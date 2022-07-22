 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   The Dukes of Hazzard show was not meant to be an instruction manual on how to jump over rivers   (ksl.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Sheriff, Summit County, 39-year-old Summit County man, Summit County sheriff's deputies, Police, Constable, Coroner, report of an overturned vehicle  
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only loss is that of the dog. Poor pup.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by misadventure
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not injured:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geek_Talking_Smack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
>The only loss is that of the dog. Poor pup.

Is there a word for people who lump others into groups, and then judge the group?  I think there is.

Fark you and your mindset.
 
jmr61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shame about the dog.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dog: But I never got to sniff that poodle...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geek_Talking_Smack: >The only loss is that of the dog. Poor pup.

Is there a word for people who lump others into groups, and then judge the group?  I think there is.

Fark you and your mindset.


By all appearances the driver was operating his car in a grossly irresponsible manner. He only killed himself and his dog but could easily have killed others.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why the hell else would you watch The Dukes of Hazzard though?

Oh right. Daisy.
 
