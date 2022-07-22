 Skip to content
(MSN)   Let's never prepare to a return to normal, we are now in an age of permanent crisis   (msn.com) divider line
53
    More: Sad, MSN  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)


2019 for me. I do wish things can be like that then again. Before shortages, disease, and violence really took over.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm "old"

This is going to continue to get worse and worse. It is clear that we are unwilling to do what is needed to mitigate this dumpster fire.

I can't even imagine the horrors kids today will live to see
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mayberry never existed.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I can't even imagine the horrors kids today will live to see


I could when I was a kid. That's one of the reasons I chose not to have any.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)


A brief period in the mid 1990s. The apex of human civilization.
 
akallen404
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)


During the brief couple of years every other decade when the people in charge of everything were actually good at their jobs and knew how to solve problems BEFORE they became catastrophes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)


The late 90s when the most pressing issue in America was the President getting a blowjob.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Failing to return to a "normal" is what caused a bunch of bullshiat during COVID. There can be a baseline that things can return to, whether that be the supply chain/price-gouging bullshiat from COVID, or the climate issues currently facing the world.

Earth can heal itself (much like a Farker's liver) and has proven that over and over throughout history. Just making contingency plans for EVERYBODY.PANIC! Is not a good idea and will force things to continue to get worse as people get hopeless, give up, or just say fark it and actively try to destroy/harm things.
 
detonator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the other hand, they might finally get some decent surf there...
 
LL316
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatever, article writer. So there are very real and very expensive problems with the climate crisis. Dems might slightly raise taxes on rich people, so what are we supposed to do?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sure, we might have to burn 65% of the planet, but there won't be any more billionaires left alive once this is all over.
So that's nice.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)

A brief period in the mid 1990s. The apex of human civilization.


And then we got the internet, and all hope was lost.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: SpectroBoy: I can't even imagine the horrors kids today will live to see

I could when I was a kid. That's one of the reasons I chose not to have any.


Well, that and the 350lbs of ugly.
 
mediaho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We will be until the neo-Nazis are eradicated by any means necessary, and I don't believe we have the will to do what's necessary.
 
suid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks, Brexit!

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
9/11 should have taught everyone that.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's not go there. Tis a silly place.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)

2019 for me. I do wish things can be like that then again. Before shortages, disease, and violence really took over.


You should move
 
wesmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Capitalism requires constant growth. It is completely incompatible with sustaining any kind of environment. We have to keep drilling and developing to keep that stock market going.
 
mediaho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still relevant:

The Shock Doctrine by Naomi Klein
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I'm glad I'm "old"

This is going to continue to get worse and worse. It is clear that we are unwilling to do what is needed to mitigate this dumpster fire.

I can't even imagine the horrors kids today will live to see


Its the boomers unwilling to do what is needed.
 
wesmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mediaho: Still relevant:

The Shock Doctrine by Naomi Klein


I wouldn't just call it still relevant, it is increasingly relevant.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I'm glad I'm "old"

This is going to continue to get worse and worse. It is clear that we are unwilling to do what is needed to mitigate this dumpster fire.

I can't even imagine the horrors kids today will live to see


Part of the reason why I am glad I didn't have kids. I would hate to leave them in this steaming shiatpile. From the environmental damage, economic inequality, and the political insanity going on it would break my heart just to have them to deal with it unless they were a rich ahole.
 
Cache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only somebody had warned us.  Somebody like Nostradamus or modern science.
 
mediaho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: kdawg7736: bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)

2019 for me. I do wish things can be like that then again. Before shortages, disease, and violence really took over.

You should move


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is everyone so quick to forget the toilet paper crunch of 2020?  It was a poopy time.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
U=BTL
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mayberry never existed.


I heard Aunt Bee got an abortion after a wild drunken night with Otis.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: A brief period in the mid 1990s. The apex of human civilization.


So, Britney Spears heralded the apocalypse?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, nice of you to join us is 2020, when it became clear that we weren't going to take any effective measures to STOP, COVID and instead needed to learn to live WITH COVID.

Same for the Climate Crisis, we're not going to stop it just live with it.
Same for Healthcare.
Same for homelessness.
Same for hunger.

Well, it's nice of you to join us at least, party is already started, I'd offer you a snack but uh, hunger crisis, but nice of you to join us in this underpass we're paying $1300 a month to occupy, try to avoid Twitchy-Ned's hypodermic needles, he has a tendency to just sort of leave them scattered about, and you really don't want to need to go to the hospital, cause you'll end up homeless and broke. That's a joke, cause you're already here, hah, hah.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: SpectroBoy: I'm glad I'm "old"

This is going to continue to get worse and worse. It is clear that we are unwilling to do what is needed to mitigate this dumpster fire.

