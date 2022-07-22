 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   How to prevent brain melt during a heatwave   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put ice on your head so you have a brain freeze?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


It's called fashion.  Look it up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have ten raised beds of veggies. They're on their own. I can't really handle gardening when it is 98 degrees out.

Why yes I am a wimpy wimp.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I work outdoors in all weather, so please take it from me: heat exhaustion is NOT as much fun as it looks. Stay hydrated and if you MUST be outside, stay in the shade as much as you can.

Drink your water steadily, don't shotgun a whole bottle when you start to feel dizzy, you'll just see it all again on its  way back out in about 2 minutes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
soften up brain 1st with a bong hit?
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After last year's heat wave here in BC, I took on learning how to make my own ice cream as a New Year's resolution. For deliciously cooling purposes. Turned out to be much more simple than I thought it would be.

I got two blueberry flavours in the freezer that I started this morning. Blueberries are in season up here, after all.
 
eagles95
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dont go to the pol tab?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: soften up brain 1st with a bong hit?


Bong needs ice catchers
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
despite predictions the country wouldn't see these number until 2050.

Hmm, that's interesting. Guess I'll click the link to see the source, OK, lgt another Daily Beast article containing...

The record-breaking temperature, recorded around 1 p.m. local time, was not expected to arrive until July 2050, according to climate scientists.

OK, guess I'll click THAT link to find the source. That takes to yet another Daily Beast article that contains nothing about climate scientists or predictions. The closest thing I see is...

London is burning on the hottest day here since records began.

Alright, let's click that.

WTF? It takes me to the same article the first one did!?!?!?!

fark you, Daily Beast. I now question the existence of London, records, and fire.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I only had a brain...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
