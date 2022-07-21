 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Phenobarbital, percocet, prozac and pepperoni. Sounds like a very accommodating pizza parlor   (fox13news.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Drug addiction, Drugs, Recreational drug use, Blerim Ljena, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, arrest report, Psychoactive drug  
156 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 1:53 AM (57 minutes ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Another Jersey City transplant bringing their skillset to Florida.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wonder which pharmacist is getting arrested after that bust.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I wonder which pharmacist is getting arrested after that bust.


China doesn't extradite.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
not a bookmark
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not a drug house, it's a drug home.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People actually use phenobarbital? I figured it was just a veterinary thing at this point, but we all gotta have our fix I guess.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's my dad.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a tip in mid-April that a 'large amount of drugs' were being sold out of Brickhouse Pizza, located at 1135 North Missouri Ave. in Largo.

Always a Mormon or Baptist somewhere, ruining somebody else's time.


Rage Against the Thorazine: It's not a drug house, it's a drug home.


Your username is so appropriate.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like TFG on a non-hamberder night.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like perfect lyrics for a new hip-hop song.

Pepperoni Percocet.
Pizza parlor.
Percocet Prozac.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading that headline made my head hurt.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Reading that headline made my head hurt.


I bet that pizza joint has a pill for that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call it the Rush Limbaugh pie, but it is also known as Pizza Gate.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They never tell you about these places until it's too late.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they find it in the basement.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Officers saying X. It's proof.  For all we know this was for personal use.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: They never tell you about these places until it's too late.


Ya gotta' ask for the 'special menu'.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The butanediol sounds fun if you need a stripper

For the floors in one of those Oregon dysentery Fark Zillow listings or think you need to grow some hormones.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The butanediol sounds fun if you need a stripper

For the floors in one of those Oregon dysentery Fark Zillow listings or think you need to grow some hormones.


The butanediol is for business financial security. No matter how bad the cash-flow might be, they'll always be solvent.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm certain that there are a lot of people making it through today's.....strife, pestilence, whatever... without the use of recreational pharmaceuticals. I don't know any personally, but they must be out there.
And likely voting conservative.
Anyway, my point is something relating to the article
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
investigators found 11 different types of narcotics inside the business including cocaine, morphine, methamphetamine and marijuana, just to name a few

The last time I worked in a pizza joint, we called that Tuesday
 
Iggie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
