(Slate)   Elon Musk's proposed solution to Twitter's so-called bot problem is, how do I say this, stupid   (slate.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd guess it's less Musk and his lawyers being that dumb, and more that they are hoping the judge doesn't know statistics and think that the argument "only looking at 9000 out of 220 million" sounds bad for Twitter.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk has more money than he does intelligence.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If deSantis thinks he can just squeak into the National Narcissist spot, he's in for a big surprise from the media.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.


Or his child.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: I'd guess it's less Musk and his lawyers being that dumb, and more that they are hoping the judge doesn't know statistics and think that the argument "only looking at 9000 out of 220 million" sounds bad for Twitter.


Not to mention an appeal to the ignorance of the court of public opinion.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been weird to watch him come out as this weird "Left wing hero" type who was all about fighting for the environment and saving the planet, and pushing humanity to it's next level, and over time watching that myth just fall away day by day as he turns in to another rich asshole who's only goal is running up the score of their own personal wealth to the exclusion of all else.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Elon wants to use the kind of AI that drives his cars into trucks to determine span accounts?
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: I'd guess it's less Musk and his lawyers being that dumb, and more that they are hoping the judge doesn't know statistics and think that the argument "only looking at 9000 out of 220 million" sounds bad for Twitter.


Irrelevant.

Twitters lawyers will be quick to remind the judge that statistics don't matter because the issue at hand isn't the ratio of bots:people or an attempt at fraud on Twitter's part, it's that Elon agreed to purchase the company as it and is now backing out of that deal.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's got a solution to the bot problem that doesn't exactly help his current case against having to buy the company.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.


so just make a bot that looks for names with more than four consecutive numerals in it?

/do I have to think of everything around here
//bots to hunt other bots
///third slashie posted by the bot-trace-buster-buster-buster
 
PrawnSolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I say? Inelegent.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To get at a percentage Twitter's method is completely statistically sound..

Now there are a lot of ideas on how to automate the identification of of accounts, but that is a completely different issue and in no way grounds to walk away from a deal.

So start writing that $1B check Mr. Muskrat.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: nmrsnr: I'd guess it's less Musk and his lawyers being that dumb, and more that they are hoping the judge doesn't know statistics and think that the argument "only looking at 9000 out of 220 million" sounds bad for Twitter.

Irrelevant.

Twitters lawyers will be quick to remind the judge that statistics don't matter because the issue at hand isn't the ratio of bots:people or an attempt at fraud on Twitter's part, it's that Elon agreed to purchase the company as it and is now backing out of that deal.


Plus he stated when making the offer in the first  that his goal was to eliminate all spam on the platform. The percentage of spam in the platform is also irrelevant since he made the offer saying he saw the spam and he was going to fix/get rid of it.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: It's been weird to watch him come out as this weird "Left wing hero" type who was all about fighting for the environment and saving the planet, and pushing humanity to it's next level, and over time watching that myth just fall away day by day as he turns in to another rich asshole who's only goal is running up the score of their own personal wealth to the exclusion of all else.


Apparently Eris figured we needed another demonstration of the maxim that power corrupts.  Just in case the other 2051098 weren't getting the idea across maybe?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Musk is being coy. Twitter is being coy. They both know there are a lot more bots, but it comes down to splitting hairs on good and bad bots, but a bot is a bot.

When Twitter first started, they encouraged bots. Their API was promoted, there's python libraries and programs all over the place. There is the thread unroller bot that many are familiar with. There are dog picture bots. There are entire communities around building Twitter bots.

The distinction between a useful bot, a spam bot, a political amplifier bot and a cat picture bot or whatever is hard to make at a glance or even through detailed analysis.

Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him. Twitter will eventually try to define the difference between a spam bot and other bots, but legally speaking it doesn't matter because an automated program is a bot and Twitter is downplaying the numbers.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This just in...  Elon Musk is actually quite the idiot.

What he has is money.  That it.  All of the things he has done with that money have been other people's brains at work.  He just has the money to see them through.

In short, he is very rich.  But not smart.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: It's been weird to watch him come out as this weird "Left wing hero" type who was all about fighting for the environment and saving the planet, and pushing humanity to it's next level, and over time watching that myth just fall away day by day as he turns in to another rich asshole who's only goal is running up the score of their own personal wealth to the exclusion of all else.


