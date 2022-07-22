 Skip to content
Alberta man runs over 100km per day to set new trans-Canada record of just 67 days
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just another guy running away to avoid working at a job. A Walter Mitty runner.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
oldfool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wont the hicks hate him/her for being trans?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Was going to post this. Running across Canada will always make you look like a complete pussy compared to Fox.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I walk like 2-4 miles a day to burn a little fat here and there and its about all my knees and ankles can take.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More than 2 marathons a day, every day. That is insane. Nice work.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No matter how far you run, you can't escape Alberta.
 
miscreant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Not if I cut off both my legs and give myself 3 different types of cancer before I do it!
 
FlyPanAm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember in a book I read about a guy that rode his bike around the world over 4 years, the author described being in a state of fitness that as long as he ate enough, he could just keep going.  The way he wrote it really stuck with me and a couple of years later I ran my first and only marathon.  Even then, I didn't get into that kind of shape, but I felt like I was close enough to know what it would feel like.

That said, I can't imagine the amount of calories it would take. Granted I was 36 for the race, but in the months of training that lead up to it, I felt like all I did was eat, run, and sleep.  I actually got sick of being hungry and shopping, and I love food.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do people do shiat like this?
 
