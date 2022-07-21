 Skip to content
(CNN)   Facebook is reorganizing its home page to include more of the content they know you want, such as targeted ads, third-party feeds, and unrelated posts that share random keywords with recent searches. Oh, you don't want that? Well, you'll get over it   (cnn.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the next quarterly report will be as bad as the last one. Or worse!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.


Not sure if serious
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dr_blasto: Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.

Not sure if serious


There might be something to that, considering how toxic the Facebook brand has become. That's why they changed their name to Meta.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good time for me to continue not using Facebook.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They've copied the new PrimeVideo interface?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh man, here come the tears.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, good! Moar right wing propaganda pumped at my FIL. Just what he needs.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Zuckerberg: "Don't like it? Well, there's always G+! Oh, that's right! HAHAHAHAHA!"

/dive into his Scrooge McDuck money bin
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Four years later, Earth became the 432nd Milky Way civilization to destroy itself due to AI algorithms.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What the hell is Facebook!?

/I'm getting so much mileage out of that line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Gubbo: dr_blasto: Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.

Not sure if serious

There might be something to that, considering how toxic the Facebook brand has become. That's why they changed their name to Meta.


Yeah but insta is still Facebook

/I refuse to parrot their marketing rebrand
//Google is also still just Google
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never had a Facebook page and I'm damn proud of it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't like it don't use it.  People get awfully angry about changes to things they use for free.

My bro inlaw asked me about me setting up profiles in MY Netflix account because he didn't like it.....password changed before I replied.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As long as they don't embrace glitter... that way madness lies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ajgeek: What the hell is Facebook!?

/I'm getting so much mileage out of that line.


MySpace all the way, gotta find some new midi tunes for my profile page.
And star backgrounds
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, still not going to use FacistBook.
Fark Zuck and Meta
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FascistBook
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People still do Facebook?
 
jmr61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ha! You people use facebook.

Never. Not once.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We know you want most recent and all. But we also know how triggered you get when you view this and that. So you're getting this and that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Friendster and Bebo don't do that shiat to me.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, FB is really going downhill fast. I see ads now for buckets of 'patriot food', whatever that is-think preppers. And of course the stupid data-mining posts, like what was your first job, what was your favorite pet's name. I still can't believe people answer those.
 
Seacop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"you'll get over it"

Oh redesign words to live by.

/+1 subby
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Oh man, here come the tears.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have decided I officially hate Facebooks Reels through a browser. Even worse than vertical format videos, they force their player to be vertical format as well. But most annoying, no volume control just mute, so inevitably, they all play obnoxiously loud by default.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still hate the "memories" feature that shows you your old posts. Like I want to see how much of a mess I was when my mom or my dog dies a few years back.

They already don't show me everything that the people I actually want to hear from are posting. What's more crap to wade through?  The only reason I use it is because I have family where it's the only way to contact them.

dr_blasto: Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.


You know that Facebook owns instagram, right?
 
PGHGUY
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Questions on friends posts - Want to see more like this?  Yes, more friends, less adds and old news stories.  JFC
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks, Jeff.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Facbook = Boomerbook
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Sounds like a good time for me to continue not using Facebook.


Yep. Facebook. Not even once.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well damn! I just go over to MySpace!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Facebook...or Meta...is the AOL of the social media scene.

Wasn't the first
It was the biggest for a while
It's definitely peaked
It will become increasingly irrelevant over the next decade.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Facebook!

   What?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Many people are saying Truth Social is the bee's knee's
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I still hate the "memories" feature that shows you your old posts. Like I want to see how much of a mess I was when my mom or my dog dies a few years back.

They already don't show me everything that the people I actually want to hear from are posting. What's more crap to wade through?  The only reason I use it is because I have family where it's the only way to contact them.

dr_blasto: Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.

You know that Facebook owns instagram, right?


Memories are hit or miss. If it brings up a good story I wrote, cool. Other stuff I just delete.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Facebook? Is that the place for racist grannies? I thought it died.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have fun with those moronic ads for life coaches, sales leads, consulting, etc. I just send back a comment about how this sounds like such a scam, they're wasting their money, etc., and that they're now blocked as irrelevant. The firms who insert these ads seem to forget social media works two ways.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't wait!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And even worse, Facebook is now inserting a "reels and short videos" section in my home feed that shows random shiat from people nearby who I don't know.

Stop it now.

It just gives me more and more reason to log in less and less often. Basically, I just do it once in a while to see what a few friends are up to in different parts of the world.
 
krafty420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hate the current state of the Facebook news feed, I find it hides posts from friends and shows me a lot of content that I don't care about, lately.

This update seems like it will improve some of this stuff - if it doesn't, oh well, I guess, then shiattiness will remain the status quo.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And this, right here:

"Now, when users open Facebook (FB), they will see a home tab designed to help them discover new content based on personalized, machine learning-powered recommendations. The home tab will also feature Facebook Stories and Instagram Reels, which the company is now encouraging users to post to both platforms."

It sounds suspiciously like waaaaaay to much effort expended on something that's supposed to be social/fun.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People still use facebook?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Fabric_Man: Gubbo: dr_blasto: Facebook wants everyone to abandon its platform and just move to instagram.

Not sure if serious

There might be something to that, considering how toxic the Facebook brand has become. That's why they changed their name to Meta.

Yeah but insta is still Facebook

/I refuse to parrot their marketing rebrand
//Google is also still just Google


Google is the search engine.   Ever since the now parent company started also doing other, unrelated things, it made no sense for the parent company to be named after 1 of its services.

Do you call Microsoft Inc "Windows" or "Internet Explorer"?

InBev is not called "Budweiser"
 
cartersdad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: And even worse, Facebook is now inserting a "reels and short videos" section in my home feed that shows random shiat from people nearby who I don't know.

Stop it now.

It just gives me more and more reason to log in less and less often. Basically, I just do it once in a while to see what a few friends are up to in different parts of the world.


Exactly, all my family except my son and now daughter in law live up in the Northwest.  so it is basically posting pictures for them.  and soon it will be for the grandkid.
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the voice of raisin:

InBev is not called "Budweiser"

No, it's called sewer runoff.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
deactivated my account a few years ago, nothing of value was lost
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You don't need to share your personal information in exchange for the ability to send e-mail and use
a message board...There are a million other ways to stay in contact with people without selling your soul.

ALL of these places that rely on selling YOUR information for profit can easily just stop existing if you
stop using them..

NOTHING they have is worth it..NOTHING..
 
