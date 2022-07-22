 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 149 of WW3: Ukraine says heavy artillery fire, rockets & airstrikes by orcs in Kharkiv/Donetsk. Brit spy chief thinks Russia losing steam in invasion, and has lost its ability to spy in Europe "by half." It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Russian government, Ukrainian ports, Russian authorities, Ukrainian military, Russian forces, major Russian Bank  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (55 minutes ago)



49 Comments
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Let's get that air war heated up
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starts the coffee pot, cleans up the rubbish from the J6 thread, and turns the sign over to Zelenskyy's Alive!
Morning!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll see if the cat like pancakes this morning.

Ukraine is under fire. News digest for the night:

📍Dnipropetrovsk region

At night, the Russian army covered 3 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with fire - Nikopol, Sinelnykivsky and Kryvyi Rih.

Up to 100 shells were fired at Nikopol. Previously, 1 person was killed, 1 wounded. 11 private houses were damaged. There are gusts of gas and water supply. The railway line was destroyed.

In Apostolovo 7 "arrivals". The missiles hit three schools in the city. They are destroyed. Damaged houses nearby. Rescuers are on site. Previously, 8 people were injured. The information is still being clarified.

📍Mykolaiv region This morning, the

Pervomaisk community, the through points of Novomykolayivka, Kiselivka and Maksymivka were shelled. It is known about hitting the store building, garage cooperative. Information about the damage and injuries is being clarified.

📍Donetsk region

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have killed five civilians in Donetsk region. Another 10 people were injured.


💪 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 strongholds and 2 ammunition depots of Russian troops in the Skadovsk and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region, - OK "South".

🇪🇺The EU sanctions lists included another 57 individuals and organizations in the framework of the 7th package of sanctions against Russia.

🔍Russia's ability to spy in Europe has halved after the expulsion of more than 400 intelligence officers from European cities.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has increased the use of air defense missiles for ground attacks due to an acute shortage of specialized missiles to strike ground targets, British intelligence says.

In particular, Russia has almost certainly deployed strategic S-300 and S-400 air defense systems designed to destroy aircraft and missiles over long distances, near Ukraine since the invasion began.

British intelligence notes that such systems do not pose a significant threat to fortified structures.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Black Sea on combat duty are 3 enemy carriers of tactical missiles "Kalibr", - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Mediterranean sea there are 5 such carriers and 2 guided missile cruisers.

In the Sea of Azov, maritime communications continue to control six enemy ships and boats.

By turning off automatic identification systems on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov, russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Protection of Human Life at Sea in 1974.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation in Kharkiv region

At night, the invaders shelled the village of Rogan in the Kharkiv region. An unexploited building was damaged and a fire broke out. Previously without injuries.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled the Saltivsky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv with MLRS. Three people were killed in the shooting. Two people remain in extremely serious condition.

Three other people are in serious condition in intensive care. 16 patients are in a state of moderate severity, their lives are not threatened.

Also last day, the invaders shelled the civilian population of Chuhuiv district. Damaged houses, household buildings, cars, fires broke out. No injuries.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's rather long, I won't paste the entire weekend summary I posted in last weekend's threads.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing WW3 threads for July 9-July 15. Even shorter TLDR is that HIMARS works well. Ukraine has blown up an awful lot of ammo dumps and officers with the units we sent, and you can see the dramatic reduction in Russian shelling in the NASA fire data.

For thread regulars, if you can tag me on Saturdays with things I missed in the first update, I'll include them in the Sunday ones.

A couple addenda, I wrote up a short thing on how likely I think Russia is to use nukes and why yesterday. Critiques welcome. I also dug up an article recommended to me on the chief Estonian spook's thoughts on the Ukrainian War and Russian casualty figures (he agrees with CIA/MI6). It's a good quick read.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While people are collecting water in puddles, the occupiers announce the launch of a fountain in the Rainbow Park in Mariupol, - Petro Andriushchenko.

At the same time, the occupiers began to demolish the surviving autogarages without warning.

At construction projects, where locals are invited for 45 thousand rubles do not create suitable conditions. People should work in the sun and without water.

