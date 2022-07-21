 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Perverted Florida gators are apparently ripping clothes off their victims before nibbling on them   (fox13news.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Manatee County, Florida, Myakka City, Florida, Manatee County, 43-year-old Eric Merda, group of people, Florida Fish, Wednesday evening, report of the man  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2022 at 2:35 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, I'm going to give you a hand for that title.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Authorities are still trying to confirm this, but a man FOX 13 spoke with, who found Merda, said he told them a gator ripped off his arm days ago, as it had taken him quite some time to find his way out of the woods. "

Bull hockey.  He would have bled out.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

plecos: "Authorities are still trying to confirm this, but a man FOX 13 spoke with, who found Merda, said he told them a gator ripped off his arm days ago, as it had taken him quite some time to find his way out of the woods. "

Bull hockey.  He would have bled out.


Well, aren't you just some kind of internet investigator
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Intrepid00: plecos: "Authorities are still trying to confirm this, but a man FOX 13 spoke with, who found Merda, said he told them a gator ripped off his arm days ago, as it had taken him quite some time to find his way out of the woods. "

Bull hockey.  He would have bled out.

Well, aren't you just some kind of internet investigator


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sexual perversion is common in reptilian alien abduction also, so there's that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x549]


Tim Tebow ripping off clothes and nibbling? Say it ain't so 'bow!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, well you ever try passing a zipper?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x549]


please don't denigrate our Lord and savior.

/in Tebow we trust.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: "Authorities are still trying to confirm this, but a man FOX 13 spoke with, who found Merda, said he told them a gator ripped off his arm days ago, as it had taken him quite some time to find his way out of the woods. "

Bull hockey.  He would have bled out.


This version of the story makes more sense.
https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/florida-man-bitten-arm-by-alligator/LQ37UBQL6NDPDOTUDEBAY6FJ7Y/
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image image 425x549]


Yeah. They could rip a man's arm off.

But they look so cuddly!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a kinky horror film here.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x549]


Now we need perverted Georgia bulldogs doing the same thing.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size

The hell?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.