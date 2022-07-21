 Skip to content
(medina gazette.com)   "Hopefully, we get some of our babies adopted out to their forever homes. We want to create awareness about our group because we are a newly created 501(c)(3) nonprofit and then maybe get some funding so we can continue going". Welcome to Caturday   (medina-gazette.com) divider line
317 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hurray Caturday!!!

A quick followup to the gofundme for Liam's hip sugery:
"Liam's surgery was covered by Eldad Hager Hope for Paws Los Angeles. All donations will be used for follow up care any remainder will be donated to hope for paws LA."

Thank you to all of the Caturdayers and Woofsdayers who donated!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
PS so far Kristy has raised $2,043 of her $7000 goal for Liam's surgery. The donations are still coming in, even though the emrgency is over.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-dog-liam-get-hip-surgery?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email_m_pd-5332-donation-receipt-adyen&utm_content=internal
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's pretty damn awesome. It's a little far for us, but anyone close enough should go
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/


My heartfelt sympathies for anyone who lives in an area not equipped for the hot weather we are experiencing.
💖💕💖
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
my elec bill tripled from last month's bill. and we are projected to be near 100 ALL next week.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/


Yeah, it's gonna suck.  Starting Monday, we are going to be in triple digits for about 7 days. :(
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy purrsday all the work from home karens were being especially annoying this week but one might be gone in a month or two.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/

My heartfelt sympathies for anyone who lives in an area not equipped for the hot weather we are experiencing.
💖💕💖


All the apartments in my building have HVAC units on our balconies, but I'm very concerned about those in my community, especially the elderly who don't have access to AC during heatwaves like this upcoming one. And obviously temps like this are hard on our pets too.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/

Yeah, it's gonna suck.  Starting Monday, we are going to be in triple digits for about 7 days. :(


We have a Smart thermostat, which means the electric company can reset it for us.  They did yesterday, but at least they gave us a pre-cool of 1° lower than our normal set point for an hour before they cranked it up to 5° above.  It wasn't too bad but our house is well insulated.  It did take hours of the a/c running to bring it back to our normal set point later once the event was over.

/we can override the event settings if we want
//we have in the past
///87°, 92°, 90° before it cools off to 82° on Monday
////ugh
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We had a rescue do this down in Columbus a few years ago. It went over really well from what I heard. They had like 7 or 8 designs dog and cat related (the rescue handled both) and 2 different price levels. A group of us wanted to go and get some tattoos done but we had surgery clinic that day and didn't get out until after it was over :(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/

Yeah, it's gonna suck.  Starting Monday, we are going to be in triple digits for about 7 days. :(

We have a Smart thermostat, which means the electric company can reset it for us.  They did yesterday, but at least they gave us a pre-cool of 1° lower than our normal set point for an hour before they cranked it up to 5° above.  It wasn't too bad but our house is well insulated.  It did take hours of the a/c running to bring it back to our normal set point later once the event was over.

/we can override the event settings if we want
//we have in the past
///87°, 92°, 90° before it cools off to 82° on Monday
////ugh


No such option in my 50+ yesr old apartment building.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lol, okay, I have to post this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
The thermostat in my bedroom is set for 81°, it actually feels chilly. The swamp cooler in the rest of the house is either on or off, the thermometer says it is 79°. Haven't switched over to the ancient AC today, the humidity isn't high enough, that will come on Saturday. I also haven't switched the knobs on it yet.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SO relieved today!  Thought I was behind on processing dozens of pictures for my job.  Turns out they already be done by the guy who left last year!

Super hot here, but I have dual overhead AC units in my apartment.  Think I'll stay home tonight and enjoy the cold.  Besides, it's...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/

Yeah, it's gonna suck.  Starting Monday, we are going to be in triple digits for about 7 days. :(

We have a Smart thermostat, which means the electric company can reset it for us.  They did yesterday, but at least they gave us a pre-cool of 1° lower than our normal set point for an hour before they cranked it up to 5° above.  It wasn't too bad but our house is well insulated.  It did take hours of the a/c running to bring it back to our normal set point later once the event was over.

/we can override the event settings if we want
//we have in the past
///87°, 92°, 90° before it cools off to 82° on Monday
////ugh

No such option in my 50+ yesr old apartment building.


Same with the thermostat down at the lake house, too old to replace even with a brand new one.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: Lol, okay, I have to post this.