On MMK them. Illich workers staged their quiet rebellion, refusing to run for landmines. The work on clearing almost stopped.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine, Russia set to sign deal to reopen grain export ports • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube 22oNgTABaq8
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | A-10 Warthog for Ukraine Air Forces!
Youtube z8-4-KtMxhw
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's tpyxa so take it with a grain of salt, but I think there's at least an element of truth to this



About 2,000 russians were surrounded in Vysokopillya, Kherson region, - Stanislav Haider, head of digital transformation at the NAZK. pic.twitter.com/cOQxq9zOc3
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 22, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom


I for one am very glad orcs dont keep the required distance between one another
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to danceswithcrows and Onieros for supplying links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

Especially early on, there were days with many threads, but these seemed to be the busiest.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom

I for one am very glad orcs dont keep the required distance between one another


The TPYXA version goes on longer and shows the bodies so I was glad Rob Lee had a shorter version I could safely post
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 640x635]

Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war.


I thought the K-9 missile was classified

It's advanced technology allows it to mark it's territory before attacking.   Enemy soldiers are also disabled by the weapon system's Do-do deployment (usually happens at Mach+ speeds)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to danceswithcrows and Onieros for supplying links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

Especially early on, there were days with many threads, but these seemed to be the busiest.


In the first weeks of the war there were official morning/afternoon/evening threads
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
8h
An elderly lady planted cabbage around the burnt-out Russian tank she found one day in her backyard.
She has now asked the authorities to leave it there until autumn.
She says "don't come and take it until I've harvested all my crops".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
8h

Soon
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So what is the betting spread on the Russian Republican who will 'spearhead' the peace movement by suggesting Russia annex a chuck of Ukraine (Donbas/southern chunk) for reasons of forever peace?

$5 on Lindsey to propose it
$5 on Cruz to tweet something stupid to promote it
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
8h
An elderly lady planted cabbage around the burnt-out Russian tank she found one day in her backyard.
She has now asked the authorities to leave it there until autumn.
She says "don't come and take it until I've harvested all my crops".

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x461]


Of course babushka will say leave it; I've got cabbage growing.  It is most Ukrainian thing you will say.

She will get extra iron with her cabbage.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Denmark is unfriendly but Greenland isn't?
Weird



Russia expands its list of "unfriendly countries" by adding Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia

In total, the list comprises 48 countries, of course, including Ukraine and the United States.https://t.co/XGNh2t0uTg pic.twitter.com/hvvJO2fWVw
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2022
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
спасибо большое anonymous for total fark.  I do not know what it is, but I am sure it is a positive thing.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Illia Ponomarenko 🚀
@IAPonomarenko
·
28m
I feel so small yet so huge!

In response to:
Andrew Becraft 🇯🇵🇺🇸🇺🇦
@AndrewBecraft
· 12h
Journalists on the frontline bringing the world the truth of the 🇷🇺 in UKR are heroes of #Ukraine too. Here's @IAPonomarenko of the @KyivIndependent. #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianAggression
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WSJ article about drones from the turks


Turkey's low-cost drones helped alter the balance of power in Ukraine's battle against the Russian invasion, as a two-decade-long project to become a weapons-manufacturing powerhouse is starting to pay off https://t.co/5sN6NQWGSH
- The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 21, 2022
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Juc: It's tpyxa so take it with a grain of salt, but I think there's at least an element of truth to this

About 2,000 russians were surrounded in Vysokopillya, Kherson region, - Stanislav Haider, head of digital transformation at the NAZK. pic.twitter.com/cOQxq9zOc3
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 22, 2022


latest deep state map of area
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: notmyjab: Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to danceswithcrows and Onieros for supplying links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

Especially early on, there were days with many threads, but these seemed to be the busiest.

In the first weeks of the war there were official morning/afternoon/evening threads


Please provide links if you have them.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Port of #Rotterdam has announced the cessation of container shipments to and from #Russia.

