 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Indian Express)   Indian Punjab minister tries to prove local river is safe by drinking straight from it. You can probably guess what happened next   (indianexpress.com) divider line
38
    More: Fail, Punjabi language, Haryana, Punjab, Capital punishment, Week-day names, Chief Minister's Office, Punjab Police, Chandigarh  
•       •       •

1576 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He said he would do it and he did. I can respect that.

In other news I'm still waiting for Sean Hannity to volunteer to be waterboarded and for Ted Nugent to be dead or in jail.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The doctors got really worried when he had a solid poop.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't drink a glass of surface water without treatment anywhere in the world. You might be fine but you never know when a deer died up stream or whatever else happened that could add some pain to your diet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gluten, as Explained by South Park
Youtube b5SByM75Thg
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Days after he drank it? I'm shocked it wasn't "hours".
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's bad when an Indian ends up in a hospital. If one of us had drank that shiat, this story would be an obituary.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: He said he would do it and he did. I can respect that.

In other news I'm still waiting for Sean Hannity to volunteer to be waterboarded and for Ted Nugent to be dead or in jail.


Came here to say, THIS!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the debate many South Asian parents I've worked with have had.

Should they take their American born children back home long enough that they can develop the resistance to live in India later in their life?
 
Drank_the_40_water [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I wouldn't drink a glass of surface water without treatment anywhere in the world. You might be fine but you never know when a deer died up stream or whatever else happened that could add some pain to your diet.


Agreed, although there is a question of degrees. At 10k feet near the source, still no, but not nearly as no as 100s of miles downstream with all the attendant people and animals up stream of your cuppa...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Face it, India is literally a shiathole.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he FA'd and then shortly thereafter FO'd.

What the Punjabi equivalent of Gritty?

/Besides a descriptor or the water he drank...
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was really confusing going into the article thinking it was an Indiana resident. When I read the name of the river, i was like, "this has to be India."
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably still tastes better than Budwiser.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do stupid things win stupid prizes
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gained super powers?
 
chico_suave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably got the Instant Cancer.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drank from a river? A river?

A river?

All rivers are polluted highways of pestilence.

All rivers.

The only surface water I'll drink from untreated are crystal clear mountain streams-- preferably when I can see them springing from a rock.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was in no condition to be fixing anybody's cable.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Drank from a river? A river?

A river?

All rivers are polluted highways of pestilence.


And this is an Indian river, which means it's chock-full-o corpses and runoff from the designated shiatting streets.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Drank from a river? A river?

A river?

All rivers are polluted highways of pestilence.

All rivers.

The only surface water I'll drink from untreated are crystal clear mountain streams-- preferably when I can see them springing from a rock.


I'm about to go point-to-point mountain biking in the Sawtooths for a week. I filter everything. Everything. Even gorgeous, clear, clean water from dewy-gorgeous mountain streams. Just because you never @&#%ing know and it can be catastrophic physically if you're wrong.

It's never worth the risk. Not when filtering is so dang quick & easy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Sounds like the debate many South Asian parents I've worked with have had.

Should they take their American born children back home long enough that they can develop the resistance to live in India later in their life?


Depends... how much cheaper are one way tickets?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He swam the Charles from Cambridge to the Esplanade?

*clicks*

Oh. Oregon Trail.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Sleeper_agent: Drank from a river? A river?

A river?

All rivers are polluted highways of pestilence.

All rivers.

The only surface water I'll drink from untreated are crystal clear mountain streams-- preferably when I can see them springing from a rock.

I'm about to go point-to-point mountain biking in the Sawtooths for a week. I filter everything. Everything. Even gorgeous, clear, clean water from dewy-gorgeous mountain streams. Just because you never @&#%ing know and it can be catastrophic physically if you're wrong.

It's never worth the risk. Not when filtering is so dang quick & easy.


I agree. I haven't done that since LifeStraw.
 
Goimir
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Days after he drank it? I'm shocked it wasn't "hours".


Bio wise, parasites take longer than bacteria.  Of course, it could be a case of typical male stubbornness and he did get sick hours later and tried to ride it out.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have you seen what they do to their rivers? The filth of India is the stuff of legend. I wouldn't drink that water even if was purified 1000x.
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Sounds like he FA'd and then shortly thereafter FO'd.

What the Punjabi equivalent of Gritty?

/Besides a descriptor or the water he drank...


The Punjabi equivalent of Gritty is probably some blue chick with a dozen arms.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here dude, take this.
s7d2.scene7.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
🤢
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Sounds like the debate many South Asian parents I've worked with have had.

Should they take their American born children back home long enough that they can develop the resistance to live in India later in their life?


My wife just got back and declared the pollution had gotten so bad she could never live there again
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Have you seen what they do to their rivers? The filth of India is the stuff of legend. I wouldn't drink that water even if was purified 1000x.


There is a reason it's called "Delhi Belly".
 
dryknife
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: GregInIndy: Sleeper_agent: Drank from a river? A river?

A river?

All rivers are polluted highways of pestilence.

All rivers.

The only surface water I'll drink from untreated are crystal clear mountain streams-- preferably when I can see them springing from a rock.

I'm about to go point-to-point mountain biking in the Sawtooths for a week. I filter everything. Everything. Even gorgeous, clear, clean water from dewy-gorgeous mountain streams. Just because you never @&#%ing know and it can be catastrophic physically if you're wrong.

It's never worth the risk. Not when filtering is so dang quick & easy.

I agree. I haven't done that since LifeStraw.


Hot Tip: the Katadyn BeFree filter makes other filtration systems its little beeyotch. Easy, fast, cheap, weighs nothing, fits in your pocket. It's just ridiculously great. I love it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He became the Indian Toxic Avenger?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: He became the Indian Toxic Avenger?


Is that like regular Toxic Avenger only he demands to see your bobs and vagene after rescuing you?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Boojum2k: He became the Indian Toxic Avenger?

Is that like regular Toxic Avenger only he demands to see your bobs and vagene after rescuing you?


Yes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Filthy and stupid is no way to go through life.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.