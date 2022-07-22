 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Fake Navy SEAL ordered to stop being a fake Navy SEAL, which raises the question: If you're a fake Navy SEAL, do you have to obey orders?   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. But I do believe there comes a time when you are a fake navy seal that you go to take a piss in a bar, or restaurant, or somewhere... somewhere, and you don't come back out again.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
alienated
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No. But I do believe there comes a time when you are a fake navy seal that you go to take a piss in a bar, or restaurant, or somewhere... somewhere, and you don't come back out again.


I knew a lot of ex team members who worked at bars, so .. yes. Offenders  do go out the back though, its like a roach motel in reverse.
I never asked what happened to those who left throught the back door.
Why yes, there is a bit of a poop joke there .
I guess they got ......

FLUSHED AWAY ....

Roger Daltry Yeah . mp3
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the over under on him being a Trump voter?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
shinji3i
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
terminallance.com
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're an obvious fake to actual Seals, that's likely to earn you an ass kicking, so you're going to want to pretend to respect rank.

FTFA though, the faking a title he didn't earn is the least of his concerns. He's going to be doing 15 years for a hate-motivated aggravated assault, and the Seal thing was him trying to convince the cops to not arrest him for said crime.
 
DVD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even stolen valor folks have goals.  I suppose this guy is the goal for PX Rangers everywhere.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The easiest way to spot a fake SEAL is if they tell you they were a SEAL.

The teams aint what they used to be, anyway.  Delta is where its at now.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: What's the over under on him being a Trump voter?


Of course he's a Trump voter, these types of cowards always are.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OP:Fake Navy SEAL ordered to stop being a fake Navy SEAL, which raises the question: If you're a fake Navy SEAL, do you have to obey orders?

When the orders come from a judge as part of your plea deal, fark yes you have to obey them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rent Party: The easiest way to spot a fake SEAL is if they tell you they were a SEAL.

The teams aint what they used to be, anyway.  Delta is where its at now.


Never ask a man if he is from Sparta. He will show you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: What's the over under on him being a Trump voter?


What are the odds he commits voter fraud too?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fake walruses still ok...
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When someone tells me theyre a x-navy seal, i automatically assume theyre lying.

That & the marines seem to be the go-to for fake veterans.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Poor guy... he's been called F@$khead by everybody since about 3rd grades
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewd: When someone tells me theyre a x-navy seal, i automatically assume theyre lying.

That & the marines seem to be the go-to for fake veterans.


I met a former SEAL once. We played hockey together and his hockey bag was a duffle bag that had a logo from his time as an instructor for SEALs when he was in the Navy. He didn't bring it up and only commented to confirm he was a former SEAL when someone asked him if he was then he changed topics. Dude was in his 60s and totally ripped. Not a good hockey player but he was in AMAZING shape.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shinji3i: [terminallance.com image 700x355]


My friend joined the Air Force. I forget what her title was, but basically people repairing stuff asked for parts like screws and maybe bigger and she got them from the warehouse or put in orders for them. That sounds like halfway to an automated logistical specialist to me!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fake NAVY Seal in real military prison wouldn't do well.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

always got a kick out of being mistaken for a Navy SEAL.  My uniform warfare insignia (IUSS, the shorebased "sound nets" that monitored submarines) i guess vaguely resembles the Budweiser, in that each has a trident and arguably, same general shape.  "hey man, are you a SEAL?"  "No but I'll take the compliment?"

FEAR THE KING OF THE OCEAN, THE MIGHTY.........SEAHORSE???

/The "Beachball", for enlisted, is always pewter.  Officers who qualified for IUSS got to wear gold, but the Budweiser (minus active combat uniforms), is always, enlisted or officer, gold.
//Seahorse with a trident, mastering the ocean waves.
 
