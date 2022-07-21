 Skip to content
(CBC)   Fine aged beef available: eight tonnes of it, left behind when the meat company owners locked the doors and walked away in October of 2021   (cbc.ca) divider line
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just burn down the entire structure, beef and all
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Where's the beef?......Oh HELL no, Nevermind!"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: "Where's the beef?......Oh HELL no, Nevermind!"


I wonder who they had one with.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I carried golf clubs at a country club as a young'un. The caddy shack was a basement room with a meat/grease dumpster near the entry stairs. Standing next to it you could literally hear the maggots moving around inside.

/ Not my worst memory of caddying
// My dislike of golf continues to this day
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When life gives you aged meat, have a lemon party.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"We could not find any way inside because the city has no jurisdiction inside the building," she said. "We tried going inside under property standards or bylaw. But we had no jurisdiction going inside a building where there was no building code violation."

Huh.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: When life gives you aged meat, have a lemon party.


I hate that I get that reference. Thanks.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

found it
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume that Pierre Trudeau had something to do with this.

Honestly, how do you walk away from a metric shiat-ton of meat?
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: RoboZombie: "Where's the beef?......Oh HELL no, Nevermind!"

I wonder who they had one with.


Property owner is my guess
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: I'm just going to assume that Pierre Trudeau had something to do with this.

Honestly, how do you walk away from a metric shiat-ton of meat?


Simple.  You over-ordered and eventually got so behind in sales that the meat expired while still on-premises.  Then you got behind on paying your employees, so you closed-up shop.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "We could not find any way inside because the city has no jurisdiction inside the building," she said. "We tried going inside under property standards or bylaw. But we had no jurisdiction going inside a building where there was no building code violation."

Huh.


IKR? The nauseating stench of year old rotten meat wasn't enough?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Just burn down the entire structure, beef and all


I'd borrow this for the PoliTab, but depending on the thread, I'd get a timeout.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "We could not find any way inside because the city has no jurisdiction inside the building," she said. "We tried going inside under property standards or bylaw. But we had no jurisdiction going inside a building where there was no building code violation."

Huh.


It's a goddamn meat company that's basically abandoned. They couldn't do a freaking health safety check on the place?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Standing next to it you could literally hear the maggots moving around inside.


"Disco rice".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: When life gives you aged meat, have a lemon party.


Here. Take your Funny vote. Dammit.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
After the site was cleared of insects, workers were able to cut a walking path through the facility.

That doesn't sound good at all.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should have turned the freezers back on for a few days before the cleanup. Would have cut the ick factor down a sizable notch.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nothing
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you are going to abandon any food business the least you can do is give away the food for free. Even if it is liver someone will take it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My sister worked at Walgreens when they relocated to a newly built store 1/2 block away from the strip-mall location. A month or so later she was told to go back and clean out the last of stuff left behind. Gallons of milk were left sitting inside coolers that were turned off in summer.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The easiest and best cleanup might be to install a couple garbage disposal units in sinks and just feed the meat into the grinders to go to the sewage treatment plant.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

houstondragon: FormlessOne: "We could not find any way inside because the city has no jurisdiction inside the building," she said. "We tried going inside under property standards or bylaw. But we had no jurisdiction going inside a building where there was no building code violation."

Huh.

It's a goddamn meat company that's basically abandoned. They couldn't do a freaking health safety check on the place?


"But that would be work," they whined
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: PR Deltoid: I'm just going to assume that Pierre Trudeau had something to do with this.

Honestly, how do you walk away from a metric shiat-ton of meat?

Simple.  You over-ordered and eventually got so behind in sales that the meat expired while still on-premises.  Then you got behind on paying your employees, so you closed-up shop.


Yeah. 8 tons. Unless they were selling in bulk to other butchers or restaurants that's somewhat excessive.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have three prime cut ribeyes aging in my reefer right now.  They're gonna get demolished in about an hour.
 
