(Slate)   The smell of weed has been used as the Great Boogeyman of America's Decline ever since people like Eric Adams needed boogeymen to explain their own failures   (slate.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, yes. America.

Our kids routinely face being shot up in school:  oh well, that's the price of freedom.
Our kids might get a whiff of weed: everybody panic.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, people across the nation smoke big ass doobies to waste their pot and annoy their neighbors and God.

Film at 11.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what really smells? Right wingers.

It's not the honest sweat of labor - as they rarely bother to do any. It's light beer and whiskey sweat, mixed with hatred and opioids. "oooh that smell" - they were describing all the right wingers.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if white people seasoned their cooking a little, the smell of weed could be easily overpowered.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than tobacco smoke
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house smells like a dead skunk after I take a few puffs of Durban.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why can't you eat gummies.  i don't want to smell your stink in the apartment above you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the train/bus station restroom stink of heroin is just fine? You don't have to be Lynyrd Skynyrd to have a different opinion about that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: why can't you eat gummies.  i don't want to smell your stink in the apartment above you.


They don't do anything to me
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: why can't you eat gummies.  i don't want to smell your stink in the apartment above you.


Because eating and inhaling produce different results and at different times
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our kids lives in NYC, so we visit occasionally.  The smell of pot is one of the least offensive smells you will ever detect in those streets.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell you though, as someone who smoked every day from about 19 to 35 and still does, people are really getting loud these days.  I smell it in so many places now.  I used to try so hard to keep it quiet.

There's a hand car wash near me and I can't believe how much the staff tokes up right in the open.  You can smell it when you drive by.  You can actually just see them smoking blunts.  Technically it's still criminalized here, but not enforced.  They also banned smoking in bars here, but that's not enforced either.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So somebody is offering you a free hotbox and you're complaining?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I've always hated the smell of weed. Still been for legalization as long as I can remember. I dislike the smell of a lot of seafood too. Which is why when I'm walking outside and walk by a seafood place I will cry out, "THERE GOES THE FARKING NEIGHBORHOOD!" We must ban seafood! And it has biblical support! No more lobster for you!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheezit H Ulysses, 'merikuh! Calm your crazy tits & follow our lead, eh!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vespers: So somebody is offering you a free hotbox and you're complaining?


There's a word I have not heard in a long time.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: why can't you eat gummies.  i don't want to smell your stink in the apartment above you.


Because this is a backwards state that makes edibles illegal
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I tell you though, as someone who smoked every day from about 19 to 35 and still does


I used to do drugs...I still do but I used to, too.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah, yes. America.

Our kids routinely face being shot up in school:  oh well, that's the price of freedom.
Our kids might get a whiff of weed: everybody panic.


I think it smells terrible, and I'm an ex-smoker. Crazy that anything could stink worse than cigarettes or cigars.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hoping to get a contact high from my neighbors but no joy yet.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: Maybe if white people seasoned their cooking a little, the smell of weed could be easily overpowered.


I worked with an idiot line cook that sprinkled some of his weed on the grill (an actual grill, we were hosting an outdoor event) and thought he'd get high.

It just smelled vaguely like weed and no one got high.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't be bothered to get edibles or concentrates that are odorless you can get a dry herb vape that won't combust, wasting a lot and causing the majority of the bad smell, and you can still cook with the toasted remains.

I guess it doesn't scream out "I'M SMOKING WEED!!!" if that is your goal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: It just smelled vaguely like weed and no one got high.


Good stuff haha
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Eric Adams not realize or conveniently ignore how drug trade is largely responsible for the growth and support of the cryptocurrency he loves so much?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to stop electing all these teetotalling nerds who have no idea how to f*cking relax.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rolling coal ok though?
 
ferndip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, lets complain about pot smoke while we breath in the fresh smell of car exhaust, non-stop everyday
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Denver, that smell means "this place is awesome"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChimpMitten: If you can't be bothered to get edibles or concentrates that are odorless you can get a dry herb vape that won't combust, wasting a lot and causing the majority of the bad smell, and you can still cook with the toasted remains.

I guess it doesn't scream out "I'M SMOKING WEED!!!" if that is your goal.


Or, you know, people could just mind their own business.  Too hard?

