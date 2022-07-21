 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   She didn't pave paradise, didn't even put in a sidewalk, she did however buy a public street, and charge her neighbors, and all the tourists who visit Diamond Head, to park there   (civilbeat.org)
26
    Road, Street, Diamond Head, Hawaii, Mary Moriarty Jones, possession of Leahi Avenue, The Road, Waikiki, city officials  
•       •       •

26 Comments
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vito Corleone would be proud.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is being a "Diamond Head Mom" a known 'thing' in Hawaii?  Like, does that instantly paint a picture of the person they're talking about for people that are familiar with the island or state?  Sorta like saying someone in Scottsdale is a "30,000 a year millionaire" or an OC housewife or whatever?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dispute over one of the area's main thoroughfares unfolded in an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar single-family homes

Oh, NOW the rich people hate unchecked capitalism.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Mary Moriarty Jones is an excellent villain name, give her credit.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: The dispute over one of the area's main thoroughfares unfolded in an exclusive enclave of multimillion-dollar single-family homes

Oh, NOW the rich people hate unchecked capitalism.


She bought the road for $10.  Her knowledge of real-estate enabled her to do it.
An unemployed homeless real-estate person could have done it.   Hell they could have put up a tent and called it home.

In this case knowledge had way more power than $
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her, using the haoles' rules against them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure seems like the time for eminent domain, or maybe adverse possession of the city had been maintaining it. She doesn't deserve a dime.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well she didn't make any friends but she's going to get what she wanted. I wonder how much her LLC made in the interim.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If a street is for sale it's not public. Maybe get your shiat together before blaming private citizens for doing what the government should have done decades ago.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...gave Jones control of the street for vehicular and pedestrian access....Jones quickly put up signs and turned the two-way street into a one-lane road with traffic permitted to travel in both directions. She established tow-away zones along the road where her neighbors in the multifamily housing had parked their cars. She also reduced the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 15.

Traffic became badly congested and backed up each day at the entrance to Waikiki Elementary...The narrowing of the road, with hulking and dilapidated food trucks blocking visibility at Monsarrat and Leahi, made passage there more perilous...forced to duck into whatever empty parking space they could find to avoid head-on collisions. Some described it as a high-tension game of chicken when drivers coming the other way refused to yield....Neighbors reported a rise in altercations, with people screaming and gesturing angrily at each other.

This is the sort of thing I want to point to when people b*tch about local road construction projects that happen once every decade or something or when they complain about an existing road:  "It's just a road wtf is taking so long to fix it?" and "they should just make it so [some change that addresses a minor personal traffic grievance]".

Managing traffic, parking, and ongoing road maintenance doesn't just happen by magic, yet everyone thinks they're a traffic wizard and the municipal workers are just doing sh*t to the roads to fark with them personally.
 
kindms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And here I was thinking Joni Mitchell did something bad
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When we visited Oahu in 2006, I was around a year or so into insomnia and had no stamina. To climb Diamond Head, you go inside the sides of the volcano, and  the last ascent onto the rim of the caldera is via a metal circular stair. I'm not real clear about what precedes that. I just remember that stair. About halfway up all I could think was "I'm not gonna make it." Over and over again. I was working myself up to a panic attack. I was looking around. Is there a way down? What can I do? There's a long line of people following us. I can't wuss out now. etc. Finally I look up and one clump of climbers above us on the stairs are two, ancient ancient Asians (a man and his wife?). And they're smiling.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She's got spunk.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quick to the Cancel Mobile!
Full Boycott Speed!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait until Bain Capital hears about this.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like to me there are a ton of other roads ripe for plucking.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sure seems like the time for eminent domain, or maybe adverse possession of the city had been maintaining it. She doesn't deserve a dime.


"City officials now say it would cost $30 million to bring Leahi Avenue to acceptable city standards."

So pay $30M so she doesn't make a profit.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Headline:  'Death Trap': Here's What Happened When A Diamond Head Mom Bought A Street'

A superfluous drain on local resources and a neighborhood needlessly turning against itself could have been avoided if locals would have just read the headline.  The less educated could have gotten the gist of the message in only two words.

They should have gotten out while they were young.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The Irresponsible Captain: Sure seems like the time for eminent domain, or maybe adverse possession of the city had been maintaining it. She doesn't deserve a dime.

"City officials now say it would cost $30 million to bring Leahi Avenue to acceptable city standards."

So pay $30M so she doesn't make a profit.


Why?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Headline:*  'Death Trap': Here's What Happened When A Diamond Head Mom Bought A Street'

A superfluous drain on local resources and a neighborhood needlessly turning against itself could have been avoided if locals would have just read the headline.  The less educated could have gotten the gist of the message in only two words.

They should have gotten out while they were young.


*TFA article headline.

<sigh>
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Libertarianism fails again.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So this article is a lovely demonstration of the problems with each side of the coin.

Scenario: Citizens have an issue they'd like the local government to step in and solve. The local government refuses to do so and makes the citizens feel like they're being ignored. A private enterprise then steps in to do the government's job to which the citizens initially respond with optimism and thanks. However that private enterprise then neglects to actually solve the issue and instead exploits it for profit while actually making things worse.

On the one hand you've got a government that did diddly squat to solve the problem. On the other hand you've got a private company milking the problem for all its worth.
 
lizajane999 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to live in the Pualei Circle apartments. It's a small slice of affordable apartments next to a multi million dollar neighborhood. This woman (who lives in the multi million dollar part) is a moron. Her first action was to plant a row of trees down the side of the street directly under the power lines.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Sure seems like the time for eminent domain, or maybe adverse possession of the city had been maintaining it. She doesn't deserve a dime.


The city didn't want to take it, she wanted the city to take it.

If the city were to accept the street as a public road, the deed would terminate automatically, according to the document.

After enough complaints and loss of voter confidence the city council agreed to take it off her hands.

Honestly I'm on the ladies side, she basically forced the cities hand by mobilising an angry mob AND made a fat profit. Good on her.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She basically spray painted penises on pot holes but to the farking MAX.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

