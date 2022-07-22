 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Police body-cam shows 13 year old boy was shot while standing in 'surrender' position. I guess the police felt threatened by his surrender   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.


Didn't bother to read the article?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"His surrender is coming right for us!"
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Avigdore: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

Didn't bother to read the article?


Oh, you're right, you're farking HIGHNESS. They only paralyzed him this time. So sorry to have offended hour delicate sensibilities.

You should drown yourself in a sewer. I would that article twice.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A 13 year old boy with his hands up really should be part of that "required to make split-second decisions" thingy.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pigs are cowards and liars
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Avigdore: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

Didn't bother to read the article?


Yes. Still murder you disingenuous twatwaffle.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Police officers are required to make split-second decisions and the law not only understands that, but allows for it," Grace said. "Illinois law tells us that we are not supposed to look at these situations with 20-20 hindsight, but rather we should judge the actions of a law enforcement officers from the perspective of a reasonable officer." Oh fark you very much. Disarm the police.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh right. Paralysis not murder.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Illinois law tells us that we are not supposed to look at these situations with 20-20 hindsight, but rather we should judge the actions of a law enforcement officers from the perspective of a reasonable officer."

Of course the problem with this is that the police, with the help of their back the blue no matter what enablers, have redefined a reasonable officers actions to shoot no matter what.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If that kid didn't want to get shot by the cops, he should have locked himself in a classroom with a school shooter.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Avigdore: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

Didn't bother to read the article?

Yes. Still murder you disingenuous twatwaffle.


Who was murdered?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet the boy was black....

FTA: "Let's be clear," said Andrew Stroth, an attorney for the boy's family. "What the video shows is an unarmed Black boy, running away from the police, puts his hands up, obeying what he heard from the officers, and without cause or provocations is shot."

Just remember folks: There is no systemic racism...No siree, Bob....There is not.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maybeyoushould: I would that article twice.


OK
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shoot first, and ask questions later.

In a video game, that would cost points.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Illinois law tells us that we are not supposed to look at these situations with 20-20 hindsight, but rather we should judge the actions of a law enforcement officers from the perspective of a reasonable officer."

So, basically the law involves unicorns.  Great.
 
synithium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I thought he had a gun"
"I feared for my life"
"We investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Police officers are required to make split-second decisions and the law not only understands that, but allows for it," Grace said. "Illinois law tells us that we are not supposed to look at these situations with 20-20 hindsight, but rather we should judge the actions of a law enforcement officers from the perspective of a reasonable officer."

Sometimes you have to make the call to shoot an unarmed child surrendering to you. It's a tough job.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That kid is going to need life time care. The city is going to be on the hook for millions.
Insurance needs to refuse to carry departments that have a history of shootings. If departments faced bankruptcy, they might finally decide that police don't need to open fire every time the cowards feel a trickle of pee in their panties.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So now the pants wetting cowards in blue are scared of a 13 year old child with his hands up?!?!?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The officer's name has not been released publicly, but WLS-TV said his attorney, Timothy Grace, issued a statement saying the officer believed the boy was armed with a gun. Investigators said they never found a gun at the scene."

Fark you, America. This is what you get when you scream "2nd amendment!" and flood the country with guns. Now anyone COULD have a gun, so cops treat everyone as "could shoot me at any moment" and are trigger happy lunatics now.

And a reminder to the gun nuts: If a cop can shoot you because he thinks you have a gun, then you DON'T have a 2nd amendment right to own guns.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Avigdore: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

Didn't bother to read the article?


Fine, they are also lousy shots.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Pigs are cowards and liars


Human pigs are much worse than real pigs.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Avigdore: Didn't bother to read the article?


What's your opinion on the officer's actions, oh reader of the article?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: So now the pants wetting cowards in blue are scared of a 13 year old child with his hands up?!?!?


He might have an Assault Weapon-13!
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: A 13 year old boy with his hands up really should be part of that "required to make split-second decisions" thingy.


That's the kind of judgement you can only come to with 20/20 hindsight; it's unreasonable to expect people to not blow away 13 year old kids with their hands up on first contact.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If that kid didn't want to get shot by the cops, he should have locked himself in a classroom with a school shooter.


I don't know whether to smart or laugh at this...
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.


No you're thinking of the California one wherefore police officers in an unmarked car jump out on the kid and in 5 seconds he shot in the back.  this one the kid was only paralyzed and unarmed.
 
bamph
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As I've said before, if you're a pussy, you shouldn't be a cop.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

No you're thinking of the California one wherefore police officers in an unmarked car jump out on the kid and in 5 seconds he shot in the back.  this one the kid was only paralyzed and unarmed.


Or the other one where the kid was playing with a toy gun and the officers pulled up and immediately opened fire or... you know what, the list is too long.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That kid is going to need life time care. The city is going to be on the hook for millions.
Insurance needs to refuse to carry departments that have a history of shootings. If departments faced bankruptcy, they might finally decide that police don't need to open fire every time the cowards feel a trickle of pee in their panties.


Most large cities are self insured.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, the kid was Clearly No Angel, as he certainly committed jaywalking at some point earlier in his life.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "Police officers are required to make split-second decisions and the law not only understands that, but allows for it," Grace said. "Illinois law tells us that we are not supposed to look at these situations with 20-20 hindsight, but rather we should judge the actions of a law enforcement officers from the perspective of a reasonable officer." Oh fark you very much. Disarm the police.