His disgusting and false attacks on the successful cave rescue team didn't give you a hint that he was a fool?...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All they have to do is note the tweets and videos of him declaring his reason for buying Twitter is because he wants to purge the massive number of bots and so on.

He basically f**ked himself over with the bot argument because he can't shut the f**k up.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just buy it and put your bot killers in motion. If it accidently deletes a legit account, oh well. Not like people can't survive without Twitter.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.


Honestly suprised that he doesn't have 007 at the end of his user name. Maybe it's in his password.

White men with delusions usually see themselves as modern James Bond.

/or Batman
//or they stick "420" or "69" in the name somewhere.
///I will bet he watches Old Bond movies on the reg
 
K3rberos
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: It's been weird to watch him come out as this weird "Left wing hero" type who was all about fighting for the environment and saving the planet, and pushing humanity to it's next level, and over time watching that myth just fall away day by day as he turns in to another rich asshole who's only goal is running up the score of their own personal wealth to the exclusion of all else.


Imagine what would happen if Trump were to buy an electric car company like Elon did. The actions and statements of someone like Trump would match exactly what Elon said and did. He wants you to buy his product, he will say anything to get you to do so regardless of if he believes it or not.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Sawdust and Mildew: When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.

so just make a bot that looks for names with more than four consecutive numerals in it?

/do I have to think of everything around here
//bots to hunt other bots
///third slashie posted by the bot-trace-buster-buster-buster


Good idea! We can call them 'reapers'
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If Twitter won't use his idea, it's because they are a bunch of pedophiles.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him.


But all this is irrelevant.  He agreed to buy Twitter as is without conducting due diligence.  Twitter has called his bluff and now he's flailing around desperately looking for an out.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

madgonad: To get at a percentage Twitter's method is completely statistically sound..

Now there are a lot of ideas on how to automate the identification of of accounts, but that is a completely different issue and in no way grounds to walk away from a deal.

So start writing that $1B check Mr. Muskrat.


It won't be $1B.  That's only if something outside his control prevents the takeover.  It's either going to be a forced purchase at $54.20/share or a very substantial fraction of the total cost in penalty, well into the 10s of billions.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was briefly tempted to create a fake berylman6789 account as a joke specifically for this thread but that's not how I roll.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him. Twitter will eventually try to define the difference between a spam bot and other bots, but legally speaking it doesn't matter because an automated program is a bot and Twitter is downplaying the numbers.


Doesn't matter, Elon didn't care that Twitter had bots, in fact it was one of the reasons he was buying the company.

Elon Musk Pulls Out
Youtube 4ffKoZXt-BM
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Musk is being coy. Twitter is being coy. They both know there are a lot more bots, but it comes down to splitting hairs on good and bad bots, but a bot is a bot.

When Twitter first started, they encouraged bots. Their API was promoted, there's python libraries and programs all over the place. There is the thread unroller bot that many are familiar with. There are dog picture bots. There are entire communities around building Twitter bots.

The distinction between a useful bot, a spam bot, a political amplifier bot and a cat picture bot or whatever is hard to make at a glance or even through detailed analysis.

Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him. Twitter will eventually try to define the difference between a spam bot and other bots, but legally speaking it doesn't matter because an automated program is a bot and Twitter is downplaying the numbers.


I'm not a lawyer, but based on everything I've read the question of bots simply doesn't matter in regard to the case twitter has filed. Musk desperately wants it to matter, but that's not in the contract that he signed.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Musk is being coy. Twitter is being coy. They both know there are a lot more bots, but it comes down to splitting hairs on good and bad bots, but a bot is a bot.

When Twitter first started, they encouraged bots. Their API was promoted, there's python libraries and programs all over the place. There is the thread unroller bot that many are familiar with. There are dog picture bots. There are entire communities around building Twitter bots.

The distinction between a useful bot, a spam bot, a political amplifier bot and a cat picture bot or whatever is hard to make at a glance or even through detailed analysis.

Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him. Twitter will eventually try to define the difference between a spam bot and other bots, but legally speaking it doesn't matter because an automated program is a bot and Twitter is downplaying the numbers.


I have a couple of Twitter bots.  They are actually really cool and useful.  Many bots like mine, are very fun and useful.

