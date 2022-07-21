 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Pro tip: When setting fire to the house you just robbed make sure you are on the outside   (ksl.com) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not running back inside and barricading yourself in the house (after having set the fire and then escaped) is also not a really good idea.  (See TFA)
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stubby, you're not my supervisor!
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: Not running back inside and barricading yourself in the house (after having set the fire and then escaped) is also not a really good idea.  (See TFA)


Er.

Negatives an' stuff is tricksy in English.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he wanted to shake hands with danger.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eh, some people manage

legendary-digital-network-assets.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wet Bandits, you are not!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, why did they send police to rescue the family and not the fire department?
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damage to the home and an adjacent motorhome was estimated at $1.2 million.

Oh, rich a-holes. Never mind.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Centerville ... a real nice place to raise your kids up.
 
