(Daily Mail)   The Daily Mail reveals the amazingly secret facts that Astronomers use MATHS, and that no one with a brain writes for the DM   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
do we need to keep confirming the uselessness of the fail?
this will be the brazillionth time we have ascertained it, and we have become exceedingly efficient at it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they use proper British Maths and not the lame weak sauce American Math.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: At least they use proper British Maths and not the lame weak sauce American Math.


Counterpoint: It was probably Brit maths that led Brits to conclude Brexit would be an awesome idea.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: At least they use proper British Maths and not the lame weak sauce American Math.


You couldn't even measure your own coastline until this American-French guy came along.

/Don't make me break out the common core
//makes Karatsuba multiplication look like child's play

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: do we need to keep confirming the uselessness of the fail?
this will be the brazillionth time we have ascertained it, and we have become exceedingly efficient at it.


There is like ONE farking use for this shiatty tabloid:

When there is a cool house or building, something that involves a lot of pictures, their format is actually good. That's it. We've had a couple of houses show up on here that were Daily Fail links, one was like 90% underground, and the other butted up against a cliff and had a HUGE cavern carved out to be the actual house. Ice hotels and underwater hotels work well for this, also.

But that's it. Like I said. :-)
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The article failed to note how 2 + 2 equals 4.
Minus 1, that's 3.
QUICK MATHS.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could maths be used to filter out the fogginess of Daily Mule readers?

How about the old fogeyness?

That would be a good use of AI. In fact, why filter DM readers? Liquify them and spray them on the soyabea crop..
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So... a wizard did it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The DM claims it has discover more boobies per day than any astronomer, no matter how big their telescopes are.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: do we need to keep confirming the uselessness of the fail?


I confess to reading TFA expecting at least a half-assed simplified description of the method, but got 3/4 of the way through and remembered it's the Daily Fail.  (I blame unfulfilled caffeine dependence.)

One thing they do have down pat, though:  TFH [The Fail's Headline] is worded and emphasized in precisely the manner to reinforce the reader's preconceived bias toward or (more likely) against MATHS.  The text of TFA doesn't matter.  It's superfluous.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fog of the universe? I'm pretty sure I've smoked that strain
 
Broktun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Carter Pewterschmidt: At least they use proper British Maths and not the lame weak sauce American Math.

You couldn't even measure your own coastline until this American-French guy came along.

/Don't make me break out the common core
//makes Karatsuba multiplication look like child's play

[upload.wikimedia.org image 330x469]


Fractals ftw!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was going to do some drink driving but did the maths and figured I may lose my driving license.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: At least they use proper British Maths and not the lame weak sauce American Math.


The "S" shows its the sports model.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least they called them astronomers and not boffins.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The paper, for anyone who wants to read actual math(s).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't get through the paywall at the moment, but it looks like they did a Bayesian statistical analysis, pushing simulated data through a simulation of the instrument to develop a noise model that they used to invert for the astronomical signal of interest.
 