It is one of the largest ports in Europe and one of the largest ports in the world in terms of cargo turnover. pic.twitter.com/TyM4m28R0l
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 22, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
·
3m
Donate for Ukrainian army to 
@BackAndAlive
and send your text message to Russian troops on artillery shell, bomb, or rocket: 
@militarnyi_en launched donation platform http://revengefor.com

Another message on artillery option
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Juc: Denmark is unfriendly but Greenland isn't?
Weird


Russia expands its list of "unfriendly countries" by adding Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia

In total, the list comprises 48 countries, of course, including Ukraine and the United States.https://t.co/XGNh2t0uTg pic.twitter.com/hvvJO2fWVw
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2022


Greenland is too close to Canada.  And they have polar bear on Герб.   Wikipedia
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
8h
An elderly lady planted cabbage around the burnt-out Russian tank she found one day in her backyard.
She has now asked the authorities to leave it there until autumn.
She says "don't come and take it until I've harvested all my crops".

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x461]


I am trashy enough to put a thick coat of paint on it and turn it into a fountain, bird bath, or fire pit.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
14m
⚡Ukraine's Armed Forces report destroying Russian artillery division.
A newly-released video shows an aerial attack the military says destroyed eight Russian howitzers Msta-B, vehicles, ammunition and fortifications in an unspecified location in Ukraine.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not Ukraine related but something people might want to keep an eye on
Syrian media says Israel launched 6 airstrikes from the golan heights at damascus



Initial reports of significant airstrikes in #Damascus, #Syria. At least 7 impacts reported.
- Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) July 21, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Father_Jack: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom

I for one am very glad orcs dont keep the required distance between one another

The TPYXA version goes on longer and shows the bodies so I was glad Rob Lee had a shorter version I could safely post


huh i couldnt find it
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Tracianne: Visegrád 24


Of course babushka will say leave it; I've got cabbage growing.  It is most Ukrainian thing you will say.

She will get extra iron with her cabbage.


notmyjab: I am trashy enough to put a thick coat of paint on it and turn it into a fountain, bird bath, or fire pit.


I think she is the same babushka that used the turret as a compost heap

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
8h
An elderly lady planted cabbage around the burnt-out Russian tank she found one day in her backyard.
She has now asked the authorities to leave it there until autumn.
She says "don't come and take it until I've harvested all my crops".

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x461]


She's the same one who turned the turret into a composter.

Well *more* of a composter.

/I hope she brought the sunflower seeds
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Father_Jack: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom

I for one am very glad orcs dont keep the required distance between one another

The TPYXA version goes on longer and shows the bodies so I was glad Rob Lee had a shorter version I could safely post

huh i couldnt find it


https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1550380944367968258
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: I think I'll see if the cat like pancakes this morning.

⚡Ukraine is under fire. News digest for the night:

📍Dnipropetrovsk region

▪At night, the Russian army covered 3 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with fire - Nikopol, Sinelnykivsky and Kryvyi Rih.

▪Up to 100 shells were fired at Nikopol. Previously, 1 person was killed, 1 wounded. 11 private houses were damaged. There are gusts of gas and water supply. The railway line was destroyed.

▪In Apostolovo 7 "arrivals". The missiles hit three schools in the city. They are destroyed. Damaged houses nearby. Rescuers are on site. Previously, 8 people were injured. The information is still being clarified.

📍Mykolaiv region This morning, the

Pervomaisk community, the through points of Novomykolayivka, Kiselivka and Maksymivka were shelled. It is known about hitting the store building, garage cooperative. Information about the damage and injuries is being clarified.

📍Donetsk region

▪Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have killed five civilians in Donetsk region. Another 10 people were injured.


💪 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 strongholds and 2 ammunition depots of Russian troops in the Skadovsk and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region, - OK "South".

🇪🇺The EU sanctions lists included another 57 individuals and organizations in the framework of the 7th package of sanctions against Russia.

🔍Russia's ability to spy in Europe has halved after the expulsion of more than 400 intelligence officers from European cities.


Am I the only one scratching my head at the Russians accuracy when it comes to targeting schools? They can't seem to hit shiat otherwise, but damned if they don't always nail the schools.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fasahd: I think I'll see if the cat like pancakes this morning.

