(AP News)   "Covid's still going strong in this rumble, but Monkeypox looks to be going for a steel chair and-Wait, is that? BY GAWD THAT'S POLIO'S MUSIC"   (apnews.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"By GAWD that virus has a family! Somebody stop the DAYUM infection!"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please let it be McConnell.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awkwardly, news reports will point out that Rockland County is a hotbed of vaccine resistance (even before COVID), but they won't point out what demographic is leading that charge.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.


You know, we are overdue for another anti-vaxx mom's crotch fruit spreading measles at Disney World and Children hospitals.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.


"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Freedom approves. (reached into the deep bank memory for this one).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm not that heartless but...
//Fark the plague rats
///They deserve every disease they allow to fester to incapacitate/kill them
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Polio one of those already established 90+% of Americans have a vaccine type diseases? Unlike Monkeypox and COVID.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.


If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines became available starting in 1955, and a national vaccination campaign cut the annual number of U.S. cases to less than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But unfortunately all of these sheep were infected with marxism. Small m because it's the definition of Marxism that I just made up.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat. Looks like I need to cancel the monthly cocaine and sex orgy again.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing it's one of the Afghan refugees..They probably didn't get the vaccine..Sadly..
It's still very much a thing in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan to not take any because of their
goofy tinfoil hat conspiracy theories (not unlike the RWNJ ones here in the US BTW).
It's all plots by the US/CIA/MOSSAD/ SATAN etc.. to taint their purity, kill them, make them impotent,
sterilize them, make them weak, mind control and about any other goofy crap (Not unlike the US RWNJ's).

It's going to start happening more here..We're going to have to dust off some of the Iron Lungs
when the active carriers from the Middle East and the non-vax US people start casually mixing and
causing cases of Polio to spike..
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.


They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An unvaccinated ..."

all you needed to know is in the first two words of the article.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I wish happened before the previous president destroyed us:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's mild. Only 0.5% of the cases (1 in 200) lead to paralysis and only 10% of those people die (0.05% overall). By modern standards it was a waste of time to even bother fighting it. Get out there, live your life, and swim in as much dirty poop water as you want.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, while working in a school with a lot of families that my kids classify as "granola," I caught whooping cough. My kids' pediatrician recognized and sent me for testing. The CDC released a recommendation that adults get a whooping cough booster the following year.

Before commenting, I went directly to the CDC website. Adults are allowed one IPV Polio booster. I am going to start seeking one immediately!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.


I think your thinking smallpox.

CDC recommends that children get four doses of polio vaccine.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get ONE disease and you f*ckers go and ruin it.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.


Uhh, what? The polio vaccine is part of the standard rota of shots given to children since the Salk vaccine came out in the 1950s. What third-world shiathole do you live in where no one gets the polio shot as a kid?
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

Anti-Vaxxers are bringing a lot of diseases back.
Already happening. And now we have removed Covid protocols for the cruise lines? How suicidal IS the human race anyway?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Guessing it's one of the Afghan refugees..They probably didn't get the vaccine..Sadly..
It's still very much a thing in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan to not take any because of their
goofy tinfoil hat conspiracy theories (not unlike the RWNJ ones here in the US BTW).
It's all plots by the US/CIA/MOSSAD/ SATAN etc.. to taint their purity, kill them, make them impotent,
sterilize them, make them weak, mind control and about any other goofy crap (Not unlike the US RWNJ's).

It's going to start happening more here..We're going to have to dust off some of the Iron Lungs
when the active carriers from the Middle East and the non-vax US people start casually mixing and
causing cases of Polio to spike..


Lol.

Know how I know you didn't look up anything about Rockland County before blaming the Muslims?

/Hint: if you had, you'd be able to rant about another group you hate
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.

Uhh, what? The polio vaccine is part of the standard rota of shots given to children since the Salk vaccine came out in the 1950s. What third-world shiathole do you live in where no one gets the polio shot as a kid?


