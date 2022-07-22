 Skip to content
(BBC)   Cannabis farm in Australia outed by hot pink streetlight   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
17
•       •       •

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
<chuckle> to be fair, Cannabis is probably the least harmful thing growing in Australia...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Master of Puppets intensifies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But like other stunned locals, Ms Szumowski's mind initially went elsewhere - was it an alien invasion?

Yeah, lady, you nailed it.  An alien invasion is exactly the determination that sane people would come up with.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Had to read to the bottom to find out it was a legal operation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The award for the weirdest English today goes to:

"And Mum's like: 'What's the point of eating your tea if the world's ending?'"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Mum's on the phone and Dad's in the background going: 'I better hurry up and eat my tea because the world's ending

They really are strange down there
 
hammettman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'I better hurry up and eat my tea because the world's ending.'"

Is tea not a liquid down under?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: "Mum's on the phone and Dad's in the background going: 'I better hurry up and eat my tea because the world's ending

They really are strange down there


If I may, I think I can translate English from Bogan. Tea is a meal typically associated with lunch. So yes, you eat your tea. 'Mum' is an affectionate term for the protoreptilian that spawned them. Usually in some stagnant ditch rife with uranium dust, like most aussies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: But like other stunned locals, Ms Szumowski's mind initially went elsewhere - was it an alien invasion?

Yeah, lady, you nailed it.  An alien invasion is exactly the determination that sane people would come up with.


Then there's this ""Mum's on the phone and Dad's in the background going: 'I better hurry up and eat my tea because the world's ending.'"

They are eating tea...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jordan Peele's sequel to his movie "Nope",  tentatively titled, "Maybe".

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Older kind of light, modern LED lamps look like sunlight.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I might be concerned, too

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Older kind of light, modern LED lamps look like sunlight.


Modern greenhouse LEDs emit only the wavelengths needed for photosynthesis, mainly blue and red.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did Pete submit this, or was it his twin brother?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sidebar article:
Explain again how forklifts may be employed to prevent car thefts.
 
Shryke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: Had to read to the bottom to find out it was a legal operation.


Also: Australians are kinda stupid. Their press more so.
 
Unda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it my imagination or is the BBC sounding more like The Sun and The Daily Mail every fortnight?
 
