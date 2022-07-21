 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Rare lobster rescued from restaurant, taken to the Virginia Living Museum, where it stops living. Might wanna rethink that name guys   (wusa9.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bet that lobster roll tasted like a million bucks.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was delicious
 
ademinda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pj-D0jc17D0
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 288x192]


Literally done in one.

Poor Pinchy!
 
ademinda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ademinda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pj-D0jc17D0


"Who am I?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can we eat it now?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably got shocked with the being caught, shipped into a small restaurant tank, taken out, more shipping then into a tank it wasn't ready for.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now it's seeking vengeance from beyond the grave.

One, two, Freckles is coming for you...
Three, four, no more thermidor...
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Deep Funny Lobster Scene ~ The Boys S1 Ep7
Youtube cCnLp-PpmKU
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good riddance bottom dwelling ocean bastard!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So there is no way to assist it from molting? Did they ever consider maybe releasing it?
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only way to eat lobster is Rare.
 