My mistake. That was small pox. Never mind.

And now to be corrected 12 more times by other farkers...
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Guessing it's one of the Afghan refugees..They probably didn't get the vaccine..Sadly..
It's still very much a thing in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan to not take any because of their
goofy tinfoil hat conspiracy theories (not unlike the RWNJ ones here in the US BTW).
It's all plots by the US/CIA/MOSSAD/ SATAN etc.. to taint their purity, kill them, make them impotent,
sterilize them, make them weak, mind control and about any other goofy crap (Not unlike the US RWNJ's).

It's going to start happening more here..We're going to have to dust off some of the Iron Lungs
when the active carriers from the Middle East and the non-vax US people start casually mixing and
causing cases of Polio to spike..


Thank God the CIA totally legitimized any fears they have of fake vaccines

Again, America can't help but stick its dick in everything.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.

Uhh, what? The polio vaccine is part of the standard rota of shots given to children since the Salk vaccine came out in the 1950s. What third-world shiathole do you live in where no one gets the polio shot as a kid?


I think people miss it because isn't it a combined shot now?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe it or not there is at least one guy still using an iron lung.

The Last Few Polio Survivors - Last of the Iron Lungs | Gizmodo
Youtube gplA6pq9cOs
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well guess I should start investing in iron lungs.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Awkwardly, news reports will point out that Rockland County is a hotbed of vaccine resistance (even before COVID), but they won't point out what demographic is leading that charge.


I would be anti-Semitic to point out that Rockland county has the highest per capita Jewish population in the US, of which a majority are now Hasidic Jews. Many of them have been quite resistant to vaccination in general, despite there being no religious basis for it. A whole lot of "Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution The Talmud To Be."
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Believe it or not there is at least one guy still using an iron lung.

[YouTube video: The Last Few Polio Survivors - Last of the Iron Lungs | Gizmodo]


one guy and one woman.

There was another woman who was in an iron lung. She died in 2019.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Coco LaFemme: Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.

Uhh, what? The polio vaccine is part of the standard rota of shots given to children since the Salk vaccine came out in the 1950s. What third-world shiathole do you live in where no one gets the polio shot as a kid?

I think people miss it because isn't it a combined shot now?


When my sister and I were getting our childhood shots in the 80s, it was its own vaccine. I don't know if that's changed in the last 40 years. The combined shots were DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) and MMR (measles, mumps, rubella).
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: It's mild. Only 0.5% of the cases (1 in 200) lead to paralysis and only 10% of those people die (0.05% overall). By modern standards it was a waste of time to even bother fighting it. Get out there, live your life, and swim in as much dirty poop water as you want.


Man you were right! I dodged the polio, and caught the herpes, hep A, B, and C!

Marvelous day.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Coco LaFemme: Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.

Uhh, what? The polio vaccine is part of the standard rota of shots given to children since the Salk vaccine came out in the 1950s. What third-world shiathole do you live in where no one gets the polio shot as a kid?

My mistake. That was small pox. Never mind.

And now to be corrected 12 more times by other farkers...


No, you're good. I was born in 1982, so I never got inoculated against smallpox. I think they stopped requiring it if you were born after 1979. I wouldn't be surprised if some anti-vax assholes bring that back next, and all of us early 40-somethings have to go get the shot for it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedVentrue: Ivo Shandor: It's mild. Only 0.5% of the cases (1 in 200) lead to paralysis and only 10% of those people die (0.05% overall). By modern standards it was a waste of time to even bother fighting it. Get out there, live your life, and swim in as much dirty poop water as you want.

Man you were right! I dodged the polio, and caught the herpes, hep A, B, and C!

Marvelous day.


You got to catch them all. Go out there and get Hep D.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks mom for making me get my childhood vaccinations and teaching me to respect science.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Dafatone: Awkwardly, news reports will point out that Rockland County is a hotbed of vaccine resistance (even before COVID), but they won't point out what demographic is leading that charge.

