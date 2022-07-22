 Skip to content
(Metro)   Hello, I thought your museum could do with more bombs, so I brought my own   (metro.co.uk) divider line
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You brought Art Garfunkel to the museum?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visitors were 'filled with terror' as they were evacuated from the building.

Who are you quoting? Are you sure they didn't say "error"?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody REALLY got into The Goldfinch.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic at the Museum is the name of my Ben Stiller impersonator pop band.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Visitors were 'filled with terror' as they were evacuated from the building.

Who are you quoting? Are you sure they didn't say "error"?


If the museum has masonry walls and the grenade is in a different room I'm not inclined towards reacting with terror.

I mean, I'll definitely leave, I'd be stupid not to and the authorities have work to do and I'd just be in the way, but terror?  Really?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.
 
Campanula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One local resident, who wished not to be named, said: 'I was just bringing back the children from their last day at school and, yeah, it's not something you hear about everyday.'"

Terror, mild interest. Potato, potahto...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: LordOfThePings: Visitors were 'filled with terror' as they were evacuated from the building.

Who are you quoting? Are you sure they didn't say "error"?

If the museum has masonry walls and the grenade is in a different room I'm not inclined towards reacting with terror.

I mean, I'll definitely leave, I'd be stupid not to and the authorities have work to do and I'd just be in the way, but terror?  Really?


Maybe authorities didn't tell them the reason for evacuation. To prevent a mass derision.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.

[media2.giphy.com image 400x257] [View Full Size image _x_]

[c.tenor.com image 498x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


I am a one-time combat engineer, so I have this thing about EOD work, which is the worst sort of thing a combat engineer could be involved in, because you could never know what exactly the object of the job was going to do (other than possibly blow up in your face without warning, that is).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.


You'd be surprised at the amount of demilitarized munitions at small-town museums and larger museums.  Even university museums.  But that happened in the [let's scrape the old explosives out] era, not in the current [let's send the heavily militarized police bomb squads to justify their budgets by blowing shiat up] era.  It's a major annoyance of mine how modern police are so quick to just blow up things.  The coolest thing I ever found in a museum collection was a demilitarized VB rifle grenade.  Museums today can't preserve them, because city hall freaks out and calls in the bomb squad instead of letting us call in conservationists who specialize in that sort of thing.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Campanula: "One local resident, who wished not to be named, said: 'I was just bringing back the children from their last day at school and, yeah, it's not something you hear about everyday.'"

Terror, mild interest. Potato, potahto...


He is technically correct, as either way it would be their last day at school.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.

You'd be surprised at the amount of demilitarized munitions at small-town museums and larger museums.  Even university museums.  But that happened in the [let's scrape the old explosives out] era, not in the current [let's send the heavily militarized police bomb squads to justify their budgets by blowing shiat up] era.  It's a major annoyance of mine how modern police are so quick to just blow up things.  The coolest thing I ever found in a museum collection was a demilitarized VB rifle grenade.  Museums today can't preserve them, because city hall freaks out and calls in the bomb squad instead of letting us call in conservationists who specialize in that sort of thing.


Until you have confirmed that the device is, actually, safe, you have to assume that the device *will* kill you. Once the device is confirmed to be actually safe, go ahead and display it. Combat engineers hate EOD work for a reason.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Kumana Wanalaia: ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.

[media2.giphy.com image 400x257] [View Full Size image _x_]

[c.tenor.com image 498x211] [View Full Size image _x_]

I am a one-time combat engineer, so I have this thing about EOD work, which is the worst sort of thing a combat engineer could be involved in, because you could never know what exactly the object of the job was going to do (other than possibly blow up in your face without warning, that is).


Thank you for your service.

That wasn't aimed at you, i saw the word Museum, and DING! I had to post the Indy memes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: ClavellBCMI: Kumana Wanalaia: ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.

[media2.giphy.com image 400x257] [View Full Size image _x_]

[c.tenor.com image 498x211] [View Full Size image _x_]

I am a one-time combat engineer, so I have this thing about EOD work, which is the worst sort of thing a combat engineer could be involved in, because you could never know what exactly the object of the job was going to do (other than possibly blow up in your face without warning, that is).

Thank you for your service.

That wasn't aimed at you, i saw the word Museum, and DING! I had to post the Indy memes.


Nobody ever thanks me for my service.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: NM Volunteer: ClavellBCMI: So... some chav finds a WWI/WWII-era hand grenade and decides that bringing it to a museum as a "donation" is a better choice than calling the police to call in an actual EOD team to dispose of the potentially deadly grenade in a safe manner. That right there is hillbilly-level thinking.

You'd be surprised at the amount of demilitarized munitions at small-town museums and larger museums.  Even university museums.  But that happened in the [let's scrape the old explosives out] era, not in the current [let's send the heavily militarized police bomb squads to justify their budgets by blowing shiat up] era.  It's a major annoyance of mine how modern police are so quick to just blow up things.  The coolest thing I ever found in a museum collection was a demilitarized VB rifle grenade.  Museums today can't preserve them, because city hall freaks out and calls in the bomb squad instead of letting us call in conservationists who specialize in that sort of thing.

Until you have confirmed that the device is, actually, safe, you have to assume that the device *will* kill you. Once the device is confirmed to be actually safe, go ahead and display it. Combat engineers hate EOD work for a reason.


Except the people who render them safe used to be state police and county sheriffs, until they got a bomb squad boner.  The Department of Defense is rarely involved in it.
 
OBBN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's as grenade, if you don't pull the pin and release the spoon it isn't going boom. Sorry, but there just isn't a whole lot of evidence of grenades spontaneously blowing up.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Achtung!
Ze donation box iss fur offeringkt safe undt historical items. Zrowingkt in items vhich kan blow you to ze next vorld are chudged to nicht be vanted by ze chudges. Schnapsidee, das motiv heiligt die mittel.
Alcho, nein dudelsack.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OBBN: It's as grenade, if you don't pull the pin and release the spoon it isn't going boom. Sorry, but there just isn't a whole lot of evidence of grenades spontaneously blowing up.


So, how corroded is that pin? Hand it over and get it examined.
 
