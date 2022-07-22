 Skip to content
(Fox 46 Charlotte)   ♫ Once I ran for you (I ran). Now I don't run for you. ♫ This tainted gas you've given. I give you all a car could give you. ♫ Take my gears and that's not nearly, all...Tainted gas...(oooh) Tainted gas ♫   (fox46.com) divider line
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone else think of the elderly lady from Murder By Death (movie) who inhales all the poison gas at the end and says, "It doesn't smell that bad to me"?

I could live my whole day with nothing but MBD and Blackadder quotes.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: "THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) - We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad.
A FOX8 viewer sent us an email..."

Why is the story being written where it's about the news crew and station, rather than about the actual event?  The subject of the article shouldn't be the news station, it should be the transaction of tainted fuel.  "Tainted fuel has been reported in the Triad..." would have conveyed exactly what's going on without making it about the reporter.

Sixth grade English teachers wouldn't have accepted such misplaced subjects in book reports.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An inspector at the station Wednesday found the problem is still being addressed.

preview.redd.itView Full Size


/it's now being sold as gasoline lite. It's got what engines crave.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some drivers want the station owner to pay for their repairs.
They are not responsible.

Excuse me?
They f*cking sold me the f*cking tainted gas that ruined my car.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Anyone else think of the elderly lady from Murder By Death (movie) who inhales all the poison gas at the end and says, "It doesn't smell that bad to me"?

I could live my whole day with nothing but MBD and Blackadder quotes.


Dora Charleston : Mr. Diamond, there's a bullet hole in your jacket.
Sam Diamond : You should see the other guy.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fun version of Tainted Love:
Broken Peach - Tainted Love (Halloween Special)
Youtube Q45yicposyI
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: atomic-age: Anyone else think of the elderly lady from Murder By Death (movie) who inhales all the poison gas at the end and says, "It doesn't smell that bad to me"?

I could live my whole day with nothing but MBD and Blackadder quotes.

Dora Charleston : Mr. Diamond, there's a bullet hole in your jacket.
Sam Diamond : You should see the other guy.


As for the old lady, she was the same old lady who played "Hold Me Touch Me" in the original Mel Brooks film The Producers.  and she guest-starred in Batman for several episodes.  Seems like a funny lady.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
golf clap for subby
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: "THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) - We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad.
A FOX8 viewer sent us an email..."

Why is the story being written where it's about the news crew and station, rather than about the actual event?  The subject of the article shouldn't be the news station, it should be the transaction of tainted fuel.  "Tainted fuel has been reported in the Triad..." would have conveyed exactly what's going on without making it about the reporter.

Sixth grade English teachers wouldn't have accepted such misplaced subjects in book reports.


These sorts of reports on local TV station websites are based on, and sometimes directly transcribed from, stories on the evening news of said TV station, and therefore feature the formatting of a local TV news broadcast as opposed to that of a newspaper article.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, something's up at the Circle K...
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Some drivers want the station owner to pay for their repairs.
They are not responsible.

Excuse me?
They f*cking sold me the f*cking tainted gas that ruined my car.


They can say whatever they want.  The courts may well find otherwise.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: TWX: FTFA: "THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) - We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad.
A FOX8 viewer sent us an email..."

Why is the story being written where it's about the news crew and station, rather than about the actual event?  The subject of the article shouldn't be the news station, it should be the transaction of tainted fuel.  "Tainted fuel has been reported in the Triad..." would have conveyed exactly what's going on without making it about the reporter.

Sixth grade English teachers wouldn't have accepted such misplaced subjects in book reports.

These sorts of reports on local TV station websites are based on, and sometimes directly transcribed from, stories on the evening news of said TV station, and therefore feature the formatting of a local TV news broadcast as opposed to that of a newspaper article.


I was referring to oral book reports, the sort where the student gets up in front of the class to describe the book.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm asking out loud but isn't it required that gas stations use a long dipstick with a water detecting paste to check the water level in the tanks daily?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Some drivers want the station owner to pay for their repairs.
They are not responsible.

Excuse me?
They f*cking sold me the f*cking tainted gas that ruined my car.


I'd be suing the station, and *they* could sue the company that distributes the gas they received.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: Geotpf: TWX: FTFA: "THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) - We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad.
A FOX8 viewer sent us an email..."

Why is the story being written where it's about the news crew and station, rather than about the actual event?  The subject of the article shouldn't be the news station, it should be the transaction of tainted fuel.  "Tainted fuel has been reported in the Triad..." would have conveyed exactly what's going on without making it about the reporter.

Sixth grade English teachers wouldn't have accepted such misplaced subjects in book reports.

These sorts of reports on local TV station websites are based on, and sometimes directly transcribed from, stories on the evening news of said TV station, and therefore feature the formatting of a local TV news broadcast as opposed to that of a newspaper article.

I was referring to oral book reports, the sort where the student gets up in front of the class to describe the book.


Well, they are definitely not based on the formatting of a schoolboy's book report.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Same thing just happened in CT.
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: Walker: Some drivers want the station owner to pay for their repairs.
They are not responsible.

Excuse me?
They f*cking sold me the f*cking tainted gas that ruined my car.

They can say whatever they want.  The courts may well find otherwise.


Reminds me of gravel trucks that have it written on the back that they aren't responsible for damage to cars from the gravel.

Lying is free.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Theeng: TWX: Walker: Some drivers want the station owner to pay for their repairs.
They are not responsible.

Excuse me?
They f*cking sold me the f*cking tainted gas that ruined my car.

They can say whatever they want.  The courts may well find otherwise.

Reminds me of gravel trucks that have it written on the back that they aren't responsible for damage to cars from the gravel.

Lying is free.


That was exactly what came to mind.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Anyone else think of the elderly lady from Murder By Death (movie) who inhales all the poison gas at the end and says, "It doesn't smell that bad to me"?

I could live my whole day with nothing but MBD and Blackadder quotes.


I haven't seen that movie for ages.

"As you can see, I can see."

"I see."

Also, Tainted Love used to be my goto karaoke song.
 
