(CNN)   Can we... can we do that?
31
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any chance we could deliver that to Mar-a-Lago?
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x307]


It was a marketing scam.
 
tvynr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To subby: the answer is "no".  West Virginia is very bumpy.  The water will just run downhill 'till it gets to a river.  Then it'll leave.  ;)
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The name was one long-running joke by those rascally Vikings, but looks like it has run its course.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Land doesn't vote dumbass!
 
zeaper12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The last Greenland storm put down enough snow to cover Virginia with 2 foot of water.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No matter how much water we flood West Virginia with, Jim Justice is so fat he'll always float.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once Florida's 29 electoral votes are submerged for centuries, maybe we can get around to a long-term plan to fix this. Until then, forget it.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh look this thread again
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zoltan2000: Land doesn't vote dumbass!


It does in America.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zeaper12: The last Greenland storm put down enough snow to cover Virginia with 2 foot of water.


How much is that in Rhode Islands?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why Gen Z and millennials should be running the world right now. Most of us old people aren't going to be around when the severe effects of climate change are being inflicted so we're making short term decisions based on greed.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got a couple of lakes that would like that water.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would be the first bath they ever had in their entire lives.
 
toetag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WVA is rather mountainous. It wouldn't work. Most of that would just flow into Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

On second thought..... Can we try?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
then all the bootstrappy hicks would be begging for socialist disaster relief money from the president they dont recognize
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why would we want to cover oceanfront property in water?

Remember that flooding part of the whole global warming?
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing summers almost over or we'd be in real trouble.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, some large number of acre-barefeet.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
restoring the Amazon (the jungle not the website) would greatly help the jet stream return to "normal" - alas, i don't make the laws in Brazil.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Build a pipeline from Greenland to Lake Mead and/or California. Walla, drought problem solved.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Build a pipeline from Greenland to Lake Mead and/or California. Walla, drought problem solved.


too obvious, the water must first be bottled.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Build a pipeline from Greenland to Lake Mead and/or California. Walla, drought problem solved.


Sam Kinison: "MOVE TO WHERE THE WATER IS!"
 
bkrogers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think covering West Virginia in ice is a good idea. As long as Joe Manchin is there first,
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Oh look this thread again


Yep.  Repeat from the STEM tab.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So, some large number of acre-barefeet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only if we can dig a hole for Joe Manchin first. That asshole should have to tread at least as much water as the constituents he keeps screwing over for his rich GOP owners.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: This is why Gen Z and millennials should be running the world right now. Most of us old people aren't going to be around when the severe effects of climate change are being inflicted so we're making short term decisions based on greed.


...which is why you're seeing conservative Boomers embracing fascism. The wealthy aren't going to give up generations of effort without doing something about it, and they believe that they can buy authority (and authoritarianism) that will gratefully shore up the rich's rights in return.
 
