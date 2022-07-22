 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   National emergency declared as everyone is apparently trying to flee the UK after realizing the country is insane   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Kent, Border checkpoint, Dover, Border, Border control, Port of Dover, Deal, Kent, cross-Channel travel  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 9:44 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blaming the French. Cliché.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.


If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there had been a way to make travel between the UK and Europe very easy.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop blaming other countries. You told Europe to "it's our way or no way" and they've called your bluff.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.


bostonguy: If only there had been a way to make travel between the UK and Europe very easy.


We left the EU two years ago so why has it taken until now for this problem?

Clearly the system has been working fine, but Dover has has these issues for years, long before Brexit.

M20 Operation Stack: Disruption 'intolerable' says minister - BBC News
That from mid 2015.

M20 traffic jam: Lorry drivers face 20-mile tailback on Kent motorway after fire hits Channel Tunnel - Mirror Online
That from early 2015 where a small fire in the tunnel caused delays for weeks.
Article says Operation Stack, queuing trucks on closed motorways, had been used 74 times in the twenty years up to 2007.

"Delays at Dover" is like "Snow falls in Toronto" or "Texas gets hot". Trying to suggest it had always run perfectly until Brexit caused problem just makes it clear you have no idea what you're talking about.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.


Passports have always been checked at Calais. Brexit didn't change that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt:

<SNIP>

A fond hello to our very own junior minister for truth. Keep fighting the good fight.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only there was some association that the UK could belong to that would fix the whole "traffic apocalypse" thing at Dover.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bad news, most countries are.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.


Let's not get Brexcited.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The channel tunnel always ran perfectly until Brexit caused problems.
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.

bostonguy: If only there had been a way to make travel between the UK and Europe very easy.

We left the EU two years ago so why has it taken until now for this problem?

Clearly the system has been working fine, but Dover has has these issues for years, long before Brexit.

M20 Operation Stack: Disruption 'intolerable' says minister - BBC News
That from mid 2015.

M20 traffic jam: Lorry drivers face 20-mile tailback on Kent motorway after fire hits Channel Tunnel - Mirror Online
That from early 2015 where a small fire in the tunnel caused delays for weeks.
Article says Operation Stack, queuing trucks on closed motorways, had been used 74 times in the twenty years up to 2007.

"Delays at Dover" is like "Snow falls in Toronto" or "Texas gets hot". Trying to suggest it had always run perfectly until Brexit caused problem just makes it clear you have no idea what you're talking about.


Well yo be fair, if it snowed in Toronto today that WOULD be pretty big news. It's like 35 here today, walking to the bus was enough to feel like I needed a shower. If I had biked I'd have been drenched by the time I got to work.

But, like the British, if it had somehow snowed on this very hot July day in Toronto, I'm sure someone would have blamed the French.
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.

bostonguy: If only there had been a way to make travel between the UK and Europe very easy.

We left the EU two years ago so why has it taken until now for this problem?

Clearly the system has been working fine, but Dover has has these issues for years, long before Brexit.

M20 Operation Stack: Disruption 'intolerable' says minister - BBC News
That from mid 2015.

M20 traffic jam: Lorry drivers face 20-mile tailback on Kent motorway after fire hits Channel Tunnel - Mirror Online
That from early 2015 where a small fire in the tunnel caused delays for weeks.
Article says Operation Stack, queuing trucks on closed motorways, had been used 74 times in the twenty years up to 2007.

"Delays at Dover" is like "Snow falls in Toronto" or "Texas gets hot". Trying to suggest it had always run perfectly until Brexit caused problem just makes it clear you have no idea what you're talking about.


This is all true, and smarted accordingly, but you've got to admit that our neighbours across the channel have even less incentive to make our lives easy these days.

/flying out of Gatwick with easyJet this summer...... May god have mercy!
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.


I seem to remember traveling between France and England a few times, and it was pretty much the same as traveling by train anywhere else in Europe.  Easy and uneventful.

