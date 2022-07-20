 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Crab trap caught dolphin instead of crabs, would not buy again, one star   (tampabay.com) divider line
    baby dolphin, Tampa, Florida, Clearwater Beach, aquarium of a distressed animal, SeaWorld Orlando, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, rescue team  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wow.freierbund.deView Full Size

I will always tell people that in my time of need you gave me a case of crabs... er.... baby dolphins.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Florida and the dolphin was rescued and sent to Sea World, not eaten or involved in a sacrifice ritual of some sort? How did this make it to Fark?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmm, wonder why CMA didn't take it?

/Winter 2.0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, now you got something to put in the crab pots!
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Crab Trap Dolphin is my the name of my Gilf oriented strip club
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is Tua's throwing arm okay??
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: It's Florida and the dolphin was rescued and sent to Sea World, not eaten or involved in a sacrifice ritual of some sort? How did this make it to Fark?


SHSHSHSHSHSH! Don't give them ideas!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Baby Dolphin was probably thrilled to get rescued until it realized it was getting sent to Sea World.
 
