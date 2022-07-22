 Skip to content
(The Province)   Knick knack paddywhack double murder in Chilliwack   (theprovince.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Fraser River, Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Lower Mainland, Eric John Shestalo, British Columbia, Abbotsford, British Columbia, Fraser Canyon  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like some Fly By Night operation.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, whatcha gonna do?
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Frog Goes into a Bank to Get a Loan
Youtube MNp4imCLTP4
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been gone gone gone
Been gone so long
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could whack someone with chili. But I'll also need a blanket, or be in a car or elevator with them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This look bad for Hackensack.  Gonna need some better English majors.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colin Mochrie [nick nack paddy wack]
Youtube 7PbQRMVXOqU
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Denjiro: [YouTube video: Colin Mochrie [nick nack paddy wack]]


*shaking my tiny fist* Beat me to it by about a minute.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess the suspect is going to

Chilliwack - Fly At Night
Youtube rGxWVAcv70E
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diagonal: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/MNp4imCLTP4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Just lost couple brain cells that I can't afford to lose watching that.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I think of Chilliwack the first thing that comes to mind is the smell.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When I think of Chilliwack the first thing that comes to mind is the smell.


You don't like the smell of fresh dairy air?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I guess the suspect is going to

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rGxWVAcv70E]


that's....
Chilliwack - Crazy Talk (Single Version)
Youtube ON7ZB0Im-lQ
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Obscure

cdnmetv.metv.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The killer is white? It will be out on the back burner. There are probably some important traffic tickets to hand out. /s
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pray for the Headpins
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Obscure

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 850x425]


"Nothing is obscure on Fark." - tons of Farkers
 
