot of words to say "I got a bad sunburn and then it got itchy."
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen of the class of '99...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like a combo of sunburn and monkey butt...

Some nice cool medicated powder after a hot shower...
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I use Noxema cold cream for my sunburns.  Cools the burn, reduces redness, and moisturizes so it takes longer for the peeling to begin (if I peel at all).  Sure, there's white dots of dried cream on the sheets in the morning but they wash out in the next laundry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: xcheopis: I've never had anything like that and I spent years as a competition swimmer who sunburned with the greatest of ease; I had to wear a t-shirt in the warm-up pool so as not to burn before my events and have many a "fond" memory of zinc oxide application.

Did your skin peel after the sunburn?

I've always believed this itch came from the top layer of the skin being so damaged it dried out and cracked into millions of sharp flakes of dried up skin that then start poking you all at once.


Heck yeah it did! I used to see how much skin I could peel off in one piece, too. (Kids! Don't do this! I'm a trained professional!)
I rarely had blisters (thanks to the zinc oxide) but 2nd-degree did happen on occasion, what with swimming and being a Girl Scout AND a Junior Ranger. So many opportunities to be under the burning rays of the Day Star. If I do get skin cancer on my face when I'm in my 60s, I will not be surprised.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So they want to kill themselves over a bad sunburn?  What a bunch of wimps.  fark it, let's let them - more stuff for the rest of us
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That guy used a lot of words to say "I got a bad sunburn and then it got itchy."


No, that's not it. An itchy sunburn is an itchy sunburn, the Hell Itch is magnitudes more intense and it feels like it's coming from under your skin.
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: misanthropicsob: Did a grown ass adult actually write a whole news article about their skin itching and peeling after a sunburn?!

Yes. This is so completely lame there are no words. When I was in junior high I had a huge blister that covered nearly my entire back after a day at the beach. I settled into a chair when I got to band class and the whole thing popped. I had a feeling of relief that I will always remember.

Right now, it's hot time summer in the city back of my neck getting burned and gritty


It hasn't occurred to you that this is much worse than an ordinary itchy sunburn, that some people might experience something that you don't?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xcheopis: misanthropicsob: xcheopis: I've never had anything like that and I spent years as a competition swimmer who sunburned with the greatest of ease; I had to wear a t-shirt in the warm-up pool so as not to burn before my events and have many a "fond" memory of zinc oxide application.

Did your skin peel after the sunburn?

I've always believed this itch came from the top layer of the skin being so damaged it dried out and cracked into millions of sharp flakes of dried up skin that then start poking you all at once.

Heck yeah it did! I used to see how much skin I could peel off in one piece, too. (Kids! Don't do this! I'm a trained professional!)
I rarely had blisters (thanks to the zinc oxide) but 2nd-degree did happen on occasion, what with swimming and being a Girl Scout AND a Junior Ranger. So many opportunities to be under the burning rays of the Day Star. If I do get skin cancer on my face when I'm in my 60s, I will not be surprised.


That was my game too. And my skin would feel so bunch better after the peeling layer was removed. The itch stopped itching in that location, unless there were leftover flakes.

I wonder if Hell's Itch ever comes without peeling skin?

I've learned to use moisturizing soaps/body washes, scrub the top layers down hard, start tanning when it's colder, and drink like 2-3x more water than normal. Also, avoid drinking heav...[This Fark account has been suspended]
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Had it kick in on the return flight from Hawaii. Cursed not getting screened but I am too self-conscious of my body to have somebody slater it on for the hard to reach areas out back


This happened to me once or twice as a fair gingery kid. The sunburn pain was always "meh," but the itching was so miserable, and felt like it lasted for days. It was so brutal it would keep me awake at night, and if I did manage to drift off the itch would wake me up.

It make me absolutely religious about applying sunscreen. Your mention of the sunscreen slathering problem is why I am overjoyed by spray sunscreens. You can do multiple passes and get it all.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra 30 SPF spray in the orange and blue can is my go-to.

