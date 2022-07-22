 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin) Hero No one will try to reach you about your car's extended warranty anymore   (fox7austin.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Fraud, Federal Communications Commission, Warranty, Extended warranty, Complaint, Consumer protection, Confidence trick, Contract law  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(One attosecond later)

"We've been trying to reach you about the warranty on your major appliances..."
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They forgot

India and Nigeria

Lands of the Scams
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Narrator: Yes, they will.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Voice carriers to develop new way for robocallers to get around this and then sell it to robocallers so they can keep that sweet per call revenue and can boast to shareholders about how many calls they handle?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A few times I actually sat through the pitch from these callers just to see where it leads. Basically, they ask you about the year and model of your car and its condition, then tell you you're eligible for insurance, and if you pay them right now over the phone then they'll send you documents in a few days describing what it is you just paid for. Every time I'd make fun of them for this, they would get absolutely livid. "Does this sound ever remotely legitimate to you?" I'd ask. "Can you think of any other business transaction where you would pay hundreds of dollars up front and only later receive the documents showing the terms of service you'd agreed to?" "Sir, we are NOT a scam!!!!"

Hard to believe anyone was dumb enough to fall for this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The car warranty people got real mad at me the other day and sent THE GOVERNMENT after me. This is my 180th day on the run.
 
ssa5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I found the way around these in a way was to have fun with them. So I would have a little fun.

Sometimes I would act like a senile old coot and frustrate them to hang up.

Other times I would tell them I am Amish and have a horse & buggy, would they consider covering that?

But my all time favorite was to trying not to laugh say to the person "hmm you got a sexy voice, say something dirty" or " you have a sexy voice, tell me what you are wearing"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I literally got one of these yesterday. I wonder when this goes into effect and how effective it will be.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thank God I can still receive spam calls trying to sell me solar panels!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now who will I make cry with my masters in psychology?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A few times I actually sat through the pitch from these callers just to see where it leads. Basically, they ask you about the year and model of your car and its condition, then tell you you're eligible for insurance, and if you pay them right now over the phone then they'll send you documents in a few days describing what it is you just paid for. Every time I'd make fun of them for this, they would get absolutely livid. "Does this sound ever remotely legitimate to you?" I'd ask. "Can you think of any other business transaction where you would pay hundreds of dollars up front and only later receive the documents showing the terms of service you'd agreed to?" "Sir, we are NOT a scam!!!!"

Hard to believe anyone was dumb enough to fall for this.


Lots of dumb people out there...

what always amused me is that they get angry. Like really angry
 
NINEv2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bummer. I can't figure out why they don't want to cover my 87 Ford Tempo with 350,000 miles. Guess I'll keep asking when they call.

/yes, I know no 1980s Ford has made it that far
//but the call gets amusingly uncomfortable when I ask "But wwhhhhyyyyyyy?"
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why can't we have a mass shooting where someone tracks down one of these scam companies and guns down the entire office?

Instead we have lazy mass shooters targeting churches and schools.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who farking answers their phone these days? That's some boomer shiat
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just like "Now that we have the 'Do Not Call' list we won't get any more spam calls"

It's actually gotten worse.
Plus I get spam texts every day.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible. Consumers are out of patience and I'm right there with them," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.


That is unless we get a cut of the action.
 
me.theuser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: Thank God I can still receive spam calls trying to sell me solar panels!


Why dp they need individual guidance for each scammer?

The farkwad telcos knew what was going on, I'm sure got paid for it too, why did it take the FCC to 'Do The Right Thing'?

throw a book at them
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's nice but I want those guys publicly flogged.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: "We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible. Consumers are out of patience and I'm right there with them," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.


After 20 years of robocalls. Glad they finally got fed up with them and decided to do something* about it

*maybe...I'm not holding my breath
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will the three extended warranty plans on cars I don't have still be honored?
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: That's nice but I want those guys publicly flogged.


Drawn and quartered
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was suspecting they were a clever way to prevent cell phones from being used as detonators. Who would use it as a detonator if even a burn phone gets a call within 30 minutes of being activated.

Also, a lot of them are on regular old PBX systems that respond to pound-sign and three digits as a transfer signal. I got HR one time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Why can't we have a mass shooting where someone tracks down one of these scam companies and guns down the entire office?

Instead we have lazy mass shooters targeting churches and schools.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A few times I actually sat through the pitch from these callers just to see where it leads. Basically, they ask you about the year and model of your car and its condition, then tell you you're eligible for insurance, and if you pay them right now over the phone then they'll send you documents in a few days describing what it is you just paid for. Every time I'd make fun of them for this, they would get absolutely livid. "Does this sound ever remotely legitimate to you?" I'd ask. "Can you think of any other business transaction where you would pay hundreds of dollars up front and only later receive the documents showing the terms of service you'd agreed to?" "Sir, we are NOT a scam!!!!"

Hard to believe anyone was dumb enough to fall for this.

Lots of dumb people out there...

what always amused me is that they get angry. Like really angry


The Apple product flat out called me a n-word. I just laughed because his accent and the way he said it was ridiculous.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If phone companies fail to cut off the robocalls from this specific group entirely, they must regularly report to the FCC about how they are mitigating the traffic.

Consequences will never be the same
 
Madison_Smiled [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A few times I actually sat through the pitch from these callers just to see where it leads. Basically, they ask you about the year and model of your car and its condition, then tell you you're eligible for insurance, and if you pay them right now over the phone then they'll send you documents in a few days describing what it is you just paid for. Every time I'd make fun of them for this, they would get absolutely livid. "Does this sound ever remotely legitimate to you?" I'd ask. "Can you think of any other business transaction where you would pay hundreds of dollars up front and only later receive the documents showing the terms of service you'd agreed to?" "Sir, we are NOT a scam!!!!"

Hard to believe anyone was dumb enough to fall for this.

Lots of dumb people out there...

what always amused me is that they get angry. Like really angry


At my old job, I used to have fun with the toner pirates. I'd tell them the model # was THX-1138, or that we needed to order more chickens because the thing ran on blood sacrifice, etc. Some of them were good sports, but one of them got offended and said, "You are so rude." EXCUSE ME?!? I'm not the one scamming people for a living!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: The robocalls originated from Roy Cox, Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and international associates, according to the FCC.

Surely some script kiddies can make an app that overwhelmes their phone lines with incoming robo scripted calls...

Or unlimited pizza deliveries.
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How will I now keep in touch with Oliver? He was nice enough to check on me several times a week.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A few times I actually sat through the pitch from these callers just to see where it leads. Basically, they ask you about the year and model of your car and its condition, then tell you you're eligible for insurance, and if you pay them right now over the phone then they'll send you documents in a few days describing what it is you just paid for. Every time I'd make fun of them for this, they would get absolutely livid. "Does this sound ever remotely legitimate to you?" I'd ask. "Can you think of any other business transaction where you would pay hundreds of dollars up front and only later receive the documents showing the terms of service you'd agreed to?" "Sir, we are NOT a scam!!!!"

Hard to believe anyone was dumb enough to fall for this.


Some people are really lonely and want a connection and are desperate  to continue the interaction.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Neat, now do the calls from "Microsoft"
 
