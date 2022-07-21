 Skip to content
(CNN)   Side by side images with slider showing differences between Lake Mead in 2020 and Puddle Mead in 2022   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those farking fields are irrigated though, aren't they?
That's way worse than I was expecting.
The Hopi warned you dumb motherfarkers.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Side by side images with slider showing differences between Lake Mead in 2020 and Puddle Mead in 2022

Umm, between 2000 and 2020.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Puddle of Mead? Has Wes Scanlin been reduced to playing ren fair festivals?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're so farked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, this made me piss my pants laughing

kottke.orgView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only we could put the pictures side by side and compare them.

But no.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Those farking fields are irrigated though, aren't they?
That's way worse than I was expecting.
The Hopi warned you dumb motherfarkers.

[y.yarn.co image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'd wager nestle has several bottling plants in the drought stricken west though.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well.  Bury your heads deeper in the sand westerners.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The famous boat sticking strait up out of the water in the first picture is now on dry land.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She farking drank me
Thirst, she farking drank me
La, la, la low
I tried too hard and she took my water now I have none
And drained them away
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.circleofblue.org/2010/world/low-water-may-still-hoover-dam%E2%80%99s-power/

i found this article from 2010. it says there is a slight chance the water level would be 1050 by 2025. lol.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Oh well.  Bury your heads deeper in the sand westerners.


The Earth has never not had a drought going on somewhere. They end eventually. And then a drought starts somewhere else.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....it's decided. The last human will die of dehydration....if we don't Nuke ourselves first.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/ejorQVy3m8E
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
California has run a $100 billion surplus for each of the last two years and Gavin Newsom plus the Democrat supermajority legislature won't spend a dime on desalination plants. That's quite a few fully-funded desalination plants that would go a long way to solving California's water shortages. Farmers, cities, and fishermen would win.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you keep pulling the bodies out.
 
ansius
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what happened to the eastern side of Australia in the years before the massive fires hit in 2019.

Images here taken before and after rains that happened at the end of the fire season:  https://theconversation.com/it-is-quite-startling-4-photos-from-space-that-show-australia-before-and-after-the-recent-rain-132343
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Puddle of Mead? Has Wes Scanlin been reduced to playing ren fair festivals?


If you want a funny, look up their performance of Nirvana's "About A Girl" from a few years ago. The dude is uh... singing? I guess? while the rest of the band looks pissed off and embarrassed. It was thoroughly roasted at the time.
 
nullptr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: California has run a $100 billion surplus for each of the last two years and Gavin Newsom plus the Democrat supermajority legislature won't spend a dime on desalination plants. That's quite a few fully-funded desalination plants that would go a long way to solving California's water shortages. Farmers, cities, and fishermen would win.


Yeah but you'd need nuclear power to run them without polluting and the GreenPeace negative nancies won't allow that.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
See what happens when you live in a DESERT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kt-atl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: stuhayes2010: Oh well.  Bury your heads deeper in the sand westerners.

The Earth has never not had a drought going on somewhere. They end eventually. And then a drought starts somewhere else.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wedelw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gee, cool slidey thing.
Droughts are cool if they mean we can have slidey toys on the phone.
I think before and after boob jobs would look good on a slidey thing too.

More application of slidey things now !!!!

\climate is going to the shiatter
\\ we're all farked,
\\\ but that's not important right now.....maybe later
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 850x1275]


That is light, but it sneaks up.  I've drank a bottle and woke up on my friend's couch with a tennis racket in my hand.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are you saying, I should not water my plants in the shower?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: The famous boat sticking strait up out of the water in the first picture is now on dry land.


So free boat?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Are you saying, I should not water my plants in the shower?

[Fark user image 258x258]


The toilet would be more effecient.
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: California has run a $100 billion surplus for each of the last two years and Gavin Newsom plus the Democrat supermajority legislature won't spend a dime on desalination plants. That's quite a few fully-funded desalination plants that would go a long way to solving California's water shortages. Farmers, cities, and fishermen would win.