But there are WAY too many that are just used for evil.  And part of the problem is that they pretend to be real users.  Which they are not.

The solution to this problem is as simple as making users report what their accounts are.  If they claim to be human and are in fact a bot, SHUT IT DOWN.

It's SUPER easy to do this.  Because the bots rely on the Twitter API.  Even ones that run outside of that, it's pretty easy to tell what is automated and what is not.

Twitter did let this get out of control.  And it IS up to them to fix it.  But really, most people don't give enough of a shiat to make a stink about it.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So he has no idea how sampling sizing works in statistics, or pretend not to, and he is still pissed off that a kid created a bot to track his farking plane real time and nobody has done anything to stop it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: When there are more than four consecutive numerals in a Twitter handle, it's a bot. Follow me for more tips, Elon.


So WeedlordBonerHitler42069 isn't real??
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: //bots to hunt other bots


but then the bots will get smarter and invent new bots to come up with user names that foil the searcher-bots...  Do you want Skynet? Because this is how you get skynet.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So like the "just AI it!" is already dogshiat dumb on the face of it, sure. Reading the court filing get's even better.

First, the relevant/critical line from the article:
"Musk was stunned to discover that Twitter's process for identifying spam accounts relied on human reviewers to eyeball a minuscule portion of the userbase rather than utilizing the company's machine learning capabilities."

(Before this WAY overlong TFA spends an entire page explaining high school level statistics confidence intervals.)

But check out THIS gem further down in the court filing that isn't in TFA:
"Twitter provided Defendants [...] a bespoke partial data set structured to make the necessary machine analysis impossible."

Ahahahaha, Musk you absolute clown. First, you claim "oh just AI it" and when Twitter says "ok go for it" you biatch that AI-ing it is too hard, because of magical data reasons that he does not even attempt to explain..
 
Gyrony
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

K3rberos: HerptheDerp: It's been weird to watch him come out as this weird "Left wing hero" type who was all about fighting for the environment and saving the planet, and pushing humanity to it's next level, and over time watching that myth just fall away day by day as he turns in to another rich asshole who's only goal is running up the score of their own personal wealth to the exclusion of all else.

Imagine what would happen if Trump were to buy an electric car company like Elon did. The actions and statements of someone like Trump would match exactly what Elon said and did. He wants you to buy his product, he will say anything to get you to do so regardless of if he believes it or not.


If Trump bought an electric car company, it would fail in the first six months. But that would be ok for him, because he would have used someone else's money, leaving them holding the bag.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So the guy who bought his way into any job he ever had isn't smart?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Adam64: Musk has more money than he does intelligence.


Most folks do. Even, and perhaps especially, poor people.
 
K3rberos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This just in...  Elon Musk is actually quite the idiot.

What he has is money.  That it.  All of the things he has done with that money have been other people's brains at work.  He just has the money to see them through.

In short, he is very rich.  But not smart.


I get it now. Elon is an idiot's idea of what an autistic genius is.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What? Is he proposing a stainless steel version of Twitter too?
 
K3rberos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: So like the "just AI it!" is already dogshiat dumb on the face of it, sure. Reading the court filing get's even better.

First, the relevant/critical line from the article:
"Musk was stunned to discover that Twitter's process for identifying spam accounts relied on human reviewers to eyeball a minuscule portion of the userbase rather than utilizing the company's machine learning capabilities."

(Before this WAY overlong TFA spends an entire page explaining high school level statistics confidence intervals.)

But check out THIS gem further down in the court filing that isn't in TFA:
"Twitter provided Defendants [...] a bespoke partial data set structured to make the necessary machine analysis impossible."

Ahahahaha, Musk you absolute clown. First, you claim "oh just AI it" and when Twitter says "ok go for it" you biatch that AI-ing it is too hard, because of magical data reasons that he does not even attempt to explain..


Ok, but what if we, like, used blockchain?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's a farking idiot and always has been.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Elon has never been smart. He grew up rich, purchased other people's creations and then acted like he created them. He pretends to be an engineer at Texla and SpaceX and takes credit for everything they do (while buying out rights from people who do the work).

