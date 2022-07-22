 Skip to content
(Christianity Today)   According to evangelicals, America is hurting because of A: The gays? B: The Muslims? or C: Fantasy role-playing games?   (christianitytoday.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
D:  Gay Muslims who play Fantasy Role-Playing Games.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
E: Fantasy role-playing games where the protagonist is a gay Muslim.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Cult of Imagined Heroism" sure could fit a lot of the Evangelical groups complaining about this BS.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Evangelicals live in  fantasy role playing and sometimes they act out their violent fantasies while in costume.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am wondering if my evangelical elders weren't partly right about the way fantasy role-playing can paganize a culture

Now, Do Easter, Christmas, and Mardi Gras

Also, if I want to be pagan should be allowed. Just like if I want to kneel before a man and kiss his.....shoes and/or ring and then drink blood and eat human flash transformed by a magician I should.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dark Dungeons Episode 1
Youtube LADLv1803Vw
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dark Dungeons Episode 2
Youtube _H_DlXPhwVU
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dark Dungeons Episode 3
Youtube ap6399XSN8M
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, these are white evangelicals we're talking about. The answer for them to what is hurting America is "everything that doesn't look like us, parrot our beliefs, or we don't understand." So every one of your choices is completely correct.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take your Bronze Age sensibilities and cram them sideways up your arse.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Evangelicals criticizing a world of fantasy...

You're just farking with us now, right?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, wait... I thought it was videogames that were the problem.
No wait, I meant rock & roll records.
No wait, I meant comic books.
No, wait I meant "dancing."
No, wait, I meant Mozart.

I know, it's those hussies who wear dresses so short you can see their ankles. Sinful!
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a grain of truth in this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
farks sake. I'm not going to listen to the satanic panic. It sucked in the 80s and it's down right infuriating now.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is such bullshiat...

/puts on my robe and wizard hat
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Again?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fantasy game where a god is talking to and through their character.

/They should have put more points into charisma.
//So should their god.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Hellfire Club must die!
cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
D. All of the above
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ltnor: farks sake. I'm not going to listen to the satanic panic. It sucked in the 80s and it's down right infuriating now.


SATANIC PANIC
Youtube tE3L6gJQDUw

I'm listening to Satanic Panic right now. Reminds me of the 90s' when Magic The Gathering was the boogeyman in my small town.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
America is failing because everyone doesn't believe exactly what they believe. That is their whole mantra: believe exactly what we believe or you are evil and going to hell for eternity, and we will force you to believe what we do whether you like it or not.
 
danvon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, America is turning into a hell scape because you god-botherers won't mind your own farking business.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tom Hanks already did it.

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Churches were whining about D&D in the early 80s.   I ignored it then, too.

/ And heavy metal!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Silly fictional role playing club doesn't like competition from silly fictional role playing club.
 
trackgrease
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I shed blood in this fight back in the Eighties. Schoolyard blood, certainly, but hands were thrown and caught. And you know what? We _won_. Even fantasy football owes its existence to TTRPGs. Every one of my friends from after Gen X plays or has played. Thank goodness, even women play, at freaking last.
I defy the orcs to provide a better alternative with Jesus and bad country music.
 
12349876
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: I am wondering if my evangelical elders weren't partly right about the way fantasy role-playing can paganize a culture

Now, Do Easter, Christmas, and Mardi Gras

Also, if I want to be pagan should be allowed. Just like if I want to kneel before a man and kiss his.....shoes and/or ring and then drink blood and eat human flash transformed by a magician I should.


Believing that you'll go to heaven after you die is the ultimate fantasy roleplay.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How have we as a society not gotten past religion and invisible gods?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Black Leaf unavailable for comment.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Getting a lot of use out of this lately

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Evangelicals? Oh, you mean the hairshirted Jesus-wheezers who constantly cluck their tongues at the rest of us for our imagined moral transgressions, but somehow can't keep Trump's dick out of their mouths?

Yeah, f*ck you people and your sh*tty religion. Die mad about it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People who grift based on fantasy roleplaying mad about ad&d.

Christians: the problem with America
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That was a long read to end up having wicked little to do with Dungeons & Dragons.

If I were a rwnj, I'd feel ripped off.

/lwnj
//feels ripped off
///thanks for wasting my time, both Xians and subby
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: America is failing because everyone doesn't believe exactly what they believe. That is their whole mantra: believe exactly what we believe or you are evil and going to hell for eternity, and we will force you to believe what we do whether you like it or not.


They don't really believe in their beliefs, they believe in their identity. People are far more invested in a persona such as "I am a devout Christian" rather than doing or behaving in a legitimately Christian way.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On behalf of the other 50-and-over Farkers who saw this shiat the first time:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
American politics is now a World of Warcraft sim?

I can see that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to say "You lost this culture war 40+ years ago" but we all know how that's been working out lately.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: American politics is now a World of Warcraft sim?

I can see that.


Well, we are all living in a world with a Corrupted Blood effect still raging through the population, so...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I knew it was the nerds.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus was just a local rabble rousing preacher, his followers weren't very smart, and things got out of hand.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Article is pretty good despite Subby's goofy headline.

Bannon's big revelation is that people want to be more than they actually are in real life.  This isn't something that's limited to video games though.

It's not an idea that was lost on other despots throughout history.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

optikeye: I am wondering if my evangelical elders weren't partly right about the way fantasy role-playing can paganize a culture

Now, Do Easter, Christmas, and Mardi Gras

Also, if I want to be pagan should be allowed. Just like if I want to kneel before a man and kiss his.....shoes and/or ring and then drink blood and eat human flash transformed by a magician I should.


They have abandoned their defensive positions in the War on Christmas. They have fallen back to the Life begins at Conception line. Life no longer begins when the body receives the breath of God. Birth is no longer an important religious event. They have rendered Christmas moot.
Blastocyst out front should have told you
 
cocozilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Christians and especially Evangelical Christians are the dumbest motherfarkers on the planet
 
NevynFox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How is religion nota fantasy role playing game?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Oblig:

[Fark user image image 425x218]


chick.comView Full Size
 
NetOwl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can really tell that most people here didn't read the article..
 
Farabor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, having read TFA, as usual the headline is clickbait.

The actual thesis is "People want to feel like they are more than what society defines them as by their job/socieconomic status/life so are prone to embrace all kinds of fantastical things like political violence or online trolling, etc."     In this context, "Fantasy role playing"  meant something far broader than D&D.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"We can't control it, we don't understand it, it distracts children from us so we just don't like it therefore it is the work of the devil."
 