Until they ban cooking cabbage in NYC apartments, I'm not going to worry too much about the dreadful smell of burning flowers.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah, yes. America.

Our kids routinely face being shot up in school:  oh well, that's the price of freedom.
Our kids might get a whiff of weed: everybody panic.

I think it smells terrible, and I'm an ex-smoker. Crazy that anything could stink worse than cigarettes or cigars.


Weed isn't perfume by any means, but damn, a cig smell can catch me off guard and make me heave

/also a pack-a-day ex-smoker
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: rolling coal ok though?


Only if you make sure to blow cigar smoke clouds at the fast food workers when you go to a drive-thru pickup window.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: why can't you eat gummies.  i don't want to smell your stink in the apartment above you.


Every time you spray febreeze I'm lighting a cone.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, once again our former cop mayor shows his stripes.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally support the legalization of weed.

I also totally support the owner's right to ban smoking indoors: weed, tobacco, pipe, cigar.

If people want to get high inside an apartment or bar, let them vape or use one of the many products out there that are virtually scent free and smokeless.

I require the same thing in my house.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah, yes. America.

Our kids routinely face being shot up in school:  oh well, that's the price of freedom.
Our kids might get a whiff of weed: everybody panic.


That's where we are in 2022. Piles of bullet ridden children are less fear mongering headline worthy than the smell of weed.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ferndip: Sure, lets complain about pot smoke while we breath in the fresh smell of car exhaust, non-stop everyday


As a runner, I can tell you that exhaust smell has greatly improved over the last 25 years.  I remember a lot of cars making it difficult when running.  I don't even think of it anymore.

I was stuck behind a late 70s Grand Prix the other day and the smell of unburnt fuel was terrible.  Then I remembered that this was how every car used to smell.  There has been tremendous progress there.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: I totally support the legalization of weed.

I also totally support the owner's right to ban smoking indoors: weed, tobacco, pipe, cigar.

If people want to get high inside an apartment or bar, let them vape or use one of the many products out there that are virtually scent free and smokeless.

I require the same thing in my house.


That's fine.  Idiot prohibitionists want to ban it in everyone's house.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: My house smells like a dead skunk after I take a few puffs of Durban.


Heck, our whole neighborhood smells like a Stripes vs Spots gang war and it's really only a couple places that are the cause.

I'm so old, I remember pot that smelled good. They called it "the sweet smell of prosperity".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug*

You can only *legally* light up in places where smoking tobacco is allowed too, and nobody was pointing to the smell of tobacco as an indicator of decline. In fact, they argued we were in decline when tobacco smoking restrictions went in to place.

Sorry pig farkers and their assorted informers and lackies, you lost, and you have no hope of ever recriminalizing it. Not in NY anyhow, that ship has sailed.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Ah, yes. America.

Our kids routinely face being shot up in school:  oh well, that's the price of freedom.
Our kids might get a whiff of weed: everybody panic.


I dislike the smell of marijuana smoke. To my nose, it's worse than cigarette or cigar smoke.

With that said, I figure my solution is somewhat reasonable: don't smoke on my property.

If you're going to smoke in public I ask that you be considerate and try to be downwind of other people.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: My house smells like a dead skunk after I take a few puffs of Durban.


Ah Durban...local delivery service was out this past order...love me some Durban...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the 21st century.  Vape.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, yeah, some of us do have sensitive noses, and there are people with weed allergies just as there are people with dog allergies.

Weed shouldn't be illegal, but don't get upset because some of us stay away from your weed and your large shedding dogs, and don't want to be in cars or apartments that have the odor.  Or any odor, like obnoxious colognes and perfumes and sewage and pollen.

/don't get me started on shellfish
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Marcos P: My house smells like a dead skunk after I take a few puffs of Durban.

Heck, our whole neighborhood smells like a Stripes vs Spots gang war and it's really only a couple places that are the cause.

I'm so old, I remember pot that smelled good. They called it "the sweet smell of prosperity".


My one neighbor who smokes does it in front of my other neighbors kids, that's where I draw the line. I stay inside. Like a house cat.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I inhale some second hand mamajuanas and I go on a rampage through a shopping mall?
 