Newsom's on board; last I checked Orange County was full of NIMBY Republicans...

https://apnews.com/article/climate-california-droughts-gavin-newsom-b1bfa63cadd31560eb1cb7e19abe46a1
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nullptr: GreenPeace


Weren't the ones shooting down the latest project.

Try to keep up.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: stuhayes2010: Oh well.  Bury your heads deeper in the sand westerners.

The Earth has never not had a drought going on somewhere. They end eventually. And then a drought starts somewhere else.


coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: California has run a $100 billion surplus for each of the last two years and Gavin Newsom plus the Democrat supermajority legislature won't spend a dime on desalination plants. That's quite a few fully-funded desalination plants that would go a long way to solving California's water shortages. Farmers, cities, and fishermen would win.


With desalination plants they could turn of Mulholland's canals that suck water out of central California that has dried out lakes and which require sprinklers spraying on them to keep dust down.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Glad I got to see it while it was still there
 
valkore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I grew up in SoCal.  Loved it, still love it.  But won't consider moving back there with my family unless we have a solid contingency plan to GTFO if the taps run dry.  And leading up to that point would suck, too - no residential irrigation, water monitoring and rationing, filthy cars, you name it.

I doubt it'll come to that, but there's a decent chance that it could.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sending my thoughts and sprayers to the west
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PunGent: Wake Up Sheeple: California has run a $100 billion surplus for each of the last two years and Gavin Newsom plus the Democrat supermajority legislature won't spend a dime on desalination plants. That's quite a few fully-funded desalination plants that would go a long way to solving California's water shortages. Farmers, cities, and fishermen would win.

Newsom's on board; last I checked Orange County was full of NIMBY Republicans...

https://apnews.com/article/climate-california-droughts-gavin-newsom-b1bfa63cadd31560eb1cb7e19abe46a1


The proposed plant is private for-profit, with no funding from the state:
"The state already has other seawater desalination projects approved, including the country's largest facility in nearby San Diego County, which was built by Poseidon."

If Gavin Newsom and the Democrat supermajority legislature were on board, they'd use the $200 billion from the last two years to build a state-run desalination plant and exempt it from the California Coastal Commission. So, no, Newsom is not on board. He wants private for-profit corporations to take the state's natural resources and sell them back to the state at high prices.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Say what you will about rustbelt cities, we have plenty of water
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That actually wasn't as bad as I expected, but yeah, I get it.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: So....it's decided. The last human will die of dehydration....if we don't Nuke ourselves first.


Better to die thirsty patriots than conserving water through cooperation and becoming liberal socialist communists with water? I guess?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Sending my thoughts and sprayers to the west


Despite all the thoughts and prayers after 1 October, my lottery tickets from Arizona still ain't winning, and my wife's tits ain't any bigger.

Cash, if you please.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Holy crap...
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not really the weirdest boner I've ever had, but I do get a little schadenfreude over this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I have more sympathy for the boats and I have nothing against trucks like those, just the people who typically drive them.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Similar thing happened in London, Ontario back in the 80s only it was a four story warehouse full of fish and seafood. Crews in hazmat suits took weeks shoveling rotten fish and maggots into disposal trucks.

The smell was indescribable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: It's not really the weirdest boner I've ever had, but I do get a little schadenfreude over this.

[Fark user image 300x168][Fark user image 259x194][Fark user image 311x162][Fark user image 282x173]
/I have more sympathy for the boats and I have nothing against trucks like those, just the people who typically drive them.


What do those people think lake muck *is*? That's worse than tidal flats.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Similar thing happened in London, Ontario back in the 80s only it was a four story warehouse full of fish and seafood. Crews in hazmat suits took weeks shoveling rotten fish and maggots into disposal trucks.

The smell was indescribable.


Wrong thread...mea culpa.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: California has run a $100 billion surplus for each of the last two years and Gavin Newsom plus the Democrat supermajority legislature won't spend a dime on desalination plants. That's quite a few fully-funded desalination plants that would go a long way to solving California's water shortages. Farmers, cities, and fishermen would win.


True. But ... bear with me here ... we don't need lawns and golf courses.
 