I would be anti-Semitic to point out that Rockland county has the highest per capita Jewish population in the US, of which a majority are now Hasidic Jews. Many of them have been quite resistant to vaccination in general, despite there being no religious basis for it. A whole lot of "Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution The Talmud To Be."


Considering their track record. You're probably not wrong

Anti-vaxxers find the Orthodox Jewish community to be a fertile recruting ground for their Anti-vax BS. What's happening there is what anti-vaxxers are trying to do to the rest of the country.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_New_York_measles_outbreak
 
dk47
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For some reason they left out why Rockland county has these issues.  Here's an un-paywalled article and video from their Measles outbreak.  Godwinned in under 3 minutes.

https://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/rockland/2019/03/28/measles-anti-vaccination-rally-palisades-center-mall/3296793002/
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Guessing it's one of the Afghan refugees..They probably didn't get the vaccine..Sadly..
It's still very much a thing in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan to not take any because of their
goofy tinfoil hat conspiracy theories (not unlike the RWNJ ones here in the US BTW).
It's all plots by the US/CIA/MOSSAD/ SATAN etc.. to taint their purity, kill them, make them impotent,
sterilize them, make them weak, mind control and about any other goofy crap (Not unlike the US RWNJ's).

It's going to start happening more here..We're going to have to dust off some of the Iron Lungs
when the active carriers from the Middle East and the non-vax US people start casually mixing and
causing cases of Polio to spike..


It's actually a strain from a live vaccine. Someone got vaccinated in another country that uses the live vaccine, then came here, and somehow this unvaccinated person came into contact with the vaccinated person's fecal matter.

https://apnews.com/article/polio-case-new-york-4c1e2512145a1d897982f27507259d83
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Subtonic: Coco LaFemme: Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.

Uhh, what? The polio vaccine is part of the standard rota of shots given to children since the Salk vaccine came out in the 1950s. What third-world shiathole do you live in where no one gets the polio shot as a kid?

My mistake. That was small pox. Never mind.

And now to be corrected 12 more times by other farkers...

No, you're good. I was born in 1982, so I never got inoculated against smallpox. I think they stopped requiring it if you were born after 1979. I wouldn't be surprised if some anti-vax assholes bring that back next, and all of us early 40-somethings have to go get the shot for it.


Smallpox is settled law. Don't worry.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Awkwardly, news reports will point out that Rockland County is a hotbed of vaccine resistance (even before COVID), but they won't point out what demographic is leading that charge.


There's a sizable anti-vax Hasidic community in Rockland. However, it's also anti-vax Trump country as well including some of my idiot Irish and Filipino relatives.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.


wat

All 50 states and DC require polio vaccination to enter school.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: [Fark user image 318x159]

"By GAWD that virus has a family! Somebody stop the DAYUM infection!"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

NO
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Awkwardly, news reports will point out that Rockland County is a hotbed of vaccine resistance (even before COVID), but they won't point out what demographic is leading that charge.


That's not what vaccine resistance means
 
majestic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Intrepid00: Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.

If it is someone that doesn't have a medical reason to have the polio vaccine I hope the condition is farked up and in an iron lung.

They haven't handed out polio vaccines as a matter of course in decades.


To get into school here, these are the requirements:

DTAP- at least 4 doses- one doses has to be on or after 4th birthday
Polio (IPV)- at least 3 doses- one dose has to be on or after 4th birthday
MMR - 2 doses
Hepatitis B- 3 doses
Hepatitis A- at least 1 dose - on or after 1st birthday
Varicella (Chickenpox) - 2 doses (or documented proof from a medical provider of disease)
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: BizarreMan: Anti-Vaxxers are going to bring a lot of diseases back.

"Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated adult, but they did not detail the person's condition."

Yep.
Dumb asses ruin everything for the rest of us.


If you did the responsible thing, this doesn't effect you
 