The last time was a few years ago. I wonder what's changed?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'PAH! We reject the European Union & will strike out on our own again!
Um, Australia, Canada & New Zealand - can you spare us some food, natural resources, etc? You know the drill - just repeat it from WWI & WWII.,
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Gubbo: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.

I seem to remember traveling between France and England a few times, and it was pretty much the same as traveling by train anywhere else in Europe.  Easy and uneventful.

The last time was a few years ago. I wonder what's changed?


You're technically wrong. You always had to do passport control because the English refused to join the Schengen area. But yeah, it was mostly fine.

These days, the French care even less than they used to.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Gubbo: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

If only there had been mechanisms once in place to avoid all of that.

Oh well.

bostonguy: If only there had been a way to make travel between the UK and Europe very easy.

We left the EU two years ago so why has it taken until now for this problem?

Clearly the system has been working fine, but Dover has has these issues for years, long before Brexit.

M20 Operation Stack: Disruption 'intolerable' says minister - BBC News
That from mid 2015.

M20 traffic jam: Lorry drivers face 20-mile tailback on Kent motorway after fire hits Channel Tunnel - Mirror Online
That from early 2015 where a small fire in the tunnel caused delays for weeks.
Article says Operation Stack, queuing trucks on closed motorways, had been used 74 times in the twenty years up to 2007.

"Delays at Dover" is like "Snow falls in Toronto" or "Texas gets hot". Trying to suggest it had always run perfectly until Brexit caused problem just makes it clear you have no idea what you're talking about.


Piss off wanker.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Colonizers hate when rules apply to them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Traitors.  Real Brits spend their summer at Blackpool.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

Passports have always been checked at Calais. Brexit didn't change that.


Well the UK and France could join some sort of Union that would alleviate trade and traveler backups. This Union could establish sharing of information necessary  to ease these backups and standardize the documentation necessary. I mean who'd want to be on an island all by themselves....
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do the French actually control the border in Dover? Or when they say 'French border  control' do they mean 'controls manned by British staff at the British side of the border with France'? It's been a while since I travelled by ferry, but I'm pretty sure the passport control is run by the country it is in. In Dover the British, in Calais the French.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Carter Pewterschmidt: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

Passports have always been checked at Calais. Brexit didn't change that.

Well the UK and France could join some sort of Union that would alleviate trade and traveler backups. This Union could establish sharing of information necessary  to ease these backups and standardize the documentation necessary. I mean who'd want to be on an island all by themselves....


Or, as an addition to the Union, you could have some sort of agreement that would completely abolish all border controls and passport checks between the countries in that Union.

You could even invite some countries that aren't in your Union to join in and make things even easier for everyone involved.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You're trying to get the French to do something other than smoke, drink wine, and bang their mistresses. It's not going to get better because your complaints are the butter in their croissants of misery.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Carter Pewterschmidt: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

Passports have always been checked at Calais. Brexit didn't change that.

Well the UK and France could join some sort of Union that would alleviate trade and traveler backups. This Union could establish sharing of information necessary  to ease these backups and standardize the documentation necessary. I mean who'd want to be on an island all by themselves....


France did.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You're trying to get the French to do something other than smoke, drink wine, and bang their mistresses. It's not going to get better because your complaints are the butter in their croissants of misery.


Did you ever think it wouldn't be all that terrible being French?

/at least if you could live the stereotype life
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Carter Pewterschmidt:

<SNIP>

A fond hello to our very own junior minister for truth. Keep fighting the good fight.


My favorite is the "we've actually made immigration easier" about the country whose government is actively fighting to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.


Henry V never put up with that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe take the hint. Wouldn't it be better to spend your Middle Earth money at home anyhow?
 
Xai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Pista: Bloody French, checking passports and controlling their own borders.

Passports have always been checked at Calais. Brexit didn't change that.


No, but it did take away our labour pool. Incidentally why aren't you quitting your job to help fill in for these brexit-caused labour shortages again?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.