[Fark user image 850x1133]The thermostat in my bedroom is set for 81°, it actually feels chilly. The swamp cooler in the rest of the house is either on or off, the thermometer says it is 79°. Haven't switched over to the ancient AC today, the humidity isn't high enough, that will come on Saturday. I also haven't switched the knobs on it yet.


Hahaha!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
SO relieved today!  Thought I was behind on processing dozens of pictures for my job.  Turns out they already be done by the guy who left last year!

Super hot here, but I have dual overhead AC units in my apartment.  Think I'll stay home tonight and enjoy the cold.  Besides, it's...
[Fark user image 160x199]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Khaleesi
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: So not looking forward to next week as we're predicted to get several days in a row of mid to upper 90s temps, which is not at all common for my area.  Hate to think how much my electric bill is gonna be from running the AC non-stop for several day.  :/

Yeah, it's gonna suck.  Starting Monday, we are going to be in triple digits for about 7 days. :(

We have a Smart thermostat, which means the electric company can reset it for us.  They did yesterday, but at least they gave us a pre-cool of 1° lower than our normal set point for an hour before they cranked it up to 5° above.  It wasn't too bad but our house is well insulated.  It did take hours of the a/c running to bring it back to our normal set point later once the event was over.

/we can override the event settings if we want
//we have in the past
///87°, 92°, 90° before it cools off to 82° on Monday
////ugh

No such option in my 50+ yesr old apartment building.

Same with the thermostat down at the lake house, too old to replace even with a brand new one.


Yeah, doubt the older wiring would support such a device.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]

/Khaleesi


Awww....
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Poor Desi.  I smoked a Cajun Brined Turkey Breast for dinner tonight.  He think he wants some, but that Cajun seasoning makes him not so sure.  We tried scraps, he had one bite, then turned his nose up at any more.  Despite that he still bleated at me when I threw the scraps away!!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh my it haz been a week..and I just made a purchase from a vendor that I've used in the past, and my keyboard decided to shiate its self and not include the first 2 numbers of my addy...sigh..sent messages to the vendor on FB and on their chat module. The only blessing is there ain't no address with the numbers given.

Guess I shouldn't cook and shop..
 
Doctor Fegg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yea, did not get selected for jury duty! Now I have to work. Was said to be a three week trial, glad I'm done
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]

/Khaleesi


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Oh my it haz been a week..and I just made a purchase from a vendor that I've used in the past, and my keyboard decided to shiate its self and not include the first 2 numbers of my addy...sigh..sent messages to the vendor on FB and on their chat module. The only blessing is there ain't no address with the numbers given.

Guess I shouldn't cook and shop..


Fark user imageView Full Size

:)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Doctor Fegg: Yea, did not get selected for jury duty! Now I have to work. Was said to be a three week trial, glad I'm done


I'd be disappointed.  I want to be on a jury!!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I hope this works...Eli's Boy playing violin for various audiences..

https://www­*tik­t­o­k*com/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]lia­t­tac­*hig­hway/video/7118832444219854126?_t=8Tv4ipHvw5e&_r=1
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry - what's the secret word?
Coco - MOM
Forry- crap
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I hope this works...Eli's Boy playing violin for various audiences..

https://www[* image 7x13]tiktok[* image 7x13]com/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liattac[* image 7x13]highway/video/7118832444219854126?_t=8Tv4ipHvw5e&_r=1


Nice!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ronnie's fav toy.

especially at 3 am.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I hope this works...Eli's Boy playing violin for various audiences..

https://www[* image 7x13]tiktok[* image 7x13]com/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liattac[* image 7x13]highway/video/7118832444219854126?_t=8Tv4ipHvw5e&_r=1


Nice fiddlin'! I hope he got some ice cream for serenading the nice lady.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I hope this works...Eli's Boy playing violin for various audiences..

https://www[* image 7x13]tiktok[* image 7x13]com/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liattac[* image 7x13]highway/video/7118832444219854126?_t=8Tv4ipHvw5e&_r=1


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: tigerose: I hope this works...Eli's Boy playing violin for various audiences..

https://www[* image 7x13]tiktok[* image 7x13]com/[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liattac[* image 7x13]highway/video/7118832444219854126?_t=8Tv4ipHvw5e&_r=1

Nice fiddlin'! I hope he got some ice cream for serenading the nice lady.


He didn't get any ice cream, too many carbs.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 425x566]
[Fark user image 425x566]

/Khaleesi


Hai Khaleesi!
 
