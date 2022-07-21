 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Had a tattoo on your leg? Walter Reed will try to get the same tattoo on your c-leg, if you like   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
22
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless losing that leg that was some sort of radical tattoo removal...
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♪♫♪But the tat came back the very next day
The tat came back, they thought it was a goner
But the tat came back, it just couldn't stay away
Away, away ♪♫♪
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤔
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's a tragic, debilitating loss, but ... It will really feel like my old leg with a center-mounted, motion-activated small caliber gatling gun. I just don't know how I'd be able to maneuver without it...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with your sea-legs.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tattoo that says Eat or Starve over a $100 bill is about the most American thing I can think of.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a completely different first guess as to what "c-leg" was supposed to mean.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Unless losing that leg that was some sort of radical tattoo removal...


I got this headache but I rather not ask you what you suggest for it.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Military surgeons are also good about cutting around tattoos on intact limbs. Might gets scar frame though.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I know it's a tragic, debilitating loss, but ... It will really feel like my old leg with a center-mounted, motion-activated small caliber gatling gun. I just don't know how I'd be able to maneuver without it...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: I had a completely different first guess as to what "c-leg" was supposed to mean.


I thought it was a euphemism for 'short arm'.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: That tattoo that says Eat or Starve over a $100 bill is about the most American thing I can think of.


Hmmm... needs more bullet holes and maybe a cheeseburger.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bonus: they won't look like a horrible bruise or infectious skin condition in 30-40 years.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If "c-leg" is what I think kids are calling it these days, then make sure the skin-folds are arranged so that "W", "E", "N", "D", and "Y" are visible.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

farm4.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Obligatory:

[farm4.static.flickr.com image 610x629]


Table flip
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Obligatory:

[farm4.static.flickr.com image 610x629]


*snort*
Gainfully employed with tats in all those minus ass, hands, and stomach. 🤣
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hey! My tattoo on my c-arm is spelled incorrectly. It says 'No regrets'!"
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: buckeyebrain: Obligatory:

[farm4.static.flickr.com image 610x629]

*snort*
Gainfully employed with tats in all those minus ass, hands, and stomach. 🤣


Fark should ban emojis
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Obligatory:

[farm4.static.flickr.com image 610x629]


I have been working with a man who has a facial and neck tattoos. He's a big white guy, much bigger than me , but he's a great person. He works his ass off. Book doesn't always match the cover. We have had conversations about the grocery workers contracts after 2003 , as an example. We are on the same page as far as that goes , and he doesn't work for kroger anymore. Suffice it to say , we both agree they got screwed.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL, my wife tried to pick a fight today by announcing she's getting a new tat. I'm not sure why she wants my approval since we've only known each other 22 years and she's well aware of my vehement dislike of tats. It's her body clearly, but I'm going to hate it no matter what and she is fully aware of that. So, I'm a little unclear on what input she wants from me. I said "go for it if it's what you want" but it's not like I'm going to brainstorm some stupid scribble applied by a tweaker.
 
alienated
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drewogatory: LOL, my wife tried to pick a fight today by announcing she's getting a new tat. I'm not sure why she wants my approval since we've only known each other 22 years and she's well aware of my vehement dislike of tats. It's her body clearly, but I'm going to hate it no matter what and she is fully aware of that. So, I'm a little unclear on what input she wants from me. I said "go for it if it's what you want" but it's not like I'm going to brainstorm some stupid scribble applied by a tweaker.


It's going to be a trampstamp that says " property of drew" .
 