/I live for summer and live for lounging by the pool, hiking, kayaking, bicycling, basically all the white-people shiat, so I order it in bulk.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

patrick767: WastrelWay: misanthropicsob: Did a grown ass adult actually write a whole news article about their skin itching and peeling after a sunburn?!

Yes. This is so completely lame there are no words. When I was in junior high I had a huge blister that covered nearly my entire back after a day at the beach. I settled into a chair when I got to band class and the whole thing popped. I had a feeling of relief that I will always remember.

Right now, it's hot time summer in the city back of my neck getting burned and gritty

It hasn't occurred to you that this is much worse than an ordinary itchy sunburn, that some people might experience something that you don't?


Nope, because this is Fark and smug self-righteousness is a requirement for an account, I think.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Literally every time I've burned this happens, I'm a little surprised to find it's not as common as it is for me. It will drive you bat shiat crazy cause it itches like hell and almost anything you do makes it just itch worse and longer. Needless to say I've gotten pretty ocd over sunburn protection.


Folks have acted like I was making it up. It's the most painful, miserable itching I've ever experienced.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: I wonder if Hell's Itch ever comes without peeling skin?


Yeah, when I've had Hell's Itch my skin is purple but not peeling.

You guys seem to be confusing this with an itchy sunburn. I've had itchy sunburns before, they're mildly annoying but pretty easy to get over.

For maybe a common denominator: I have the backs of my knees tattooed. Not a great sensation, but child's play compared to the Hell's Itch.  If I some weird choice between breaking a bone and Hell's Itch, I'd easily go for the bone. No joke: it really is that bad.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: misanthropicsob: I wonder if Hell's Itch ever comes without peeling skin?

Yeah, when I've had Hell's Itch my skin is purple but not peeling.

You guys seem to be confusing this with an itchy sunburn. I've had itchy sunburns before, they're mildly annoying but pretty easy to get over.

For maybe a common denominator: I have the backs of my knees tattooed. Not a great sensation, but child's play compared to the Hell's Itch.  If I some weird choice between breaking a bone and Hell's Itch, I'd easily go for the bone. No joke: it really is that bad.


Is what you had solar purpura?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GN Nymph: I use Noxema cold cream for my sunburns.  Cools the burn, reduces redness, and moisturizes so it takes longer for the peeling to begin (if I peel at all).  Sure, there's white dots of dried cream on the sheets in the morning but they wash out in the next laundry.
[Fark user image 202x202]


Difficulty:

theoutfront.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Is what you had solar purpura?


In retrospect I really wish I'd tried going to a doctor, but I lived alone at the time and didn't want to leave the house. The prospect of putting a seatbelt on while I was in that condition was totally unacceptable. From the pictures I'm seeing on GIS, no it probably wasn't solar purpura.

It was more like this lady:
thenakedscientists.comView Full Size


Slight amount of pressure would turn the skin white temporarily and then back to purple, followed by a singularly intense subdermal pain-itching. Skin didn't peel.

I've had sunburns like that without the Hell Itch. I've had sunburns with peeling blisters and regular itching before.

I've gotten the Hell Itch without any visible sunburn, though blessedly that only lasted about 16 hours which meant I could get some sleep. If I knew of any rhyme or reason beyond getting sunburnt, I'd gladly share it.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Had that twice as a teenager in the 80s.   First time was my back area.  It was maddening.  After about 2 hours of it, slowly it wound down but I had to lay on my stomach in my bed and grip the mattress to stop from trying to itch it.  Second time was less severe, on my chest, and I applied sunburn spray which kind of chilled it out.  Haven't taken off my shirt outside since then.  Thank FSM for swim shirts.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patrick767: Ctrl-F "drank myself into oblivion" 0/0.
Huh. Seems like it would have been worth a shot.


Alcohol is a vasodilator. I'm not sure sending more blood to the skin is going to help with nerve damage in your skin cells. It might feel better while you're in oblivion -- because you won't be feeling anything -- but coming back to reality the next day might just mean a hangover and your skin hurting even more.

/clearly, the solution is a raging, 7-day bender     /s
 