I am hoping if Giant Meteor wins the 2024 election it lands directly on him, or he tries to go to Mars, or does something stupid and dies a hilarious death.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: Twitters lawyers will be quick to remind the judge that statistics don't matter because the issue at hand isn't the ratio of bots:people or an attempt at fraud on Twitter's part, it's that Elon agreed to purchase the company as it and is now backing out of that deal.


Except that his counterargument is that they knowingly misrepresented Twitter, so the deal is voidable. There are times when you are allowed to back out of a deal.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I'd guess it's less Musk and his lawyers being that dumb, and more that they are hoping the judge doesn't know statistics and think that the argument "only looking at 9000 out of 220 million" sounds bad for Twitter.


Which is amusing since he waived due diligence and all of this is irrelevant.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, I've never heard anyone accuse musk of being particularly intelligent to begin with.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This just in...  Elon Musk is actually quite the idiot.

What he has is money.  That it.  All of the things he has done with that money have been other people's brains at work.  He just has the money to see them through.

In short, he is very rich.  But not smart.


I will amend your post by adding he is rich on paper.  That's different that being rich, because liquidating assets can be fraught with issues.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Musk is being coy. Twitter is being coy. They both know there are a lot more bots, but it comes down to splitting hairs on good and bad bots, but a bot is a bot.

When Twitter first started, they encouraged bots. Their API was promoted, there's python libraries and programs all over the place. There is the thread unroller bot that many are familiar with. There are dog picture bots. There are entire communities around building Twitter bots.

The distinction between a useful bot, a spam bot, a political amplifier bot and a cat picture bot or whatever is hard to make at a glance or even through detailed analysis.

Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him. Twitter will eventually try to define the difference between a spam bot and other bots, but legally speaking it doesn't matter because an automated program is a bot and Twitter is downplaying the numbers.


I don't think they really need to make that distinction.  All they really need to prove is that whatever gray area exists does not affect Twitter (and therefore, should not affect the deal) in a materially adverse way.

A court's job isn't to determine philosophical matters of great import, but simply if anyone has been wronged and what kind of retribution is appropriate to pay for that wrong.  If their finding here is that no wrong was done to Musk, or that whatever wrong was done to him was substantially caused by his own conduct, then he loses.  And it's hard to argue that at least the latter is not the case, considering that he jumped into this deal with both feet and waived his right to due diligence in the process.
 
CrazedAndBemused
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

K3rberos: DoganSquirrelSlayer: So like the "just AI it!" is already dogshiat dumb on the face of it, sure. Reading the court filing get's even better.

First, the relevant/critical line from the article:
"Musk was stunned to discover that Twitter's process for identifying spam accounts relied on human reviewers to eyeball a minuscule portion of the userbase rather than utilizing the company's machine learning capabilities."

(Before this WAY overlong TFA spends an entire page explaining high school level statistics confidence intervals.)

But check out THIS gem further down in the court filing that isn't in TFA:
"Twitter provided Defendants [...] a bespoke partial data set structured to make the necessary machine analysis impossible."

Ahahahaha, Musk you absolute clown. First, you claim "oh just AI it" and when Twitter says "ok go for it" you biatch that AI-ing it is too hard, because of magical data reasons that he does not even attempt to explain..

Ok, but what if we, like, used blockchain?


Oh shiat... Here comes CryptoBevets to explain everything, in a stream of replies, because copy/paste is beyond his galaxybrain.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Wine Sipping Elitist: Musk is being coy. Twitter is being coy. They both know there are a lot more bots, but it comes down to splitting hairs on good and bad bots, but a bot is a bot.

When Twitter first started, they encouraged bots. Their API was promoted, there's python libraries and programs all over the place. There is the thread unroller bot that many are familiar with. There are dog picture bots. There are entire communities around building Twitter bots.

The distinction between a useful bot, a spam bot, a political amplifier bot and a cat picture bot or whatever is hard to make at a glance or even through detailed analysis.

Musk is pressing the point to make it very expensive for Twitter to fight him. Twitter will eventually try to define the difference between a spam bot and other bots, but legally speaking it doesn't matter because an automated program is a bot and Twitter is downplaying the numbers.

I'm not a lawyer, but based on everything I've read the question of bots simply doesn't matter in regard to the case twitter has filed. Musk desperately wants it to matter, but that's not in the contract that he signed.


As with Trump, there is always one guy who thinks he's playing 4th dimensional chess.
 