⚡Ukraine is under fire. News digest for the night:

📍Dnipropetrovsk region

▪At night, the Russian army covered 3 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region with fire - Nikopol, Sinelnykivsky and Kryvyi Rih.

▪Up to 100 shells were fired at Nikopol. Previously, 1 person was killed, 1 wounded. 11 private houses were damaged. There are gusts of gas and water supply. The railway line was destroyed.

▪In Apostolovo 7 "arrivals". The missiles hit three schools in the city. They are destroyed. Damaged houses nearby. Rescuers are on site. Previously, 8 people were injured. The information is still being clarified.

📍Mykolaiv region This morning, the

Pervomaisk community, the through points of Novomykolayivka, Kiselivka and Maksymivka were shelled. It is known about hitting the store building, garage cooperative. Information about the damage and injuries is being clarified.

📍Donetsk region

▪Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have killed five civilians in Donetsk region. Another 10 people were injured.


💪 The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 strongholds and 2 ammunition depots of Russian troops in the Skadovsk and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region, - OK "South".

🇪🇺The EU sanctions lists included another 57 individuals and organizations in the framework of the 7th package of sanctions against Russia.

🔍Russia's ability to spy in Europe has halved after the expulsion of more than 400 intelligence officers from European cities.


How is the kitty doing?!

It's great to have a cat!
 
xcalibar25
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Juc: Denmark is unfriendly but Greenland isn't?
Weird

Russia expands its list of "unfriendly countries" by adding Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia

In total, the list comprises 48 countries, of course, including Ukraine and the United States.https://t.co/XGNh2t0uTg pic.twitter.com/hvvJO2fWVw
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 22, 2022


Greenland is a part of Denmark, not a separate country.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fasahd: The situation in Kharkiv region

▪At night, the invaders shelled the village of Rogan in the Kharkiv region. An unexploited building was damaged and a fire broke out. Previously without injuries.

▪Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled the Saltivsky and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv with MLRS. Three people were killed in the shooting. Two people remain in extremely serious condition.

▪Three other people are in serious condition in intensive care. 16 patients are in a state of moderate severity, their lives are not threatened.

▪Also last day, the invaders shelled the civilian population of Chuhuiv district. Damaged houses, household buildings, cars, fires broke out. No injuries.


Interestingly, I'm pretty sure the other spelling for Rogan, is Rohan.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fasahd: Juc: It's tpyxa so take it with a grain of salt, but I think there's at least an element of truth to this

About 2,000 russians were surrounded in Vysokopillya, Kherson region, - Stanislav Haider, head of digital transformation at the NAZK. pic.twitter.com/cOQxq9zOc3
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 22, 2022

latest deep state map of area
[Fark user image image 600x315]


UA is coming for Kherson.  Russian Army get the fark out now.  UA is coming.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Juc: It's tpyxa so take it with a grain of salt, but I think there's at least an element of truth to this


About 2,000 russians were surrounded in Vysokopillya, Kherson region, - Stanislav Haider, head of digital transformation at the NAZK. pic.twitter.com/cOQxq9zOc3
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 22, 2022


Tracks. I suspect their numbers are high though. Sounds like there might be 1.5 BTGs in the pocket, which would add up to about that much.  If they were at full strength.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Father_Jack: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom

I for one am very glad orcs dont keep the required distance between one another


Going on 5 months and they still haven't figured out spacing!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So what is the betting spread on the Russian Republican who will 'spearhead' the peace movement by suggesting Russia annex a chuck of Ukraine (Donbas/southern chunk) for reasons of forever peace?

$5 on Lindsey to propose it
$5 on Cruz to tweet something stupid to promote it


Lindsey is my (not voted for) Senator. I've always hated him. I had a very brief moment of respect when he reversed himself on encryption nonsense. He's buried himself under a pile of trash since then.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of indirect fire on Russian soldiers by Ukraine's 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

boom

I for one am very glad orcs dont keep the required distance between one another

Going on 5 months and they still haven't figured out spacing!


Only 2 days of soldier training.  You must understand.
 