I can't even imagine the horrors kids today will live to see

Its the boomers unwilling to do what is needed.


Millenials have been able to vote for about 20 years now and still have far lower turnout rates (even in mail in voting states so the "I don't have time" excuse doesn't really work). Gen X aint much better.

Blame the boomers if you want, they don't give a shiat and are gonna keep backing their guys who will win because they're actually willing to do what is needed to get what they want.
 
miscreant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: A brief period in the mid 1990s. The apex of human civilization.


Mad_Radhu: The late 90s when the most pressing issue in America was the President getting a blowjob.


Yep... pretty much the ~decade between the fall of the Berlin wall and 9/11 was probably the best time at least in the western world. The threat of nuclear war, while not gone, was much diminished, terrorism wasn't something most people had to worry about, and we'd just implemented the Montreal Accord, so climate change seemed like something we actually might tackle

Also, I was a teenager then, and everybody knows that my childhood/teenage years were the best ones
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rich people won't be strongly effected by climate change. They can move to more hospitable areas and won't feel the pinch of famine and floods. So now they're saying "You people will just have to deal with this crisis on your own. Because we're in charge and not only do we not care we'll stop anyone trying to avert the crisis."
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That defeatist attitude is exactly what a bunch of rich people want - everyone gives up, they get unlimited power, and they don't care that the world will be a flaming wreck because they'll be dead.

We've watched EV batteries and engines both get good enough that there's no reason we need ICE anymore. Almost every major manufacturer has a model now, some multiple. We need more charging stations, but a single bill to slap them on every rest stop and heavily incentivize putting them in parking lots and we're good. Gas stations will add them on their own - especially ones like Sheetz where all the profit is from food.

Solar has gotten dirt-cheap and mass producible. Wind has been scaled up. Battery technology, both the regular kind and things like sending water uphill when there's a surplus to make a reserve to send back down, has massively improved - and that means the big problem with a mostly renewable grid has been solved - we CAN store what we need.

Electric heat works just as well as burning something. and that electricity can come from renewables. Electric cooking does heat up slower, but if that's the biggest sacrifice we have to make, it's not that significant. Personal power consumption is irrelevant when there's more than enough power to go around and it's all renewable.

None of this is sci-fi, or "eh, we've at least got a prototype". We have all of this. TODAY. We have the money and the resources to build it. We just have to force the issue on a political level.
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)

A brief period in the mid 1990s. The apex of human civilization.


I've been saying the years between Nixon and Reagan were the pinnacle, but your answer works, too. Glad I got to experience the salad days, i suppose, and I shudder to think about what my kids are going to be go through.
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh look the norms are having an epiphany, will they explode or spontaneously combust.

Either way it's popcorn time.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The stratosphere isn't on fire.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)

A brief period in the mid 1990s. The apex of human civilization.


I was 4 thru14 during the 90's.  It was a pretty fuggin' sweet time.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's felt like a while now we were at a crossroads between a Star Trek future of plentiful resources and freedom and a dystopian, Mad Maxian future where we claw our way forward to survive.  A majority of the world seems to want to push us for towards that second choice for some stupid reason.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has anyone else wondered where to move to get away from the heat?  All the traditional escapes have little air conditioning.  The smart ones stay off the radar.  Others experience sea level rises.

Climate refugees may be more part of the this earth's history than war refugees.  Or they could be so interconnected as to be the same, only time shifted, with famine being a connector.

The refugee crisis shows up in language migration, so it's deeply embedded in human history even if no one remembers.

The refugee crisis may be harder than the physical and behavioral changes to avert climate change.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size


Back when the oldest boomer was 17.
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

odinsposse: Rich people won't be strongly effected by climate change. They can move to more hospitable areas and won't feel the pinch of famine and floods. So now they're saying "You people will just have to deal with this crisis on your own. Because we're in charge and not only do we not care we'll stop anyone trying to avert the crisis."


The rich aren't going to be able to build walls high enough to protect themselves once society starts breaking down over climate change. There definitely will be wars over resources and water.

Maybe they could try underground bunkers, easier to protect. But they'll have to make sure that the serfs hired to protect them are loyal.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weaver95: Sure, we might have to burn 65% of the planet, but there won't be any more billionaires left alive once this is all over.
So that's nice.


Wrong, the billionaires will be all that's left because they are the ones who can afford to buy their way out of being inconvenienced. That is how everything has always worked, and that is what resources are for. The ability to buy your way out of trouble. All disruption disrupts the poor more than it does the wealthy.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: bostonguy: When, exactly, was it a "normal" time without anything bad happening?

(We didn't start the fire?)

2019 for me. I do wish things can be like that then again. Before shortages, disease, and violence really took over.


2014 was the last time shiat resembled a kind of "normal"
 