"I mean, it was a split second decision. He saw the kid was Black, so of course he had to go guns blazing" >.>

/ACAB
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Black_Lazerus: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

No you're thinking of the California one wherefore police officers in an unmarked car jump out on the kid and in 5 seconds he shot in the back.  this one the kid was only paralyzed and unarmed.

Or the other one where the kid was playing with a toy gun and the officers pulled up and immediately opened fire or... you know what, the list is too long.


There are 2 of those one in a Walmart one in a park
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: erewhon the opinionated: Pigs are cowards and liars

Human pigs are much worse than real pigs.


"The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which."
"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."
 
synithium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the kicker is that just letting him run and hot chasing him would have results in zero injuries and these guys could have gone home early.

He wasn't toting around the stolen car in his farking hip pocket.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: "The officer's name has not been released publicly, but WLS-TV said his attorney, Timothy Grace, issued a statement saying the officer believed the boy was armed with a gun. Investigators said they never found a gun at the scene."

Fark you, America. This is what you get when you scream "2nd amendment!" and flood the country with guns. Now anyone COULD have a gun, so cops treat everyone as "could shoot me at any moment" and are trigger happy lunatics now.

And a reminder to the gun nuts: If a cop can shoot you because he thinks you have a gun, then you DON'T have a 2nd amendment right to own guns.


The cops training failed him.  He should have had a gun to plant at the scene.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: A 13 year old boy with his hands up really should be part of that "required to make split-second decisions" thingy.


If the cutout was white it would be an easy decision.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Avigdore: Didn't bother to read the article?

What's your opinion on the officer's actions, oh reader of the article?


I haven't seen enough evidence to form an opinion. If the cam's video was linked with the article, it didn't play for me. Based on the information provided, and I'm definitely not going to accept the word of any lawyer (family's or cop's) about what the video will depict, I would like a better understanding of what 'a moment' is and in what manner his arms were being raised.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If that kid didn't want to get shot by the cops, he should have locked himself in a classroom with a school shooter.


That doesn't guarantee you won't still be shot by a cop.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Avigdore: Felgraf: Avigdore: Didn't bother to read the article?

What's your opinion on the officer's actions, oh reader of the article?

I haven't seen enough evidence to form an opinion. If the cam's video was linked with the article, it didn't play for me. Based on the information provided, and I'm definitely not going to accept the word of any lawyer (family's or cop's) about what the video will depict, I would like a better understanding of what 'a moment' is and in what manner his arms were being raised.


So you're siding with the cop is what you're saying.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Boojum2k: "Police officers are required to make split-second decisions and the law not only understands that, but allows for it," Grace said. "Illinois law tells us that we are not supposed to look at these situations with 20-20 hindsight, but rather we should judge the actions of a law enforcement officers from the perspective of a reasonable officer." Oh fark you very much. Disarm the police.

"I mean, it was a split second decision. He saw the kid was Black, so of course he had to go guns blazing" >.>

/ACAB


"Feared he might have started rapping."
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Avigdore: maybeyoushould: I would that article twice.

OK


Oh no, I was so mesmerized by your abject farking stupidity I forgot a word. Oh no!

I would read that article twice.

There you go. I corrected myself and you're still human filth who should be castrated in front of his shiatbag family.

Now what? Anything else clever to say, assbrains?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Avigdore: edmo: Outright murder by cops is still a thing and they're still getting away with it.

Didn't bother to read the article?


People have been charged with murder when the person they attacked died of their injuries, even when that death happened more than a year after the attack. In at least one case I can find, such a person was convicted of murder when their victim died almost fifteen months after the attack, and the US Supreme Court upheld the conviction on appeal.

Let's just say these cops haven't murdered anyone yet.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was surrendering right at them!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We learn in our training that's how they get you!!
 
Avigdore
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Avigdore: Felgraf: Avigdore: Didn't bother to read the article?

What's your opinion on the officer's actions, oh reader of the article?

I haven't seen enough evidence to form an opinion. If the cam's video was linked with the article, it didn't play for me. Based on the information provided, and I'm definitely not going to accept the word of any lawyer (family's or cop's) about what the video will depict, I would like a better understanding of what 'a moment' is and in what manner his arms were being raised.

So you're siding with the cop is what you're saying.


You seem to be saying that the cop did not form an opinion. While I think that would be a stupid thing to say, I'm not putting it past you.
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Avigdore: Didn't bother to read the article?

What's your opinion on the officer's actions, oh reader of the article?


Give him time, he's typing with one hand down his pants.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Sorelian's Ghost: A 13 year old boy with his hands up really should be part of that "required to make split-second decisions" thingy.

If the cutout was white it would be an easy decision.


Men in Black - At the shooting range
Youtube e_r3ULoXuMY

Good thing the kid wasn't carrying around some quantum physics books
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

synithium: And the kicker is that just letting him run and hot chasing him would have results in zero injuries and these guys could have gone home early.

He wasn't toting around the stolen car in his farking hip pocket.


I agree, just take a few pot shots while the perp running away. Skip all the paperwork and go get a coffee.
 
